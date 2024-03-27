✕ Close Peter Phillips says Kate is 'remarkable' and makes a 'fantastic team' with William

Prince Harry is waiting for an ‘apology’ from Prince William following ‘years of tension’, a royal author has said.

According to Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex is keen to reunite with his family but is expecting William and Kate to ‘apologise’ as part of the reconciliation process.

The Princess of Wales went public with her cancer diagnosis last Friday in an emotional video statement, but neither Harry nor Meghan were informed in advance laying bare the extend of the painful rift between the once inseparable brothers.

The Sussexes reached out to their brother and sister-in-law in the wake of the news, but received a ‘cool response’ in return, according to reports.

According to Quinn, the contact between the estranged siblings didn’t include any suggestion that they “should make up and let bygones be bygones”.

He added that it was “hardly the kind of warm, informal response” one may have expected.

Despite the rift, a reunion of sorts is likely when Harry returns to the UK for a celebration of the Invictus Games in May, the Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, King Charles is set to return to his public duties on Easter Sunday. The monarch, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle with Camilla on Sunday.

The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since his cancer diagnosis.