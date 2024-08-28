Royal news live: Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance as Harry and Meghan ‘desperate’ for peace talks
Kate’s trip to Scotland has been described as a ‘positive’ amid her health troubles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in Scotland as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
Kate, 42, has made just two official appearances this year but was photographed attending church with Prince William on Saturday (25 August).
The princess rode in the passenger seat as her husband drove her to Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle.
Royal author Phil Dampier has described her summer break in Aberdeenshire as a “positive” step in her recovery, according to Fabulous magazine.
This comes amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “desperate” to have peace talks with the royal family.
The Sussex’s relationship with the royals has deteriorated since they stepped down as working members of the family in 2020.
An insider told the Daily Mail: “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift.”
It is believed that the relationship deteriorated as a result of Harry and Meghan’s decision to give several tell-all interviews about their time as working royals.
Harry and Meghan ‘upset’ and ‘embarrassed’ by tour reaction
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “upset” and “embarrassed” by the public reaction to their recent tour of Colombia, it has been claimed.
Columbian official Andres Escobar said that the trip was used by vice president Francia Marquez as a distraction from the bigger issues facing the country.
Ahead of the visit, it was claimed that the tour would “illuminate” Colombia’s role on the world stage as a beacon of culture and innovation.
“There are many, many Colombians who are hungry and have a lack of basic needs,” Mr Escobar claimed, OK! magazine reports.
“They invested this money because the Vice President wanted to meet two high-profile public figures and brush aside criticism and problems that we have here.
“We are in an economic crisis and eight billion pesos have been spent for the visit of Harry and Meghan, Colombian military planes and helicopters have been used and the money could have been better spent.”
A source told OK! magazine: “Both Meghan and Harry are keen to do more of these tours as that’s what they love doing and what they enjoyed most about royal life.
“But they’ve been left embarrassed by this latest backlash, especially as they faced similar comments when they went to Nigeria.”
Prince William pays tribute to Sven-Göran Eriksson
Prince William has paid tribute to former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson after his death on Monday.
Taking to Twitter/X, the heir to the throne wrote on the official Kensington Palace account: “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson.
“I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game. My thoughts are with his family and friends.
“A true gentleman of the game. W.”
Harry and William’s relationship could ‘soften’ at key event
It has been speculated that the frosty relationship between Prince Harry and William could “soften” when King Charles passes away.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claims that while the Duke of Sussex would like to make amends, William does not “waste any of his life thinking about his brother”.
She told OK! magazine: “You can only go to a coronation if you are invited and, at this stage, I suspect Harry would not be invited. However, that day is hopefully someway away and it’s possible that William’s attitude may have softened somewhat by then.”
Prince Harry ‘setting up life coaching university'
The Duke of Sussex’s latest business venture appears to be setting up an online university for aspiring life coaches.
Harry, 39, is the current Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, a life coaching career and personal service, which pays him an estimated £758,000 ($1m) a year.
Now, it has been revealed that the company has applied to register the Betterup University with the US Patent and Trademark Office.
According to the document, the establishment will “[provide] online educational forums in the field of life coaching, professional coaching, personal development coaching, and career development coaching.”
Prince Harry ‘will return’ to King Charles
It has been claimed that the Duke of Sussex “could” reconcile with King Charles.
An insider told the Mail on Sunday that the monarch has been receiving “spiritual nourishment” and has “faith” that his frosty relationship with his youngest son “could” change.
“Charles misses his son,” the source said. “He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son.
“He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family.”
The monarch did not meet with Prince Harry on his most recent trip to the UK, citing his busy schedule.
Meghan Markle ‘struggling to find a CEO’ for new lifestyle brand
The Duchess of Sussex is “struggling to find a CEO” for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, an insider has claimed.
This comes after Meghan, 43, teased products from the brand with a social media soft launch, showcasing jams and dog biscuits.
The insider claimed that the official launch of American Riviera Orchard is being held up by Meghan and Harry’s ongoing struggle to keep staff.
“The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story,” a source told Closer magazine.
“It’s unprecedented, even for a startup.
“The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”
Religious leaders advise King Charles to ‘open truce’ with Prince Harry
King Charles has reportedly been encouraged to reconcile with Prince Harry by religious leaders.
Sources told the Mail on Sunday that the monarch has received “spiritual nourishment” as he comes to terms with a tumultuous few years.
The king’s relationship with his youngest son has deteriorated since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020. The pair have not seen each other since February.
“Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role,” the source said.
They added: “[Charles] has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family.
“He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign.”
Royal family want to ‘keep Harry out of mind'
The royal family are currently enjoying their summer break at Balmoral, and the absence of the Sussexes has not gone unnoticed.
While Harry and Meghan were reportedly not invited to the estate, it is unlikely that they would have accepted an invitation after Harry recently said he believes the UK is too dangerous for his wife to visit.
Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there.
“His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family – Kate included – prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being.”
Harry did not see any of his immediate family on his most recent trip to the UK in May. He last saw his father, King Charles, in February.
Meghan Markle ‘rules out’ staying with royal family on UK return
The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly ruled out staying with the royal family if she returns to the UK.
Meghan, 43, has not spent any time in the country she once called home since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.
Royal expert Tom Quinn explained that a return now would be dependent on two factors for the former Suits star.
“Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential,” Quinn told The Mirror.
“Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband’s relatives.”
This comes after Prince Harry recently said that he will not bring his wife to the UK because he fears “an acid or knife attack” fuelled by negative tabloid stories.
Prince Harry confirms he will not be adding to ‘Spare'
The Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he will not be adding any additional material to the paperback edition of his bombshell memoir Spare.
First released in January of last year, it is set to be released in paperback in October, prompting speculation that it could feature additional updates.
But publisher Penguin Random House, who revealed the book will be translated into 16 languages, said there will be no new material.
Since the first release of Spare, there have been several key events in the royal family, including King Charles’s coronation and the King and Princess of Wales’s respective cancer diagnoses.
