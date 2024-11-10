Royal news - live: Princess of Wales joins King at major Remembrance event
It comes as Prince William candidly described the past year as “brutal” and the “hardest” of his life
The Princess of Wales has taken a significant step in her gradual return to public royal duties by attending the Festival of Remembrance.
Joined by the Prince of Wales, her presence at the event comes after Prince William spoke candidly spoke of how 2024 has been “brutal” and “probably been the hardest year in my life”.
The pair, both wearing poppies, were seen in conversation after taking their seats next to each other at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.
Asked by reporters how his year has been, he replied: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”
William added: “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed Camilla will not attend the event, nor the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, after falling ill with a chest infection.
It is understood there is no downturn in her condition, but the Queen is said to be mindful of minimising the risk of passing any last lingering infection to others.
Pictured: Royal Family at Royal Albert Hall
Princess of Wales joins King at major remembrance event
Late Queen’s final diary entry written two days before death revealed
The final entry in the late Queen’s diary, written just two days before her death, has been unearthed.
During her lengthy reign, Queen Elizabeth II regularly kept a private diary to take note of the events of the day and record her activities.
Unlike the colourful and detailed entries her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, famously wrote, Elizabeth kept hers to the point - a habit kept until her last entry just two days before her death.
According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, who discovered the diary during research, she recorded that her private secretary Edward Young had come to see her and made notes about swearing in new Privy Council members.
Read the full story here:
Queen's final diary entry written two days before death revealed
Queen's final diary entry written two days before death revealed
