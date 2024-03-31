Kate Middleton cancer news: King Charles to lead Royal Family at Easter service as Princess of Wales absent
King Charles and Queen Camilla will sit apart from the main congregation at St. George’s Chapel’s Easter service
King Charles is set to lead the Royal Family at the Easter Sunday service as part of his first public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to attend this year amid Kate’s own cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla are expected to sit away from the rest of the congregation in a bid to protect the monarch’s health when they attend the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
In previous years, the King and his wife have been joined at the event by Princess Anne and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
It comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.
Archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter sermons opens with message for King and Princess of Wales
The Archbishop of Canterbury opened his Easter sermon with a call to pray for the Princess of Wales and the King, who are both being treated for cancer.
He said he listened with “compassion and sympathy” as Kate told the world about her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video.
“In each of our lives there are moments that change us forever,” Justin Welby told Canterbury Cathedral.
“We pray for her and the King in their dignified response and we pray for all those who are suffering the same way.”
King and Queen to attend church on Easter Sunday without Wales family
The King will attend church on Easter Sunday in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.
The Princess of Wales and her family will not be at the service.
Charles, 75, will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday.
The Easter service comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.
Charles will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
‘Queen to stand in for Charles at D-Day anniversary'
Queen Camilla may step in for King Charles at the D-Day 80th anniversary ceremony if he is too ill to attend, the Mail on Sunday reported.
Buckingham Palace aides hope the King who has cancer may be well enough to travel to Normandy on June 6. But Queen Camilla remains on standby.
It came as Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to sit away from the rest of the congregation in a bid to protect the monarch’s health when they attend the service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle today.
Watch: King Charles stresses importance of kindness as he skips pre-Easter service amid cancer treatment
King Charles on Thursday stressed the importance of friendship and acts of caring in a recorded message delivered to a traditional pre-Easter church service, which the monarch skipped as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.
Queen Camilla represented her husband during the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, presenting bags of specially minted coins to people being honored for public service. The event is held every year on the Thursday before Easter, known as Maundy Thursday in Britain.
The British royal family learns that if you don't fill an information vacuum, someone else will
A media frenzy was born on Feb. 27, when the hashtag #WhereIsKate exploded online with speculation about the whereabouts of Britain’s Princess of Wales. It opened a rabbit hole of amateur detective work, memes, bizarre theories and jokes — mixed with genuine concern about Kate’s health — into which thousands of people descended until her announcement last week that she was recovering from cancer.
The episode offered the royal family — and everyone else — a lesson in the modern world of online media: If your silence leaves an information vacuum, others will rush to fill it. And the results may be messy.
“The royal family’s mantra is never complain, never explain,” said Ellie Hall, a journalist who specializes in covering Britain’s king and his court. “That really doesn’t work in a digital age. It doesn’t take much to get the crazy things going.”
The vital lesson William and Harry should learn from history
A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable similarities between the destructive influence of Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle on monarchy then and now.
But, argues Anna Pasternak, the past tells us it’s the relationship between the future king and his brother we should really be concerned about...
As the nation steadies itself after learning the devastating news that the Princess of Wales is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis, rarely has a more opportune moment presented itself to heal rifts.
Pain and hurt has no privilege and a serious illness is a poignant reminder for any family that life is too precious to bear grudges.
Read more here:
Carole Middleton: The quiet driving force keeping Kate and William’s family together after cancer diagnosis
Carole Middleton has been the crucial bond holding the Waleses together following Kate’s cancer diagnosis, a source close to the family has revealed.
The mother-of-three has been praised for playing a vital role behind the scenes for the Prince and Princess of Wales during what has been one of the royal family’s most turbulent periods in recent times.
A source close to the Middletons told The Independent: “Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.
“She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.”
Blake Lively among celebrities apologising for Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
Celebrities and public figures have shared their regret for partaking in online “Where’s Kate?” speculation following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.
In an emotional video released on Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she’d been undergoing chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery in January led to a cancer diagnosis.
Actor Blake Lively was one of the first to express regret, referring to a now-deleted post that seemingly poked fun at Kate posting an edited picture of her family for Mother’s Day.
Zara and Mike Tindall to miss royal Easter service to compete in equestrian
Zara and Mike Tindall are set to miss the Royal Family’s annual Easter Sunday Matins service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Sunday, 31 March as they will instead travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire to compete in a three-day equestrian event.
The couple will not be joining the King for his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.
Her father Captain Mark Phillips is returning for a second year as course advisor alongside BEDE Events’ Stuart Buntine.
“They have a nice easy start and then the middle of the course, around the house, is quite serious, and then when they’re back across the road it’s a nice way to finish,” Captain Mark Phillips said.
“It’s a special place, Thoresby, the know the ground here can be excellent and that’s what we hope for, and we’ve ordered a nice sunny day – but the sun on the riders backs and a smile on their face.”
