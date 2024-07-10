Royal news - live: Kate Middleton cared for by ‘protective’ Charlotte as Prince Harry issued stark US advice
The nine-year-old is reportedly ‘protective’ of her mother
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Princess Charlotte is said to be “taking care” of her mother, the Princess of Wales, as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
The young royal, nine, is reportedly “protective” of her mother, 42, and royal biographer Ingrid Stewart said this was evident at last month’s Trooping the Colour.
“I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum,” she told The Mirror. “It was quite sweet the way she stood in front of her [on the Buckingham Palace balcony] and they kept chatting.
“Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been urged to “think long and hard” about accepting an award for veterans following some backlash to the announcement in the US.
The former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West, said Harry, 39, should “sit back and not accept awards like this.”
“He ought to think very hard and long about accepting awards for things like being an exceptional pilot and being exceptionally brave,” he suggested.
Martin Lewis issues warning over celebrity scam involving the King
Martin Lewis has issued a warning about scammers impersonating public figures including King Charles.
Findings from Action Fraud between 2022 and 2023 revealed that famous faces were frequently impersonated in advertisements to extort cash.
Other figures on the list compiled by the money-saving expert include former prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Mr Lewis said: “It’s likely that the criminals pumping out these scam ads effectively use their own in-house dark-web digital marketing teams, researching which celebrities and advert types get the best click-through rates, and honing the way they work to be able to attract more victims.
“Almost certainly they will be collecting data on each public figure’s power to draw people in and how many people who respond to a celeb in an advert then go through to part with the money.”
Room behind Buckingham Palace balcony to open to the public
The room behind the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony will open to the public for the first time, it has been announced today.
This will reportedly give visitors a never-before-seen insight into George IV’s passion for oriental art and furniture.
Caroline de Guitaut, Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art, said: “It was Prince Albert’s idea to have a balcony at Buckingham Palace because he saw it as a way of enabling the royal family to connect with the people, and of course that’s exactly how, in a sense, it continues to be used on important occasions.
“But it began to be used very early on in Queen Victoria’s reign, from 1851 waving off the troops to the Crimean War and welcoming them back on return.”
King Charles planning ‘peace’ summit at Balmoral
King Charles is reportedly planning a “peace” summit at Balmoral to bring the royal family back together, an expert has claimed.
The King and Queen are set to return to the Scottish residence in August and it has been claimed that they hope to be joined by other members of the family.
Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said this will give them an opportunity to “take stock” of what is really important in life after a tumultuous start to the year.
“It’s been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together,” she told OK! magazine.
Prince Harry ‘slightly petrified’ of Meghan Markle
A royal author has claimed that Prince Harry will eventually return to the royal family alone.
Hugo Vickers believes that the Duke of Sussex, 39, is “petrified” of losing his wife Meghan Markle but believes that this will no longer be the case in 20 years.
“I think he’ll come home,” he told The Sun. “The king has left the door wide open for him to do that and he was doing such a good job before and… he looked so happy.
“Usually, you’re happy when you’re doing your duty and you’re doing it for other people and you’re putting things into life,” he went on.
“If you’re taking things out of life, at the risk of getting a lot of hate mail, I personally think that he looks like he’s petrified of losing her [Meghan] and looks slightly petrified of her.”
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘may not live in palaces'
Following increased reports about the slimmed-down monarchy, it has been claimed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “may not live in palaces” when they are older.
British historian Kate Williams noted that royal residences provide a lot of revenue for the royal collection and are important to preserve for future generations, which may be the priority in light of increased scrutiny of how the monarchy spends taxpayer money.
“On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations. On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit,” Williams told the Mirror.
“We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces.”
This comes amid speculation that the younger Wales children may not become working royals at all.
Prince William to participate in charity polo match
Prince William is set to participate in a charity polo match this Friday in aid of causes he is “passionate” about, Kensington Palace has revealed.
This will be the heir to the throne’s 13th time participating in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.
“This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well-deserving causes that the prince and princess are passionate about,” Kensington Palace said.
It is not known if the Princess of Wales will attend the event as she continues her cancer treatment.
Former head of Royal Navy tells Prince Harry not to accept award
Prince Harry has been urged to decline an award for veterans by the former head of the Royal Navy.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games on Thursday (11 June).
But tens of thousands of people have now signed a petition arguing that there are more deserving recipients.
“I really think Harry should be well advised to sit back and not accept awards like this,” Admiral Lord Alan West told the MailOnline.
“It doesn’t travel well with people in the military.”
He added: “He ought to think very hard and long about accepting awards for things like being an exceptional pilot and being exceptionally brave.”
William and Charles ‘entirely right’ to opt for slimmed down monarchy
King Charles and Prince William have been praised for remaining in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy, despite the royals’ recent health troubles.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “I still hold to the idea that the slimmed-down Royal Family IS indeed the right model for the future. It’s in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the royal family cost taxpayers too much.
“Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism. I think the model William has experimented with is the answer: drafting in his cousins here and there (e.g. garden parties) to spice things up a bit.”
“It makes such occasions even more special and allows those cousins to get on with their lives as they wish, without the strictures of the royal diary.”
“So I think the King and William are entirely right to be determined to keep the core of working royals a small, tight unit that can be accountable to the public purse.”
This comes amid speculation from the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not even become working royals.
Diana predicted Camilla’s loyalty to King Charles
A royal expert has reflected on Princess Diana’s opinion of Queen Camilla as her popularity within the UK grows.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond praised the Queen for stepping up to the mark amid the royal family’s recent health troubles.
“She has taken on a significantly increased workload and a massive amount of responsibility in the past few months - and is looking and sounding great on it!” she told the Mirror.
“It must be so gratifying to have earned widespread approval – even affection – from a public who once ganged up against her as the ‘marriage breaker’ and the ‘other woman’ who made Diana so unhappy.
“I think Diana was absolutely right to tell me that Camilla was ‘loyal’ and that Charles’ love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made.”
Prince William arrives at former army base
Prince William has arrived at the former army base where he was stationed between 2010 and 2013.
The Princess of Wales was notably absent from the engagement despite previously living in the area during the early days of her marriage.
Wimbledon officials remain hopeful that she could attend the tournament to present the trophies later this week but have stressed that her health and recovery remain the priority.
The Prince of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley, is visiting the airbase for the first time since taking on the role from The King in August last year. He spent three years stationed there whilst serving as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot between 2010 -2013 pic.twitter.com/o5FoBWYisn— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 9, 2024
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments