The Princess of Wales smiled and looked relaxed while on a shopping trip with her husband in the first pictures of the royal couple together since Kate’s surgery.
Kate’s recovery from abdominal surgery appears to have progressed after footage obtained by The Sun showed her and William, the Prince of Wales, at a farm shop near where they live in Windsor.
In the video the princess can be seen with her hair down, wearing a black jacket and leggings, chatting with William and carrying a large white bag.
The royal couplewas seen at one of their favourite farm shops on Saturday, around a mile away from their home set within the grounds of Windsor Home Park.
It comes after Kate was forced to skip a St Patrick’s Day parade as she continues her recovery from abdominal surgery.
Her health condition has not yet been revealed to the public but her friends claimed she may soon speak out about her ailment in a bid to quell the spurious rumours that have circulated in her absence.
William directly comparing ‘hounding’ of Kate and Diana, says royal expert
The Prince of Wales feels he's "seeing elements" of the "hounding" his mother experienced in the speculation regarding the Princess of Wales's health, a royal expert has said. Roya Nikkah, The Sunday Times' royal editor, spoke toGood Morning Britain on Monday (18 March) after reporting Kate "might discuss her recovery" from her abdominal surgery in future engagements. "Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think [Prince William] feels he's seeing elements of that being repeated again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy," Ms Nikkah said.
Piers Morgan claims he has heard 'alarming things' about Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan has weighed in on the Kate Middleton photo-editing conspiracy saying he has heard “alarming things.”
The Princess of Wales has dominated the headlines following Kensington Palace’s decision to publish an edited family photograph on Mother’s Day.
The outspoken presenter has given his verdict on the Kate Middleton photoshop saga
The uncomfortable truth about Kate and William that nobody wants to admit
With the memory of their mother still casting a long shadow, both Harry and William are determined to do things their own way.
But, asks Tessa Dunlop, after a week of turmoil and many questions left unanswered, does this spell trouble in a world where there are now more palaces than major royal players?
With the memory of their mother still casting a long shadow, both Harry and William are determined to do things their own way. But, asks Tessa Dunlop, after a week of turmoil and many questions left unanswered, does this spell trouble in a world where there are now more palaces than major royal players?
Kate's health and Charles's cancer struggle: What royal commentators are saying about the Windsors
With its numerous health struggles, bitter fallouts, high-profile feuds and the never-ending rumour mill capturing the public’s imagination like no other, rarely has scrutiny on the royal family been so high.
King Charles being diagnosed with cancer following a routine prostate procedure was followed by the altogether more alarming news that Kate Middleton was to remain in hospital for 14 days following surgery on her abdomen.
Royal commentators offer their verdict on the varying royal crises
Like Earl Spencer, I'm a man with an eating disorder – it's time to tell the truth about what it's like
It is unusual to come across other men who are prepared to be open about having an eating disorder – least of all a royal, writes James Downs – who’s suffered with anorexia and bulimia for 20 years
It is unusual to come across other men who are prepared to be open about having an eating disorder – least of all a royal, writes James Downs – who’s suffered with anorexia and bulimia for 20 years
Duchess of Sussex launches her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, with a new Instagram page
The Duke of Sussex gave advice to young people as he appeared virtually at the Diana Legacy Award on Thursday, 14 March. Prince Harry spoke via a live video as he thanked attendees for "inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy." It came after the Prince of Wales paid tribute to his mother in person at the Science Museum in London, marking the charity’s 25th anniversary. Prince William appeared before Harry's virtual address, fuelling further speculation of a rift between the pair. He said his mother taught him that “everyone has the potential to give something back”.
William and Kate spent Sunday morning watching children in sporting event
The royal couple also spent Sunday morning watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis taking part in a sporting event, according to The Sun.
Kate’s absence from public life, following abdominal surgery on January 16, has led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.
Details of her condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.
‘I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them'
Nelson Silva, who saw the royal couple and recorded the footage, told US media outlet TMZ: “I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar.
“I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car.
“Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved, like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”
Pictures suggest Kate’s recovery going well
Kate’s recovery from surgery appears to have progressed after footage obtained by The Sun showed her and William at the local business on Saturday.
In the video the princess can be seen with her hair down, wearing a black jacket and leggings, chatting with William and carrying a large white bag.
The Windsor Farm Shop is a short drive from their Adelaide Cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
People flock to the shop, which was the idea of the late Duke of Edinburgh, to buy locally sourced goods and produce from the royal estates.
