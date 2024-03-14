✕ Close Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer

A major American broadcaster has now begun reviewing all Kensington Palace handout photos as the Princess of Wales feels “shaken” over the doctored picture at the centre of an escalating royal row.

CNN revealed it has been forced to make the move after Kate Middleton publicly apologised and admitted to releasing an edited family photo of herself and her three children for Mother’s Day.

Within hours of the palace sharing it on social media, international picture agencies began recalling the image, citing fears it had been “manipulated”, as eagle-eyed royal fans pointed out numerous editing concerns.

Despite coming under pressure to repair the PR damage caused by the controversy, the palace refused to release the original unedited photo.

In a damning analysis of the furore, CNN said the image had been issued for editorial purposes and media organisations “expect those images to be accurate”. The broadcaster said they “regard it as unacceptable to move, change or manipulate the pixels of an image”.

The princess said she had just “tried to make it the best it could be” because she knew how important it was for it to be “a nice picture”, a royal insider told The Times.