Kate’s friend says she wrote her heartfelt speech revealing her cancer diagnosis “very quickly”.

The Princess of Wales, 42, bravely shared her health battle with the world on Friday evening in a pre-recorded emotional video where she revealed her abdominal surgery on 14 January had led to the discovery of cancer.

A friend of Kate told the Sunday Times: “It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip.

“It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”

The mother-of-three said the diagnosis had come as a “huge shock”, but she is “well and getting stronger every day” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

In a new statement released by Kensington Palace yesterday, Kate and William said: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”