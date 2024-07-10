Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1720585136

Royal news - live: Kate Middleton cared for by ‘protective’ Charlotte as Prince Harry issued stark US advice

The nine-year-old is reportedly ‘protective’ of her mother

Emma Guinness
Wednesday 10 July 2024 05:18
Comments
Close
Princess Anne recalls the moment she survived a kidnapping attempt

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Princess Charlotte is said to be “taking care” of her mother, the Princess of Wales, as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The young royal, nine, is reportedly “protective” of her mother, 42, and royal biographer Ingrid Stewart said this was evident at last month’s Trooping the Colour.

“I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum,” she told The Mirror. “It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her [on the Buckingham Palace balcony] and they kept chatting.

“Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been urged to “think long and hard” about accepting an award for veterans following some backlash to the announcement in the US.

The former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West, said Harry, 39, should “sit back and not accept awards like this.”

“He ought to think very hard and long about accepting awards for things like being an exceptional pilot and being exceptionally brave,” he suggested.

Recommended
1720580400

Martin Lewis issues warning over celebrity scam involving the King

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about scammers impersonating public figures including King Charles.

Findings from Action Fraud between 2022 and 2023 revealed that famous faces were frequently impersonated in advertisements to extort cash.

Other figures on the list compiled by the money-saving expert include former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Lewis said: “It’s likely that the criminals pumping out these scam ads effectively use their own in-house dark-web digital marketing teams, researching which celebrities and advert types get the best click-through rates, and honing the way they work to be able to attract more victims.

“Almost certainly they will be collecting data on each public figure’s power to draw people in and how many people who respond to a celeb in an advert then go through to part with the money.”

Scammers have been impersonating King Charles.
Scammers have been impersonating King Charles. (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness10 July 2024 04:00
1720573200

Room behind Buckingham Palace balcony to open to the public

The room behind the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony will open to the public for the first time, it has been announced today.

This will reportedly give visitors a never-before-seen insight into George IV’s passion for oriental art and furniture.

Caroline de Guitaut, Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art, said: “It was Prince Albert’s idea to have a balcony at Buckingham Palace because he saw it as a way of enabling the royal family to connect with the people, and of course that’s exactly how, in a sense, it continues to be used on important occasions.

“But it began to be used very early on in Queen Victoria’s reign, from 1851 waving off the troops to the Crimean War and welcoming them back on return.”

The Princess of Wales with the royal family on the Palace balcony after making her first official appearance since her cancer diagnosis (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess of Wales with the royal family on the Palace balcony after making her first official appearance since her cancer diagnosis (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness10 July 2024 02:00
1720566000

King Charles planning ‘peace’ summit at Balmoral

King Charles is reportedly planning a “peace” summit at Balmoral to bring the royal family back together, an expert has claimed.

The King and Queen are set to return to the Scottish residence in August and it has been claimed that they hope to be joined by other members of the family.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said this will give them an opportunity to “take stock” of what is really important in life after a tumultuous start to the year.

“It’s been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together,” she told OK! magazine.

Visitors will be able to see parts of Balmoral Castle used by the royal family for the first time this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Visitors will be able to see parts of Balmoral Castle used by the royal family for the first time this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness10 July 2024 00:00
1720558854

Prince Harry ‘slightly petrified’ of Meghan Markle

A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry will eventually return to the royal family alone.

Hugo Vickers believes that the Duke of Sussex, 39, is “petrified” of losing his wife Meghan Markle but believes that this will no longer be the case in 20 years.

“I think he’ll come home,” he told The Sun. “The king has left the door wide open for him to do that and he was doing such a good job before and… he looked so happy.

“Usually, you’re happy when you’re doing your duty and you’re doing it for other people and you’re putting things into life,” he went on.

“If you’re taking things out of life, at the risk of getting a lot of hate mail, I personally think that he looks like he’s petrified of losing her [Meghan] and looks slightly petrified of her.”

