Kate Middleton cancer - latest: Harry waiting for ‘apology’ from William as Charles to make Easter return
Kate’s cancer diagnosis a double blow to royal family prompting Harry and Meghan to reach out
Prince Harry is waiting for an ‘apology’ from Prince William following ‘years of tension’, a royal author has said.
According to Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex is keen to reunite with his family but is expecting William and Kate to ‘apologise’ as part of the reconciliation process.
The Princess of Wales went public with her cancer diagnosis last Friday in an emotional video statement, but neither Harry nor Meghan were informed in advance laying bare the extend of the painful rift between the once inseparable brothers.
The Sussexes reached out to their brother and sister-in-law in the wake of the news, but received a ‘cool response’ in return, according to reports.
According to Quinn, the contact between the estranged siblings didn’t include any suggestion that they “should make up and let bygones be bygones”.
He added that it was “hardly the kind of warm, informal response” one may have expected.
Despite the rift, a reunion of sorts is likely when Harry returns to the UK for a celebration of the Invictus Games in May, the Mirror reports.
Meanwhile, King Charles is set to return to his public duties on Easter Sunday. The monarch, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle with Camilla on Sunday.
The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since his cancer diagnosis.
Watch - Queen Camilla reveals simple tip for reducing stress amid Charles and Kate cancer diagnosis
Queen reveals simple tip for reducing stress amid Charles and Kate cancer diagnosis
The Queen has revealed her simple tip for reducing stress amid the Princess of Wales and King’s cancer diagnoses. Camilla gathered authors, academics, and supporters for an evening reception at Clarence House on Tuesday (26 March) to mark new research commissioned by her Queen’s Reading Room literary project. On her first public engagement since Kate’s diagnosis was announced to the public, the Queen gave a speech on the impact reading can have on mental health. She said: “In addition to our five a day and our 10,000 steps, we should all be aiming for at least five minutes of reading every day for invaluable benefits for brain health and mental wellbeing.”
With the King and his daughter-in-law being treated for cancer, there’s a real risk that more royals will take a leaf out of Prince Harry’s book and opt out of frontline duties, writes Alan Rusbridger. So what is the plan to keep The Firm going?
Read the full story here...
Queen encourages people to read five minutes a day
The Queen became the most senior royal to return to public-facing duties since the monarchy’s double cancer scare when she hosted an event celebrating the power of reading.
The Queen had gathered authors, academics and celebrity supporters for an evening reception at Clarence House to mark new research commissioned by her Queen’s Reading Room literary project.
Among the guests were a host of celebrity supporters of the Queen’s Reading Room including the actors Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Derek Jacobi, Rupert Everett, Edward Fox and authors Sir Ian Rankin, Val McDermid and Sir Ben Okri.
Camilla, an avid reader whose literary project has grown beyond its roots as an online book club, highlighted the research during a speech.
She said: “…in addition to our five a day and our 10,000 steps, we should all be aiming for at least five minutes of reading every day for invaluable benefits for brain health and mental wellbeing.
“Just as we always suspected, books are good for us – and now science is proving us right!”
Carole Middleton keeps Waleses together after Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Carole Middleton has been the crucial bond holding the Waleses together following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, a source close to the family has revealed.
The mother-of-three has been praised for playing a vital role behind the scenes for the Prince and Princess of Wales during what has been one of the royal family’s most turbulent periods in recent times.
A source close to the Middletons told The Independent: “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.
“She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.”
Carole Middleton: The force keeping Waleses together after Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Exclusive: Princess of Wales’s mother praised for playing vital role behind scenes
The British royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
A media frenzy was born on Feb. 27, when the hashtag #WhereIsKate exploded online with speculation about the whereabouts of Britain’s Princess of Wales. It opened a rabbit hole of amateur detective work, memes, bizarre theories and jokes — mixed with genuine concern about Kate’s health — into which thousands of people descended until her announcement last week that she was recovering from cancer.
The episode offered the royal family — and everyone else — a lesson in the modern world of online media: If your silence leaves an information vacuum, others will rush to fill it. And the results may be messy.
“The royal family’s mantra is never complain, never explain,” said Ellie Hall, a journalist who specializes in covering Britain’s king and his court. “That really doesn’t work in a digital age. It doesn’t take much to get the crazy things going.”
The British royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
The British royal family learned the hard way: in the modern media world, if you don't fill an information vacuum, others will fill it for you, and it's not likely to be pretty
King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend Easter Sunday service in Windsor
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, Buckingham Palace officials said.
The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel.
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: The celebrities called to apologise over Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
Celebrities who took part in the online frenzy of Kate rumours and conspiracy theories are apologising following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.
In a moving video released on Friday, Kate revealed that she’d been undergoing chemotherapy in the wake of major abdominal surgery in January, which led to cancer cells being found in subsequent tests.
At the time, Kate’s condition was not disclosed to the public, and the release of a photoshopped image of the princess and her children exacerbated the spread of conspiracy theories speculating on the reason behind her low profile.
All of the celebrities who have apologised for Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
Blake Lively told fans she was ‘mortified’ after partaking in online frenzy
William and Kate ‘not interested in drama’ of Harry visit amid cancer treatment
A friend of Prince William and Princess Kate has said the royal couple are not keen on the “drama” that a visit by Prince Harry would bring.
According to a report in the Daily Beast, the unidentified friend of the couple said they had been “clear they want peace and quiet... A visit from Harry, with all the drama that would bring, would be the opposite of that”.
Another friend of William and Kate was quoted as saying that “they have come to terms with the estrangement from Harry, and are content to let sleeping dogs lie”.
William and Kate ‘not interested in drama’ of Harry visit amid cancer treatment
Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not told about Kate’s cancer diagnosis before public announcement
Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘extremely moved’ by support since cancer reveal
Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued to pour in Sunday from around the world.
After weeks of frenzied speculation on social media about her health and well-being, Kate said in a candid video message on Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer following major abdominal surgery. The 42-year-old princess said the cancer discovery was a “huge shock” and she was now in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.
Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘extremely moved’ by support since cancer reveal
Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued to pour in from around the world
