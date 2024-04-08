Kate Middleton cancer news: Princess and William ‘very anxious’ about taking throne amid Charles’ diagnosis
People complained to broadcaster over ‘excessive and insensitive’ coverage of princess’s diagnosis
William and Kate feel ‘intense anxiety’ at the prospect of becoming King and Queen after Charles’s cancer diagnosis, a royal expert claims.
Charles, 75, is undergoing treatment for cancer at the same time as Kate, 42, leaving William, 41, to step in for his father’s role and Kate to attend engagements when she is well enough.
Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor wrote: “News of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne … The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety.”
Elswhere, It is yet to be confirmed whether Meghan will join Harry on his trip to the UK this May for a special service to comemmorate a decade of the Invictus Games.
Charles Rae, the former royal correspondent for the Sun said: "I'm of the opinion that Megan won't set foot in the UK ever again.
"I just don't think she wants her to have anything to do at all with this country."
Meanwhile, the King’s former butler has been forced to deny a fake story about Charles selling Highgrove House, the royal residence, to Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m originating from a Russian disinformation network.
King faces Kent residents’ backlash over plans to build ‘ideal town’
The King’s plan to build an “ideal town” in Kent has sparked outrage amid accusations of “swallowing up historic villages into one urban mass”.
The Duchy of Cornwall has proposed to build 2,500 homes on 320 acres of agricultural land in the medieval market town of Faversham, Kent.
The plan was announced when Charles, then the Prince of Wales, managed the estate in 2018, with the aims of delivering the “most sustainable” homes possible, while simultaneously combatting a housing crisis in the area.
However, local residents have warned the development – which is set to deliver an “ideal town” similar to the Duchy’s first “urban extension” in Poundbury – is “totally at odds” with the monarch’s stance on environmental and farming issues, and could not be supported by the town’s infrastructure.
The strong opposition has been aired in a public consultation following the submission in December of an application for consent to start work on the initial 261 homes, with 120 homes set to be built per year across two decades.
Read the full story here...
King Charles faces backlash from Kent residents over plans to build ‘ideal town’
Duchy of Cornwall proposes to build 2,500 homes on 320 acres of agricultural land in medieval market town Faversham
Royals targeted in Russia’s disinformation war with fake story about King Charles selling Highgrove
A Russian disinformation network has made a series of false claims about the British royal family in its ongoing information war with Ukraine.
Among the incorrect allegations being made by pro-Kremlin campaigners is the suggestion circulating on fake news sites that King Charles has sold his royal residence Highgrove House to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m.
The bizarre report was initially made in a YouTube video that featured someone who claimed to be the estate agent behind the made-up sale. However, security experts told The Times the character, named Sam Murphy, appeared to be AI-generated.
The news was then spread by a fake British outlet before it was circulated by a number of English, French, German and Italian bots on X, formerly Twitter.
A website called The London Crier published an article featuring a supposed interview with Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold. In it, Mr Harrold is claimed to have confirmed the sale of Highgrove as having been completed through Mr Zelenskyy’s wife Olena on 29 February, and that staff at the royal residence had been laid off.
Read the full story here...
Russia spreads fake news that King Charles sold Highgrove House to Ukraine
Fake news sites falsely claim King has sold Highgrove House to Volodymyr Zelenskyy for £20 million
Netflix users left disgusted by ‘unnecessary’ scene in Prince Andrew film Scoop
Netflix users have been left outraged by an “unnecessary” moment in Prince Andrew film Scoop.
The new movie tells the story of the infamous Newsnight interview that, in 2019, saw the royal attempt to distance himself from convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
There are many talking point moments in the film – including a scene that depicts the tower of teddy bears Prince Andrew reportedly used to have arranged on his bed at Buckingham Palace – but viewers, which currently does not include Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, are in agreement that one part in particular could have been omitted.
The scene in question arrives after the Newsnight interview, which was conducted by Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), has been filmed and is about to be aired on BBC Two.
Prince Andrew starts to watch the interview, but instead opts out and has a bath instead. However, while he attempts to relax, he hears the reaction to the interview play out in real time as his mobile phone repeatedly pings in the other room. Getting out of the bath, the camera then shows his bare bum from behind.
Read the full story here...
