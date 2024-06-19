Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1718773200

Royal news - live: Piers Morgan slammed for ‘insensitive’ Kate Middleton comments about her appearance

The Princess of Wales hopes to attend more events this summer

Emma Guinness
Wednesday 19 June 2024 06:00
Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Piers Morgan has been slammed for saying the Princess of Wales “looked pretty thin” in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

The controversial host was also criticised for his suggestion that both Kate and King Charles should disclose the type of cancer they are suffering from.

“Respect their privacy,” demanded one viewer of Piers Morgan Uncensored while a second remarked that the Princess “has always been thin”.

Morgan’s comments come amid the revelation that Kate wanted to attend the Trooping the Colour after she was last seen in public on Christmas Day 2023.

“It was the princess’s decision and hers alone,” a family friend told Vanity Fair.

“Catherine discussed the idea with William and with the king after having the okay from her medical team. Thankfully, she has been feeling much better recently, and Trooping has been something of a goal for her to work towards.”

1718773200

King Charles ‘orchestrated’ powerful change at Trooping the Colour

King Charles changed the order of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at this year’s Trooping the Colour for a poignant reason, it has been claimed.

The Monarch’s former butler Grant Harrold believes that the King broke with royal protocol to reflect the fact that he and the Princess of Wales are both battling cancer, the Express reports.

He noted that traditionally Kate and Prince William would stand closest together, but this was not the case at this year’s event, which marked the Princess’s first public appearance of 2024.

Instead, the Princess stood close to both her husband and the King in a move that was reportedly “orchestrated” by the Monarch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (PA Wire)
The King and Princess appeared close as they watched the RAF Flypast.
The King and Princess appeared close as they watched the RAF Flypast. (AP)
Emma Guinness19 June 2024 06:00
1718766000

Minister who comforted royals after Queen’s death honoured

A Scottish minister who comforted the royal family after the Queen’s death at Balmoral has been recognised for his work by King Charles in his birthday honours list.

Reverand Kenneth MacKenzie of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie in Aberdeenshire was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for his services.

He said that he did what any of his colleagues would have done in the same situation.

“I am honoured to have been awarded this recognition directly by His Majesty the King,” he said.

“In making this presentation, he, and by extension other members of the royal family, has once again publicly acknowledged and expressed his gratitude for the prayerful pastoral support that has been offered to him and the family by the church and in particular by the Chapel Royal in Scotland down through the ages, and especially in recent years.

“These awards are only ever given to individuals, but in every case, the recipient has always represented a much wider body.

“At the time of the late Queen’s death in Balmoral, I was the chaplain most closely engaged with the royal family and was simply being and doing what any of my colleagues would be and do in any similar situation.”

MacKenzie said he did what any of his colleagues would have ‘in any similar situation’.
MacKenzie said he did what any of his colleagues would have ‘in any similar situation’. (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Emma Guinness19 June 2024 04:00
1718758800

Harry and Meghan snubbed from Trooping the Colour for this reason

A royal expert has speculated about why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to this year’s Trooping the Colour.

The pair, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, did not attend the King’s official birthday parade in 2023 either.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that while the possibility of inviting the Sussexes was considered, it was ultimately decided against because of ongoing tensions.

“There was a brief discussion among the senior royals about inviting Harry and Meghan to Trooping the Colour,” he said.

“But the idea was quickly dismissed, because even if the couple accepted the invitation there is a feeling that they cast a dark shadow over everything.”

Prince Harry has not seen King Charles since news of his cancer diagnosis broke in February
Prince Harry has not seen King Charles since news of his cancer diagnosis broke in February (AFP via Getty Images)
Emma Guinness19 June 2024 02:00
1718751600

Westminster Abbey guests will soon be able to enter like royalty

Guests to Westminster Abbey in London will soon be able to get a taste of what life as a member of the royal family feels like.

This is because Queen Camila has become the patron of a new building project that will allow guests to enter the building through the Great West Door for the first time.

Construction work on the new King Charles III Sacristy entrance lobby, which will cost an estimated £13 million, is set to begin this year and conclude in 2026.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle said: “This splendid building, which is both new and old, will transform the welcome our visitors receive and, more importantly, change the way they see Westminster Abbey.

