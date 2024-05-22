✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

An “excited” Princess of Wales has given her first major project update since beginning her cancer treatment.

Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood has released a new report today (21 May) that suggests £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year if businesses introduce more family-friendly working practices.

Palace sources have confirmed that the report has been viewed in full by Kate from home.

A spokesperson said: “The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on’… early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report.”

The report comes after Kate hinted at a return to work last week on the Kensington Royal Twitter (X) account, where she and Prince William released another project update – a “special film” highlighting the mental health struggles faced by young farmers.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in LA just days after returning from Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.

They were spotted celebrating at a luxury steakhouse in Montecito, where a bottle of wine can set diners back as much as $1,402.