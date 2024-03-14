Royal news – live: Kate ‘shaken’ by public response to photo editing row as all Palace handouts under review
Palace refuses to release original unedited picture despite pressure to repair PR damage
Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer
A major American broadcaster has now begun reviewing all Kensington Palace handout photos as the Princess of Wales feels “shaken” over the doctored picture at the centre of an escalating royal row.
CNN revealed it has been forced to make the move after Kate Middleton publicly apologised and admitted to releasing an edited family photo of herself and her three children for Mother’s Day.
Within hours of the palace sharing it on social media, international picture agencies began recalling the image, citing fears it had been “manipulated”, as eagle-eyed royal fans pointed out numerous editing concerns.
Despite coming under pressure to repair the PR damage caused by the controversy, the palace refused to release the original unedited photo.
In a damning analysis of the furore, CNN said the image had been issued for editorial purposes and media organisations “expect those images to be accurate”. The broadcaster said they “regard it as unacceptable to move, change or manipulate the pixels of an image”.
The princess said she had just “tried to make it the best it could be” because she knew how important it was for it to be “a nice picture”, a royal insider told The Times.
Kate feels the ‘Streisand effect’
Kate Middleton is the latest victim of the ‘Streisand effect’ | Kit Yates
By trying to quell speculation about the princess’s condition, the palace has instead drawn more attention to the possibility that something may be wrong – and stoked the flames of gossip... a phenomenon known as ‘a boomerang’
Queen praises ‘fantastic’ win day after horse dies at Cheltenham
The Queen hailed a jockey’s “fantastic” win at the Cheltenham Festival – a day after a horse became the first this year to die at the races.
Highland Hunter, the favourite horse of amateur jockey 25-year-old Keagan Kirkby, died while racing in The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase.
Camilla presented another rider, Rachael Blackmore, with a trophy after her emphatic victory in Wednesday’s feature race.
Watching Blackmore’s ride Captain Guinness dig deep in heavy conditions to finish first were the Queen’s children Tom Parker-Bowles, daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry, alongside Camilla’ nephew Sir Ben Elliot.
Tragedy at Cheltenham Festival as horse dies a week after leading jockey’s funeral
Highland Hunter led the coffin procession at amateur jockey Keagan Kirkby’s funeral just a week ago
Manipulation of royal photos common, says photographer
Royal photographer speaks out after Kate’s Mother’s Day photograph pulled
The decision by major picture agencies to pull the first picture of the Princess of Wales after her abdominal surgery, over fears it has been manipulated, is “very odd”, a royal photographer has said. The photo, taken by Prince William in Windsor, was released by the royal family to mark Mother's Day and showed Kate Middleton smiling surrounded by her three children. A few hours later the photo was recalled by picture agencies, including the Associated Press and Reuters. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today’s programme on Monday (11 March), royal photographer Ian Lloyd said “manipulation” of royal photographs was “common”, but the decision to pull it was “very rare”. Mr Lloyd added: “Someone at Kensington Palace is not vey good at Photoshop.”
Recap: Security minister says photos should be honest and accurate
Security minister Tom Tugendhat said it was important that published photographs were honest and accurate:
Minister says photos should be ‘honest’ and ‘accurate’ amid Kate picture row
Major picture agencies have pulled a photo of the Princess of Wales over fears it has been digitally altered
Kate’s uncle predicts Harry will return to royal family
In case you missed it:
Kate Middleton’s uncle predicts Prince Harry will return to UK and royal family
Gary Goldsmith says duke will ‘come back and be part of the gang’ as he opens up on Celebrity Big Brother
Harry and Meghan photographer denies editing pregancy photo
A photographer who captured a black-and-white portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has hit back at claims he edited a willow tree into the background of the shot.
Harry and Meghan photographer breaks silence on royal picture editing claims
The Sussexes were drawn into the photo editing furore after the Princess of Wales admitted to have touched up a Mother’s Day picture
King appears cheerful in palace meeting
The King appeared full of cheer during an audience with the Commonwealth secretary-general at Buckingham Palace.
Charles, who has met Baroness Scotland many times, welcomed her to the Private Audience Room on Wednesday afternoon.
The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is continuing with his head of state duties including face-to-face audiences despite not carrying out official engagements in public.
He was photographed chuckling and giving a wide smile as he shook Baroness Scotland’s hand.
The King is Head of the Commonwealth but this week missed the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, although his pre-recorded video message was played to the congregation.
Watch - Queen Camilla joins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie for ‘Style Wednesday’ at Cheltenham
Queen Camilla joins Zara Tindall for ‘Style Wednesday’ at Cheltenham
The going was good for the Queen, who enjoyed a family day out at the races as punters packed the stands for the Cheltenham festival on Wednesday 13 March. Camilla, who is a keen horse racing fan, joined her children and other close relatives at the biggest week in the jump racing calendar. Known to love a flutter on the horses, the Queen took her place in the royal box after arriving at the Cheltenham racecourse and walking past racegoers who stopped to watch her pass. Zara and Mike Tindall were already in the exclusive spot overlooking the course, as were the Queen’s son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes. Also among the guests in the royal box were Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.
Kate photo: Why the controversy over editing and manipulation could be just the beginning
It was seemingly intended to end speculation. But the latest image released of the Princess of Wales has only led to more of it.
As soon as the picture was released, people began to notice inconsistencies: a sleeve that seemed to disappear, and blurring around the edges of clothes. Many suggested it had been edited – and many UK and international picture agencies became so concerned that they recalled the image, telling the world that they could not be sure it was real.
The day after it was released, a new statement attributed to Kate appeared in a tweet. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” it read. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”
Read the full story here...
Why photo agencies pulled Kate Middleton’s mothers day photo
The first official photo of Kate since she underwent abdominal surgery was suddenly pulled over concerns