“The full drama of this shrine and house of memory is best appreciated by approaching it from the Great West Doors.

“The transepts and aisles will emerge calmer and more graceful as we move chairs and ticketing booths out of the abbey.

“It is a building fit for a King and for an abbey whose faith and ministry is both old and new.”

Charles and Camilla were crowned in Westminster Abbey last year
Charles and Camilla were crowned in Westminster Abbey last year (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Emma Guinness19 June 2024 00:00
1718748038

Prince Edward and Sophie celebrate silver wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have released a new picture in honour of their 25th wedding anniversary.

Taken by photographer Chris Jelf at their home in Surrey, Prince Edward and Sophie look happier than ever on their silver wedding anniversary, with the Queen’s youngest son, 60, wrapping his arms lovingly around his wife, 59.

“I’m incredibly lucky that I found Sophie and that she found me,” Edward said in a television interview.

The couple married in 1999.
The couple married in 1999. (Chris Jelf/Buckingham Palace/PA Wire)
Emma Guinness18 June 2024 23:00
1718740822

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking to ‘split’ their time between US and UK

Following the news that Prince Harry is allegedly hunting for a UK residence, a former royal butler has claimed that he and Meghan Markle will split their time between the UK and the USA.

The couple left the UK in 2020 for a new life in California, officially giving up their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last June.

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, told The New York Post: “If Harry does buy a place in the UK, he and Meghan will live here for part of the year and part of the year in the States, that was the original idea.

“I would assume that this would mean Meghan would also be coming to the UK and you’d see them spending so many months of the year here.”

News of Harry’s alleged plan to have a more permanent base in the UK comes after he reportedly stayed in a London hotel on his recent visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

The UK could be seeing a lot more of Harry and Meghan again
The UK could be seeing a lot more of Harry and Meghan again (REUTERS)
Emma Guinness18 June 2024 21:00
1718733633

Royal expert claims Prince Harry is ‘homesick’

Prince Harry is reportedly hunting for a residence in the UK because he is “homesick”.

The Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as a working royal and officially vacated his UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last June.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digitial that the Prince was “likely permitted” to look for a new British residence by Meghan Markle.

“I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick. It just depends on the day,” Schofield said.

“I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve. Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit.”

Prince Harry met none of his immediate family on his recent visit to the UK
Prince Harry met none of his immediate family on his recent visit to the UK (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Emma Guinness18 June 2024 19:00
1718730022

Harry and Meghan’s reaction to Father’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not acknowledge Father’s Day on their online platform.

This comes after King Charles failed to meet his youngest son on his recent trip to the UK, even though the pair have not seen each other since February.

Prince William, meanwhile, chose to acknowledge the event and posted a throwback picture of himself and the now-Monarch on 16 June, which notably did not include Prince Harry.

He simply wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”

Emma Guinness18 June 2024 18:00
1718723914

Lady Gabriella Windsor makes first appearance since Thomas Kingston’s death

Lady Gabriella Windsor has made her first public appearance at Royal Ascot since her husband Thomas Kingston’s death in February.

He was found dead at the age of just 45 at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds with a “traumatic head injury”.

Brave Lady Gabriella, 43, smiled as she joined the event’s carriage procession for the first time this afternoon and rode alongside Princess Anne.

Lady Gabriella lost her husband Thomas in February.
Lady Gabriella lost her husband Thomas in February. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Today marks the first time she has joined the royal carriage procession.
Today marks the first time she has joined the royal carriage procession. (UK Press via Getty Images)
Emma Guinness18 June 2024 16:18
1718718744

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Royal Ascot

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived at the first day of Royal Ascot this afternoon in a carriage.

The pair were all smiles as they greeted visitors ahead of the first race, with their arrival marking the start of the 2024 event.

The pair have several horses competing in the event.
The pair have several horses competing in the event. (WireImage)
The couple were all smiles for visitors.
The couple were all smiles for visitors. (WireImage)
Emma Guinness18 June 2024 14:52