Netflix users left disgusted by ‘unnecessary’ scene in Prince Andrew film Scoop
‘Did we really need to see that?’ several viewers asked
Harry could attempt to make peace with William, expert predicts
Upon his return this May, Harry could be hoping to make ammends with his estranged brother, who is supporting his wife Kate through her cancer treatment, says royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams.
Fitzwillliams told the Sun: The Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months.
“But I don’t think Harry would do anything without Megan’s consent.”
Meghan ‘unlikely’ to return to UK, expert claims
Charles Rae, the former royal correspondent for the Sun said: “I’m of the opinion that Megan won’t set foot in the UK ever again.
“I just don’t think she wants her to have anything to do at all with this country.”
Netflix users left disgusted by ‘unnecessary’ scene in Prince Andrew film Scoop
Netflix users have been left outraged by an “unnecessary” moment in Prince Andrew film Scoop.
The new movie tells the story of the infamous Newsnight interview that, in 2019, saw the royal attempt to distance himself from convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
There are many talking point moments in the film – including a scene that depicts the tower of teddy bears Prince Andrew reportedly used to have arranged on his bed at Buckingham Palace – but viewers, which currently does not include Newsnight host Emily Maitlis, are in agreement that one part in particular could have been omitted.
The scene in question arrives after the Newsnight interview, which was conducted by Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), has been filmed and is about to be aired on BBC Two.
Prince Andrew starts to watch the interview, but instead opts out and has a bath instead. However, while he attempts to relax, he hears the reaction to the interview play out in real time as his mobile phone repeatedly pings in the other room. Getting out of the bath, the camera then shows his bare bum from behind.
Netflix users left disgusted by ‘unnecessary’ scene in Prince Andrew film Scoop
‘Did we really need to see that?’ several viewers asked
Scoop: What is fact and what is fiction in Netflix’s Prince Andrew Newsnight film?
From the tower of teddies on the Duke of York’s bed to the sudden departure of the royal’s PR guru, there are many moments in this new film that almost seem too wild to be genuine. Ellie Harrison looks at the truth behind the drama
Read the full story here...
What is fact and what is fiction in Netflix’s Prince Andrew film Scoop?
From the tower of teddies on the Duke of York’s bed to the sudden departure of the royal’s PR guru, there are many moments in this new film that almost seem too wild to be genuine. Ellie Harrison looks at the truth behind the drama
Elizabeth Hurley reacts to rumour she took Prince Harry’s virginity
Elizabeth Hurley has once again dispelled rumours that she took Prince Harry’s virginity.
The British actor, 58, recently addressed the speculation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During the 3 April episode, Hurley insisted she wasn’t the unnamed “older woman” who the Duke of Sussex wrote about losing his virginity to in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
“That was ludicrous!” Hurley said, in response to the speculation. “He said: ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.’ And they were like: ‘Ah, it’s Elizabeth.’ It was absurd. It was ridiculous.”
The Austin Powers star told Bravo host Andy Cohen: “It was like saying: ‘He’s great-looking. He’s American.’ Oh, it’s Andy Cohen.”
Elizabeth Hurley reacts to rumour she took Prince Harry’s virginity
Model and actor has previously denied speculation she’s the unnamed ‘older woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity
Rare photo shows Princess Diana and Charles Spencer
Charles Spencer has shared a rare snapshot of his early years alongside his sister Princess Diana on his first day of school.
Earl Spencer shared the touching photo dating back to September 1968 on Instagram with the release of his new memoir A Very Private School.
The siblings are pictured in matching red blazers emblazoned with the school’s logo and knee-high grey socks.
He revealed that he and Diana attended Silfield, in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, which he looks back on fondly as a “really lovely primary school.”
He wrote: “My first day of school, in September 1968: my father took this photograph of me and my sister, Diana, just before he drove us to Silfield, a really lovely primary school in King’s Lynn, Norfolk.
Read the full story here...
Rare photo shows Princess Diana and Charles Spencer on first day of school
Charles reminisced on a happy period with his sister Princess Diana before the torment of his later schooling years
Comment - As Scoop hits Netflix, it’s time to open the secret files on Prince Andrew
As the dramatisation of his infamous and disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis is broadcast, Prince Andrew will again find himself under the spotlight. But while we can pick over the details of his trip to Pizza Express, I’m banned from seeing official documents about the Duke until 2065. It’s time these absurd rules were changed, writes Andrew Lownie
Read the full story here..
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies