Royal news - live: Hopes for Kate Wimbledon appearance as update provided on Princess Anne
The princess said she hopes to attend a few engagements this summer
Louise Thomas
Editor
Wimbledon officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could make a surprise appearance at this year’s tournament to hand out the trophies.
Kate Middleton, 42, has only made one public appearance this year, at Trooping the Colour, because of her ongoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
Debbie Jevans, the All England Club’s chair, said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.
The club said that they do not currently have a replacement if the princess does not attend.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne is said to be “recovering slowly” after she was recently hospitalised after being kicked by a horse.
The Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her Gatcombe Park estate.
“Anne is receiving home rehabilitation,” a source close to the situation told The Express. “Tim and Zara are helping coordinate the medical visits and make sure she has everything she needs.
Concern as Harry and Meghan’s Netflix contract runs out next year
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100 million deal with Netflix is set to come to an end next year and this could spell trouble for the royal family, one commentator has claimed.
“Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes,” Richard Fitzwilliams told the Mirror.
“If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble.
“Since their exposes of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix.”
The revelation comes amid the news that Meghan has just finished filming a cooking programme for the platform.
Harry and Meghan signed the five-year deal with the streaming service after stepping down as working royals in 2020.
Queen Camilla wants King Charles ‘to be proud of her'
Queen Camilla has been praised for her hard work amid the royal family’s recent health troubles.
As the Queen Consort approaches her 77th birthday, she has been praised for taking on a large number of engagements later in life as “a woman who has never had to knuckle down to a solid career or the slog of a 9 to 5 job.”
“Camilla is certainly rocking it as she approaches her 77th birthday,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine.
“I think she might have surprised herself by enjoying hard work as much as she seems to be doing!
“She is, after all, a woman who has never had to knuckle down to a solid career or the slog of a 9 to 5 job.
“She has shouldered a sharply increased workload and a massive amount of responsibility in the past few months – and is looking and sounding great on it!
“I think part of it is because she so much wants the man she loves to be proud of her, and to pull her weight in their partnership.”
Harry and Meghan’s Canada trip could ‘jeopardise’ the Commonwealth
Concerns are growing ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Canada in February of next year.
According to a source, there are fears about the potential impact any negative statements about the Commonwealth could have on the 56 member states.
The couple are set to visit to attend the the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler in February 2025.
“Harry and Meghan haven’t exactly been very supportive in the past,” the “well placed” source told The Express.
“This trip has been flagged as of great importance over fears that any negative sentiments made about the union during their visit could jeopardise the Commonwealth.
“It’s even been discussed that it might be beneficial to get Harry and Meghan back on side in case there are any incidents that occur while they are promoting the Invictus Games.”
Canada joined the British Commonwealth as an independent state in 1931.
Royal family calls for more community volunteers
The royal family has encouraged people to volunteer in their local community.
Sharing a picture of Queen Camilla alongside a group of volunteers on social media, the post marked Thank You Day on 7 July.
“The contribution that volunteers make provides a vital lifeline for thousands of people across the country,” the post read.
“Thank you for your tireless efforts to make a difference to the lives of so many!”
In the background, several posters advertised things that people can volunteer including their smiles and strength.
🤝 The contribution that volunteers make provide a vital lifeline for thousands of people across the country. Thank you for your tireless efforts to make a difference to the lives of so many!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 7, 2024
Who will you be saying ‘cheers’ to this #ThankYouDay? ❤☕ pic.twitter.com/On5zE63ots
Extinction Rebellion plans three-day occupation of Windsor Castle grounds
Extinction Rebellion is planning a three-day occupation of the grounds of Windsor Castle next month and have invited King Charles to join them.
The environmental group is staging the occupation between 30 August and 1 September and quoted King Charles’s book, Harmony, written when he was still a prince, stating that the Monarch “clearly understands the plight of the planet and the urgent need for society to change course”.
They said the protest is designed to attack “the system”, but speculated that Charles will be less vocal about environmental issues now that he is the reigning monarch.
As well as the King, the group called upon “all people of good hearts and good conscience” to turn up to the occupation for “three days of beauty, community, action and democracy”.
Prince Harry ‘bored’ by new life in America
The Duke of Sussex is said to be “bored” by his new life in America and misses his friends in the UK, an expert has claimed.
Harry, 39, moved to California with his family after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.
He is said not to be receiving visits from his British friends because they find Meghan “difficult”.
Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won’t visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult.”
This comes amid claims that Harry is looking for a residence in the UK after he stayed in a London hotel on his most recent visit after handing back the keys to Frogmore Cottage last June.
Royal family to enjoy summer holiday in Balmoral after 'one heck of a year’
King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to be hoping to gather with their close family at Balmoral after “one heck of a year”.
The castle opened its doors to previously unseen areas of the royal Scottish residence this month.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “It’s been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future.”
Her comments are almost certainly a nod to the family’s ongoing health concerns, which began in January of this year when Kate, 42, was admitted to hospital for “planned abdominal surgery”
It later emerged that she had cancer after the King revealed that he had also been diagnosed with the disease in February.
Bond added: “If [Late] does go, I’m sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength.
“She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she’s been through.”
Lenny Henry all smiles in Wimbledon’s Royal Box
Comedian Lenny Henry appeared to be having a great time as he enjoyed the Royal Box at Wimbledon today.
His appearance at the tournament comes amid continued hopes that Kate Middleton could appear later this week to present the All England Club trophies.
The princess said she hopes to attend a few events this summer if she is feeling well enough.
King Charles drops patronage after pressure from animal rights activists
King Charles has declined patronage of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association and the National Flying Club.
While the roles were previously held by the late Queen Elizabeth, the Monarch, who has taken on a number of her patronages, has decided not to continue to support the sport.
Paul Naum, treasurer of the National Flying Club, has now speculated that it could bring an end to the institution.
“I should think in about 18 months or two years they will probably dismantle it,” he said, admitting that he was “disappointed” by the King’s decision.
“We’ve always had a member of the royal family as our patron and we’ve always been proud of it. It’s a working man’s sport, and it’s taken that privilege away.”
The sport has increasingly come under pressure from animal rights activists who argue that the sport is cruel because it can result in the deaths of the birds.
Royal expert claims Prince Harry will return to duty ‘alone'
The Duke of Sussex will return to duty “alone” within the next decade, a royal expert has speculated.
Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said a return to working royal life would be “very nice” for Harry, who stepped down from his role with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
“I think he’ll come home. If he comes home, it will be very nice for him, because he won’t particularly want to. He’s quite angry, I think,” Vickers told The Sun.
When asked if Harry would return alone, the royal biographer said: “Yes, I do [think he’ll come alone].
“The King, as I have mentioned before, has left the door wide open for him to do that. And he was doing such a good job before… he looked so happy. Usually, you’re happy when you’re doing your duty, and you’re doing it for other people, and you’re putting things into life.”
