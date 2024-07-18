✕ Close Princess of Wales receives standing ovation at Wimbledon as crowd welcomes her to final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The poignant meaning behind the Princess of Wales’ Wimbledon outfit has emerged following her moving public return.

Kate, 42, wore a purple dress and purple ribbons, the latter typically used as a symbol of hope for those with cancer.

The tournament marked her second public engagement of the year as she continues her treatment.

Royal aides told Vanity Fair that she plans to “pick up where she left off” with her duties when she is well enough.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet new surnames.

The change was reflected on a new version of their website, updated this week, which says the children’s surname is Sussex and not Mountbatten-Windsor.

“It reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source told The Times.

This brings to an end a 64-year tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, which saw her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants take the name.