✕ Close Meghan Markle reads to children in first public appearance since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

William and Kate feel ‘intense anxiety’ at the prospect of becoming King and Queen after Charles’s cancer diagnosis, a royal expert claims.

Charles, 75, is undergoing treatment for cancer at the same time as Kate, 42, leaving William, 41, to step in for his father’s role and Kate to attend engagements when she is well enough.

Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor wrote: “News of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne … The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.”

Elswhere, It is yet to be confirmed whether Meghan will join Harry on his trip to the UK this May for a special service to comemmorate a decade of the Invictus Games.

Charles Rae, the former royal correspondent for the Sun said: "I'm of the opinion that Megan won't set foot in the UK ever again.

"I just don't think she wants her to have anything to do at all with this country."

Meanwhile, the King’s former butler has been forced to deny a fake story about Charles selling Highgrove House, the royal residence, to Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m originating from a Russian disinformation network.