The Princess of Wales smiled and looked relaxed while on a shopping trip with her husband in the first pictures of the royal couple together since Kate’s surgery.

Kate’s recovery from abdominal surgery appears to have progressed after footage obtained by The Sun showed her and William, the Prince of Wales, at a farm shop near where they live in Windsor.

In the video the princess can be seen with her hair down, wearing a black jacket and leggings, chatting with William and carrying a large white bag.

The royal couplewas seen at one of their favourite farm shops on Saturday, around a mile away from their home set within the grounds of Windsor Home Park.

It comes after Kate was forced to skip a St Patrick’s Day parade as she continues her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Her health condition has not yet been revealed to the public but her friends claimed she may soon speak out about her ailment in a bid to quell the spurious rumours that have circulated in her absence.