A royal author has speculated that Prince Harry will eventually return to duty.
A royal author has speculated that Prince Harry will eventually return to duty. (AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Guinness9 July 2024 22:00
1720551654

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘may not live in palaces'

Following increased reports about the slimmed-down monarchy, it has been claimed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “may not live in palaces” when they are older.

British historian Kate Williams noted that royal residences provide a lot of revenue for the royal collection and are important to preserve for future generations, which may be the priority in light of increased scrutiny of how the monarchy spends taxpayer money.

“On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations. On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit,” Williams told the Mirror.

“We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces.”

This comes amid speculation that the younger Wales children may not become working royals at all.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not live in palaces, it has been suggested.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not live in palaces, it has been suggested. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Emma Guinness9 July 2024 20:00
1720544454

Prince William to participate in charity polo match

Prince William is set to participate in a charity polo match this Friday in aid of causes he is “passionate” about, Kensington Palace has revealed.

This will be the heir to the throne’s 13th time participating in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

“This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well-deserving causes that the prince and princess are passionate about,” Kensington Palace said.

It is not known if the Princess of Wales will attend the event as she continues her cancer treatment.

The Prince and Princess both attended the event last year.
The Prince and Princess both attended the event last year. (Getty Images for TGI Sport)
Emma Guinness9 July 2024 18:00
1720540133

Former head of Royal Navy tells Prince Harry not to accept award

Prince Harry has been urged to decline an award for veterans by the former head of the Royal Navy.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games on Thursday (11 June).

But tens of thousands of people have now signed a petition arguing that there are more deserving recipients.

“I really think Harry should be well advised to sit back and not accept awards like this,” Admiral Lord Alan West told the MailOnline.

“It doesn’t travel well with people in the military.”

He added: “He ought to think very hard and long about accepting awards for things like being an exceptional pilot and being exceptionally brave.”

Prince Harry has been advised to decline the Pat Tillman Award.
Prince Harry has been advised to decline the Pat Tillman Award. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Emma Guinness9 July 2024 16:48
1720537210

William and Charles ‘entirely right’ to opt for slimmed down monarchy

King Charles and Prince William have been praised for remaining in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy, despite the royals’ recent health troubles.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “I still hold to the idea that the slimmed-down Royal Family IS indeed the right model for the future. It’s in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the royal family cost taxpayers too much.

“Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism. I think the model William has experimented with is the answer: drafting in his cousins here and there (e.g. garden parties) to spice things up a bit.”

“It makes such occasions even more special and allows those cousins to get on with their lives as they wish, without the strictures of the royal diary.”

“So I think the King and William are entirely right to be determined to keep the core of working royals a small, tight unit that can be accountable to the public purse.”

This comes amid speculation from the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not even become working royals.

King Charles and Prince William have been praised for favouring a slimmed-down monarchy.
King Charles and Prince William have been praised for favouring a slimmed-down monarchy. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Emma Guinness9 July 2024 16:00
1720533610

Diana predicted Camilla’s loyalty to King Charles

A royal expert has reflected on Princess Diana’s opinion of Queen Camilla as her popularity within the UK grows.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond praised the Queen for stepping up to the mark amid the royal family’s recent health troubles.

“She has taken on a significantly increased workload and a massive amount of responsibility in the past few months - and is looking and sounding great on it!” she told the Mirror.

“It must be so gratifying to have earned widespread approval – even affection – from a public who once ganged up against her as the ‘marriage breaker’ and the ‘other woman’ who made Diana so unhappy.

“I think Diana was absolutely right to tell me that Camilla was ‘loyal’ and that Charles’ love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made.”

Princess Diana said Camilla was loyal to Charles.
Princess Diana said Camilla was loyal to Charles. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Emma Guinness9 July 2024 15:00
1720530570

Prince William arrives at former army base

Prince William has arrived at the former army base where he was stationed between 2010 and 2013.

The Princess of Wales was notably absent from the engagement despite previously living in the area during the early days of her marriage.

Wimbledon officials remain hopeful that she could attend the tournament to present the trophies later this week but have stressed that her health and recovery remain the priority.

Emma Guinness9 July 2024 14:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in