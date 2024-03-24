Kate Middleton cancer - latest: Friend reveals how princess wrote emotional message revealing diagnosis
‘William by my side is a great source of comfort,’ Kate says after weeks of speculation over her health
Kate’s friend says she wrote her heartfelt speech revealing her cancer diagnosis “very quickly”.
The Princess of Wales, 42, bravely shared her health battle with the world on Friday evening in a pre-recorded emotional video where she revealed her abdominal surgery on 14 January had led to the discovery of cancer.
A friend of Kate told the Sunday Times: “It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don’t buy into the noise and gossip.
“It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”
The mother-of-three said the diagnosis had come as a “huge shock”, but she is “well and getting stronger every day” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
In a new statement released by Kensington Palace yesterday, Kate and William said: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.
“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”
Blake Lively and Owen Jones among celebrities apologising for conspiracy jokes
Celebrities and public figures have shared their regret for partaking in online “Where’s Kate?” speculation following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.
In an emotional video released on Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she’d been undergoing chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery in January led to a cancer diagnosis.
How Charles and Kate supported each other in hospital before both were diagnosed with cancer
With the royal family facing a string of health setbacks, the close relationship between King Charles and his “beloved daughter-in-law” has become increasingly apparent.
Since both have been diagnosed with unspecified forms of cancer, the two senior royals have begun their respective treatments and are supporting one another as they take a step away from public duties to recover.
Charles is said to have driven to Windsor Castle to have lunch with Kate on Thursday, just one day before she announced that she had been diagnosed with the illness.
It is believed that the pair discussed her upcoming announcement, with the King left feeling “very emotional”.
“They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles,” a source told The Sun.
ICYMI - William and Kate ‘extremely moved’ by public support after cancer announcement
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following Kate’s cancer announcement.
Kate, 42, revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in an emotional video message on Friday.
There has been a global outpouring of support, including from the King, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, political figures and members of the public.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday: “The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.
“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”
Piers Morgan mocked after criticising people who shared Kate Middleton health conspiracies
Piers Morgan has hit out at people who have shared conspiracies and speculated on the Princess of Wales’s health, after Kate revealed her battle with cancer.
Kate released a video on Friday evening explaining that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of the disease, following major abdominal surgery in January.
Morgan shared his annoyance at some comments on social media, branding those calling for privacy for Kate after making wild claims about her health as “shameless hypocrites”.
US royal commentator breaks down discussing Kate cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith lashes out in interview published hours after cancer revelation
Kate Middleton’s outspoken uncle has made outlandish claims about the royal family in an ill-timed interview published just hours after the princess’s cancer revelation.
Gary Goldsmith, 58, the self-proclaimed “buncle” – bad uncle – of the nation’s sweetheart Kate is no stranger to controversy.
The “self-made millionaire” most recently courted the limelight during his brief stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, where he hit out at Harry and Meghan and pledged his support for Donald Trump.
Kate Middleton and her life throughout the years
The Princess of Wales shocked the world as she revealed she is battling cancer following weeks of frenzied speculation over her health.
It came with a request for privacy as the 42-year-old completes her “preventative chemotherapy” treatment. The announcement was in part an attempt to quell the clamour of rumour, which has built since Kensington Palace announced in January that she had undergone abdominal surgery and would be taking a step back from royal duties for several months.
Palace hopes that Kate would be left alone to convalesce were dashed, with an admission from the princess that she edited an official family photo - one meant to reassure the public that she was doing well - only fuelling the frenzy.
Here is a look at the princess’s key moments in the spotlight over the last two decades:
Princess of Wales statement was ‘well-crafted, says doctor
The Princess of Wales’s health statement was “very well-crafted”, a top cancer doctor has said.
Dr Mangesh Thorat, deputy director of the Barts clinical trials unit at the centre for cancer prevention at Queen Mary university, told Sky News: “It was a very well-crafted statement and very well-delivered.
“I think it was very balanced. It provided the information that people wanted to know.
“It kept the private information private and it also gave an important message to the public, that we are in it together.”
