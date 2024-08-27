✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in Scotland as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate, 42, has made just two official appearances this year but was photographed attending church with Prince William on Saturday (25 August).

The princess rode in the passenger seat as her husband drove her to Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle.

Royal author Phil Dampier has described her summer break in Aberdeenshire as a “positive” step in her recovery, according to Fabulous magazine.

This comes amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “desperate” to have peace talks with the royal family.

The Sussex’s relationship with the royals has deteriorated since they stepped down as working members of the family in 2020.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift.”

It is believed that the relationship deteriorated as a result of Harry and Meghan’s decision to give several tell-all interviews about their time as working royals.