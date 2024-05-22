Royal news – live: Kate gives update on early years project as she continues cancer treatment
The King and Princess of Wales are not expected to join the celebrations
An “excited” Princess of Wales has given her first major project update since beginning her cancer treatment.
Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood has released a new report today (21 May) that suggests £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year if businesses introduce more family-friendly working practices.
Palace sources have confirmed that the report has been viewed in full by Kate from home.
A spokesperson said: “The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on’… early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report.”
The report comes after Kate hinted at a return to work last week on the Kensington Royal Twitter (X) account, where she and Prince William released another project update – a “special film” highlighting the mental health struggles faced by young farmers.
Meanwhile, the Sussexes have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in LA just days after returning from Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
They were spotted celebrating at a luxury steakhouse in Montecito, where a bottle of wine can set diners back as much as $1,402.
King Charles jokes about being locked in a ‘cage’ amid cancer battle
King Charles joked about finally being “allowed out of my cage” after returning to public duty.
The Monarch, 75, took an extended break from public-facing duties after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer earlier this year.
He made the lighthearted comment at a surprise army barracks appearance earlier this month.
The King told Lieutenant Colonel Robert Grant: “When this opportunity appeared and I had been allowed out of my cage, I wanted to come to have a look.”
The Monarch has been determined to attend as many engagements as possible since returning to work last month.
He attended five engagements in 48 hours last week, culminating in an appearance at the Royal Opera House, which was also a surprise.
Prince Edward says Queen’s death was ‘far more emotional’ after the loss of Prince Philip
Prince Edward has given a rare insight into the loss of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 60, said the experience was made “far more emotional” than it may have otherwise been because she passed away just 17 months after Prince Philip.
Edward made the comments on Saturday (18 May) while standing in for King Charles as Lord High Commissioner at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
“There have been moments recently where I have been lucky to have sensed God’s care and love,” he said.
“And who could forget the scenes that followed the passing of my mother?
“The outpouring of emotions, the demonstration of respect, love and grief was overwhelming and a privilege to experience and behold.
“I think I can speak for my whole family when I say we will remain forever grateful for that support.”
Anne Robinson opens up about relationship with Queen Camilla’s ex
Anne Robinson has opened up about her decision to date Queen Camilla’s ex-husband.
The Weakest Link presenter, 79, confirmed that she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles, 84, who was previously married to the Queen for 22 years.
Addressing the rumours of a romance between the pair, Robinson said “yes” and then opened up about how her lifestyle choices have impacted her love life.
“If you don’t drink, you’re not as reckless, are you?” she told Saga Magazine.
“I’m a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks.
“Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
“If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that’s not terrible is it?”
Unseen pictures of royal family on display for the first time
Previously unseen portraits of the Royal family have gone on display for the first time.
The images were opened to the public on Friday (17 May) at the new Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography exhibition in The King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
“For centuries, portraiture has played a vital role in shaping the public’s perception of the Royal Family,” the exhibition explains.
“This exhibition charts the evolution of royal portrait photography from the 1920s to the present day, bringing together more than 150 photographic prints, proofs and documents from the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.”
Current royal portrait photographer Hugo Burnand exclusively told The Independent that it is of special significance for him as it features “the first photographs that were taken of the members of the royal family in the Victorian era”.
Kate Middleton the ‘driving force’ behind first royal project since cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has been described as the “driving force” behind a new project released today.
The early years report, which was reviewed by Kate at home, examines how the economy could be boosted by businesses adopting more family-friendly policies.
A senior royal aide said: “The Princess of Wales was the driving force behind the business task force. She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force and she has read the report and been briefed on it.
“This is a clear commitment she has made that, throughout her life of public service, this will be [the] focus.”
The aide stressed that Kate will not return to public-facing duties until she has had “the green light” from her doctors.
Prince Harry fails to name Rupert Murdoch in phone hacking case
Prince Harry has been unable to name Rupert Murdoch in his ongoing case against the publisher of The Sun.
Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled today (21 May) that Murdoch and other executives alleged to have covered up evidence of phone hacking cannot be named in the case.
The ruling was made on the basis that the Duke of Sussex was trying to pursue a political agenda.
“There is a desire on the part of those running the litigation on the claimants’ side to shoot at ‘trophy’ targets, whether those are political issues or high-profile individuals,” Fancourt wrote.
“Tempting though it no doubt is for the claimants’ team to attempt to inculpate the man at the very top, doing so will add nothing to a finding that Ms. Brooks and Mr. James Murdoch or other senior executives knew and were involved, if that is proved to be the case.”
Queen Camilla reveals she dreamed of royal life as girl
Queen Camilla has revealed that she dreamed of royal life as a young girl.
She made the admission on The Queen’s Reading Room podcast, where she said she got the idea from the first “grown-up” novel she ever read, Angélique.
“I can remember a book called Angelique which was written by a woman called Anne Golon, which is about this beautiful French woman who went through a series of completely mad adventures,” the Queen said.
“At one point she landed up in the court of the Sun King Louis XIV. I think I must have probably been about 11 or 12. It was incredibly exciting.”
Portrait of Kate Middleton goes on display in London
A portrait of the Princes of Wales has gone on display in London.
The greyscale image, which was released to celebrate Kate’s 40th birthday in 2022, is now a part of Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography.
The new exhibition opened its doors on Friday (17 May) and features portraits of the royal family dating back to the Victorian era.
The portrait of Kate was taken by Paolo Roversi and is a part of the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Windsor Castle ends free entry for locals
Locals will no longer be able to visit Windsor Castle for free in a move that has left many furious.
The perk, which is offered by The Royal Collection Trust, will end on 1 June.
From then on, residents with a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card will have to pay to enter, although they will receive a 50 percent discount.
Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Julian Tisi slammed the move and said that locals deserve free access.
“Windsor, and specifically the castle, is visited by millions of people from around the world,” he said.
“During the season, residents gladly welcome tourists to their shops and restaurants, they drive them around in taxis and are happy to give directions in the street.
“In return, we get to live and work near one of the most iconic buildings in the world – and visit when we choose.”
King Charles prefers home grown fruits and vegetables
King Charles has said that homegrown fruits and vegetables taste “so much better”.
The Monarch made the revelation while speaking to children at the Chelsea Flower Show’s “no adults allowed” garden.
“There’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown,” he said before adding: “It tastes so much better”.
