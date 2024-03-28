Kate Middleton cancer news: Queen Camilla gives update on Princess as Harry waiting for ‘apology’ from William
Kate’s cancer diagnosis a double blow to royal family prompting Harry and Meghan to reach out
The Queen said the Princess of Wales “will be thrilled” after receiving posters from well-wishers while on a visit to Shrewsbury this afternoon.
Camilla made the comments on a visit to a farmers’ market as she met two young sisters who made signs with the poignant words “send our love to Kate” in the wake of her cancer announcement.
The Princess of Wales revealed in a video statement on Friday that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
Her visit comes as it was claimed Prince Harry is waiting for an ‘apology’ from Prince William following ‘years of tension’.
According to royal author, Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex is keen to reunite with his family but is expecting William and Kate to ‘apologise’ as part of the reconciliation process.
Neither Harry nor Meghan were informed in advance of Kate’s video, laying bare the extent of the painful rift between the once inseparable brothers.
The Sussexes reached out to their brother and sister-in-law in the wake of the news, but received a ‘cool response’ in return, according to reports.
Meanwhile, King Charles is set to return to his public duties on Easter Sunday. The monarch, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle with Camilla on Sunday.
