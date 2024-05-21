Royal news – live: Kate ‘excited’ as she gives update on early years project as she continues cancer treatment
The King and Princess of Wales are not expected to join the celebrations
An “excited” Princess of Wales has given her first major project update since beginning her cancer treatment.
Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood has released a new report today (21 May) that suggests £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year if businesses introduce more family-friendly working practices.
Palace sources have confirmed that the report has been viewed in full by Kate from home.
A spokesperson said: “The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on’… early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report.”
The report comes after Kate hinted at a return to work last week on the Kensington Royal Twitter (X) account, where she and Prince William released another project update – a “special film” highlighting the mental health struggles faced by young farmers.
Meanwhile, the Sussexes have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in LA just days after returning from Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
They were spotted celebrating at a luxury steakhouse in Montecito, where a bottle of wine can set diners back as much as $1,402.
King Charles and Queen Camilla given brilliant new nicknames
King Charles and Queen Camilla were given brilliant new nicknames by children when they visited the Chelsea Flower Show yesterday.
In honour of his environmental work, the Monarch was renamed the “King of the Compost”.
Meanwhile, the Queen Consort was renamed the “Queen of Bees” after visiting the Bees For Development garden party, which highlighted the importance of bees at the event.
The couple were given the names as they visited the “no adults allowed” garden, which was designed in collaboration with primary school children to highlight the importance of giving young people access to the natural world.
The King and Queen were given badges to commemorate their honourary new titles.
Charles is reported to have taken one look and said: “Oh, hahaha. Quite right!”
Kate Middleton gives her first major project update since cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has given her first major project update since beginning her cancer treatment.
Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood has released a report today that has been personally reviewed by Kate from home.
It suggests that if businesses adopt more family-friendly working practices, £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year.
A spokesperson for the Princess said: “The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on’… early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report.”
The Princess has not undertaken any public engagements this year after undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January.
She later revealed in March that doctors had discovered cancer and asked for space and privacy as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” in private.
Artist reveals why his portrait of the King is so red
The artist who painted the King’s latest portrait has revealed why the artwork is so red.
The painting by Jonathan Yeo, which was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.
The unusual portrait has divided opinion amongst royal fans and social media users, with some saying the large swathes of red made them “uncomfortable” and that it looked like the monarch was “in hell”.
As for why he chose to use so much red in the portrait, the 53-year-old said he wanted it to tone and distract from the King’s brightly coloured uniform.
“I thought the red will really distract,” he told the paper, adding that his solution was to instead cover the whole painting in crimson.
“That may also have had psychological backing, because I had a heart attack [in March 2023] when I was painting this,” he says. “But certainly none of that I was conscious of – it was just: I like this colour.”
Prince Harry recalls William's blunt response to Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement
Prince Harry’s memoir reveals Prince William’s response upon learning of Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child together, Archie, on the eve of their Royal tour of Africa in late 2018 a few months after their Windsor wedding.
Harry reportedly discloses in his book Spare that the couple shared their joyous pregnancy news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018.
Hello! Magazine reports Harry told his brother the news during a reception at Windsor Castle, and William responded exactly as Harry had expected, saying “we must tell Kate”.
Harry and Meghan spotted celebrating anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out for a double date to celebrate their wedding anniversary over the weekend.
On Saturday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at Lucky’s, an upmarket steakhouse in Montecito, California.
The couple were joined at the local restaurant for dinner by Brian and Tracy Robbins, according to Tatler.
Queen admits she binges Bridgerton
The Queen admitted she had watched Bridgerton as she toured a garden inspired by the television show during a royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with the King.
Camilla said “I watched the first lot” during her visit to a garden based on the Penelope Featherington character from the hit Netflix Regency-era show.
The royal couple were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they visited the world-famous Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show on a sunny Monday afternoon in London.
Kate Middleton hints at return to duty following cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton has shared her first project update since stepping back from her duties in January to work on her health.
Taking to Twitter (X), the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, shared a video showcasing the challenges British farmers can face with their mental health.
The Kensington Royal account, which represents Kate and Prince William, wrote: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.
“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”
The full film is available to watch on YouTube.
‘Uncomfortable’ and ‘innovative’: King Charles’s first portrait draws mixed reactions online
King Charles’ first official portrait as King has been met with mixed reactions from the public.
The abstract painting by Jonathan Yeo was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to show the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.
It went down a storm with Queen Camilla, who is reported to have looked at the portrait and said: “Yes, you’ve got him.”
Read more here:
‘Uncomfortable’: King Charles’s first portrait draws mixed reactions online
Opinion divided by the painting’s red backdrop
‘Nothing better than eating things you’ve grown’ King says
Charles said “there’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown” as he toured the Chelsea Flower Show’s first “no adults allowed” garden with Camilla.
The royal couple both received a badge from children from Sulivan Primary School in London who helped design the garden – with Charles being given a “King of the Compost” one and Camilla receiving a badge which called her “Queen of the Bees”.
The King joked “quite right” after being presented with his badge.
Charles, wearing a navy blue suit with a flower on his lapel, said to the children at the garden: “There’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown.”
He added: “It makes such a difference. It tastes so much better.”
Dismay over Windsor Castle decision to end free entry perk for local residents
Windsor Castle is bringing an end to free admission for the town’s residents, in a move criticised by locals who say they see those in the “big house on the hill” as their neighbours.
The Royal Collection Trust is halting the long-established perk, which offers free entry to local people who have a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card, from June 1.
Cardholders will now have to pay for a ticket to world’s oldest and largest inhabited castle, but will receive a 50% discount, costing £15 in advance or £16.50 on the day, with free entry for one child up to the age of 17.
The King uses the 1,000-year-old fortress in Berkshire as one of his official residences and it is a working palace, often staging investitures and state visits, but remains open to the public throughout the year.
When Queen Victoria came to the throne in 1837, she introduced tickets for visitors which could be obtained from the Lord Chamberlain’s Office or from select London booksellers.
