The Princess of Wales has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of “preventative chemotherapy”.
In a video message released on Friday, Kate said she underwent major abdominal surgery on January 14 for a condition that was believed to be non-cancerous but subsequent tests revealed cancer had been present.
In the heartfelt message, the princess, 42, revealed the diagnosis had come as a “huge shock” and she and Prince William had been doing everything to process it privately for the sake of their young family.
She added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.
“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."
It comes just weeks after Kings revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and remains in treatment.
She said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.
“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.
Kate has been the centre of a public frenzy in recent weeks following her withdrawal from royal engagements. The mother-of-three was subject to a flurry of speculation and conspiracy theories.
King and Queen ‘offering love to whole family’
King Charles and Queen Camilla have issued a statement saying they will “continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”, according to Buckingham Palace.
It comes as the Princess of Wales said the reason she had taken time away from the public eye was to break the news of her cancer delicately to her young family.
Ivanka Trump: Kate’s 'strength and grace continue to shine brightly’ despite diagnosis
Ivanka Trump has said that Kate Middleton’s “strength and grace continue to shine brightly” despite her cancer diagnosis and the speculation that previously swirled around her health.
“I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate’s diagnosis,” Ms Trump, a former White House advisor to her father, Donald Trump, wrote on X.
“Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed.
“During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others.
“Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way.”
The Princess of Wales has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.
In a recorded video statement, the princess said that her condition was initially not believed to be cancerous when she underwent major abdominal surgery in January.
However, subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer and she has since been advised to undergo treatment, which she is in the early stages of receiving.
The royal family are facing a string of health battles with both King Charles and Sarah Ferguson facing cancer treatements this year
Watch: Social media trolls ‘should be ashamed’ for spreading Kate conspiracy theories, says Jennie Bond
Social media trolls ‘should be ashamed’ for spreading Kate theories, says Jennie Bond
Social media trolls “should be ashamed of themselves” for spreading “absurd theories” about the Princess of Wales, royal commentator Jennie Bond has said. The BBC’s former royal correspondent described Kate as “courageous” after she announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Friday 22 March. “I hope that those social media trolls who have peddled such ghastly, hurtful theories will now realise what they’ve done and be absolutely ashamed of themselves,” Ms Bond told Sky News. “And I hope we’ll all take pause for thought and not be led by the nose by what goes on social media.”
The Princess of Wales has issued a recorded video statement revealing she has been diagnosed with cancer.
Kate Middleton discovered she had cancer after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January.
Having initially thought the condition she had was non-cancerous, tests after the operation found the disease was present.
She is now in the early stages of treatment.
The Princess of Wales said in her announcement on Friday that she was now in the early stage of treatment for cancer
Blake Lively apologies for previous Kate Middleton joke: ‘I’m mortified'
Blake Lively has apologised for a joke she made about Kate Middleton prior to the Princess of Wales’ announcement of her cancer diagnosis.
The actor – who is married to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds – said the post “had me mortified”, in a statment posted online.
On 13 March, Lively had posted a plug for her drinks range which took aim at the photo editing controversy around Kate’s now-infamous photshopped image of her with her children.
In the post she wrote: “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”
Following the announcement by Kensington Palace on Friday, Lively wrote on her Instagram story: “I’m sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today.
“I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”
One of the most famous, photographed and talked-about women in the world is fighting a very personal battle.
Kate, Princess of Wales, disclosed Friday that she is being treated for an unspecified form of cancer.
The revelation went alongside a request for “some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment” and was in part an attempt to quell the clamor of rumor and speculation that has built since the palace announced in January that Kate, 42, had undergone abdominal surgery and would be out of sight for several months.
After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts, Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced in a video message Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
Kate, 42, was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery and until this week hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas, sparking a frenzy of conjecture about her health.
The Princess of Wales has announced in a statement that she has been diagnosed with cancer after an incidental finding following abdominal surgery.
Kate Middleton also said she was undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy.
Chemotherapy is a term used to describe the treatment of someone diagnosed wih cancer and is used to kill cancerous cells – although the palace specifically used the term prevantative chemotherapy.
