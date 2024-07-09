✕ Close Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Wimbledon officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could make a surprise appearance at this year’s tournament to hand out the trophies.

Kate Middleton, 42, has only made one public appearance this year, at Trooping the Colour, because of her ongoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Debbie Jevans, the All England Club’s chair, said: “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

The club said that they do not currently have a replacement if the princess does not attend.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne is said to be “recovering slowly” after she was recently hospitalised after being kicked by a horse.

The Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her Gatcombe Park estate.

“Anne is receiving home rehabilitation,” a source close to the situation told The Express. “Tim and Zara are helping coordinate the medical visits and make sure she has everything she needs.