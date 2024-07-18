Royal news - live: Kate Middleton’s hidden Wimbledon message emerges as Harry and Meghan end 64-year tradition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have overhauled their website and given their children new surnames
The poignant meaning behind the Princess of Wales’ Wimbledon outfit has emerged following her moving public return.
Kate, 42, wore a purple dress and purple ribbons, the latter typically used as a symbol of hope for those with cancer.
The tournament marked her second public engagement of the year as she continues her treatment.
Royal aides told Vanity Fair that she plans to “pick up where she left off” with her duties when she is well enough.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet new surnames.
The change was reflected on a new version of their website, updated this week, which says the children’s surname is Sussex and not Mountbatten-Windsor.
“It reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source told The Times.
This brings to an end a 64-year tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, which saw her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants take the name.
Prince George ‘very popular’ at school
Ahead of Prince George’s 11th birthday next Monday (22 July), an insider has revealed he is “very popular” at school.
They also said that little “fuss” is made of the fact that he will one day be king.
“He’s very popular and has a lot of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is,” they told Vanity Fair.
King Charles reveals new Labour government’s plan for the UK
King Charles has outlined the plans of the new Labour government in the second King’s Speech of his reign.
“The era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said via the speech. “The fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era.”
Notable points included the government’s commitment to ending zero-hours contracts and ending conversion therapy for the LGBTQ+ community.
Prince Harry’s ‘perfect way back’ into the royal family
A royal expert has speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could win the favour of the royal family again through their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
This comes after it was claimed that King Charles is “considering” a trip to the US to see his youngest grandchildren.
“If Harry did want a way back in, he could use the excuse that despite his personal beef with King Charles, he wants his children to have a relationship with their grandfather, it would be the perfect way back wouldn’t it?” Kinsey Schofield said, as reported by the Express.
Prince George’s surprising nickname
Prince George reportedly has a very British nickname that originated in his school playground.
The eldest of the Wales children, who turns 11 next week, is reportedly known as PG by his classmates and this allegedly morphed into PG Tips after the famous British tea brand over time, the Mirror reports.
According to the outlet, those close to the young prince affectionately refer to him as just “Tips”.
Princess Anne ‘can’t remember a thing’ about horse accident
Princess Anne “can’t remember a thing” about an incident with a horse that saw her recently hospitalised.
The Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries because of the incident, which is speculated to be consistent with a kick from a horse.
On her return to public duty last week at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships, she told Helena Vega Lozano, RDA UK’s chair: “I can’t remember a single thing about it.”
Prince Harry prompted to publish ‘sensational’ new material
Prince Harry has been urged to release “sensational” new material in a paperback edition of his 2023 memoir Spare.
As reported by the Daily Mail, there is a keen interest in an updated version of the book, which caused a storm upon its release in January of last year.
This was, in part, the result of the Duke of Sussex’s drug-taking admissions, which have led to an ongoing review of his US visa application.
Queen Camilla to celebrate remainder of birthday ‘privately'
A royal insider has speculated that Queen Camilla will celebrate her 77th birthday privately after this morning’s State Opening of Parliament.
The queen consort was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on this day in 1947.
King Charles’s former butler Paul Burrell told the Express: “I think privately, the King will give her a party at Clarence House or Birkhall and they’ll have people go up to Scotland. He likes to give her jewellery. I think he’ll give her something special. He may have had something commissioned for a birthday.
“He’s very spoiling, the King, and he will make sure that all attention is on Camilla. He likes to remind her that she’s Queen. He likes to remind her that this is given by him for her service over the years to him, and this is his reward to her.”
Prince Harry could share ‘really personal details’ in new interview
Prince Harry could provide further insight into life in the royal family through his interview on the new ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial.
Set to air on 25 July at 9 pm on ITV1, the new programme will explore the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing fight against British newspapers who allegedly used subterfuge methods to gain information about his personal life.
Rachel Bowie said on the podcast Royally Obsessed: “I am curious to see how personal – you can’t get any more details, like the Anderson Cooper interview he did for Spare – I feel like it could wade into that territory.
“This might bring to light really personal details from Harry because I know he’s had to talk about that before.”
Princess Anne absent from State Opening of Parliament
Princess Anne was notably absent from the State Opening of Parliament this morning.
The Princess Royal, 73, is currently having a phased return to duty after she was recently hospitalised with a concussion and minor injuries.
While she does not remember exactly what happened to her, her injuries have been reported to be consistent with a kick from a horse.
Anne, widely considered to be one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, has already attended over 200 engagements this year.
Meghan Markle 'cannot understand why people don’t admire her work’
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly upset by the initial social media reactions to her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
With the help of her celebrity friends and influencers, she teased some of its products including jams and dog biscuits.
Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special.
“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”
