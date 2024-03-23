✕ Close Princess Kate announces cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of “preventative chemotherapy”.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said she underwent major abdominal surgery on January 14 for a condition that was believed to be non-cancerous but subsequent tests revealed cancer had been present.

In the heartfelt message, the princess, 42, revealed the diagnosis had come as a “huge shock” and she and Prince William had been doing everything to process it privately for the sake of their young family.

She added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

It comes just weeks after Kings revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer and remains in treatment.

She said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

Kate has been the centre of a public frenzy in recent weeks following her withdrawal from royal engagements. The mother-of-three was subject to a flurry of speculation and conspiracy theories.