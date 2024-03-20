Royal news - live: Police ‘to investigate’ Kate Middleton medical ‘breach’ as body double denies farm shop hoax
Kate is thought to be eyeing an Easter Sunday return as she continues to recover from her operation in January
Police have been asked to investigate a medical record breach at the clinic where the Princess of Wales had surgery.
At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private London Clinic in central London in January, according to The Mirror. The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.
Maria Caulfield said there are “hefty implications” for accessing the notes without permission, including prosecution or fines.
Speaking on LBC radio on Wednesday, Ms Caulfield said: “My understanding is that police have been asked to look at it - whether they take action is a matter for them.
“So there are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at.”
A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office said: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”
In the latest saga of wild conspiracy theories, a Kate lookalike, Heidi Agan, was forced to respond after her social media had “gone crazy” with people guessing that it is she, and not Kate, in the recent video of the Wales’s shopping in Windsor.
Top private hospital at centre of row over Kate’s medical records
The eyes of the world are once again on the top private hospital in London known for treating royalty, politicians and actors.
But this time the clinic will not welcome the attention after it was claimed that staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.
Kate, 42, received abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January.
The King, who is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, was also treated at the centre for an enlarged prostate.
With such a high-profile roster of patients, discretion will be a top priority for the clinic.
Why Princess of Wales conspiracy theories have gone viral, according to psychologist
A psychologist has explained why so many conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales have gone viral.
Since Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January, she has rarely been seen in public, prompting numerous conspiracy theories about her whereabouts.
Psychology lecturer and conspiracy expert Darel Cookson has explained the reasons behind these going viral.
In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday (19 March), Ms Cookson said: “The exposure online is phenomenal. So many people are seeing this. They see it from different sources and are more likely to take it on board.
“Research also tends to show that if we see people we relate to and know sharing conspiracy theories then we are more likely to believe them.”
Comedians joke about Kate speculation at Royal Albert Hall
Joe Lycett was among the comedians who made reference to the Princess of Wales’ absence from public life at a charity comedy event at the Royal Albert Hall.
The Birmingham comedian was joined by a host of British stand-ups including Kevin Bridges, Rob Beckett and John Bishop for the fundraising gig in aid of the Teenager Cancer Trust.
Before his set, Lycett briefly came down to the audience to experience their view as he noted he had never been to the venue, which is closely linked to the royal family.
As he received assistance from security to get back on the stage, he joked “I feel like a royal“, before quickly adding “Where is she?” causing the audience to bust into laughter.
He added: “Wrong place to say that I imagine. Do tweet me with any guesses.”
Later in the night, stand-up Paul Chowdhry joked about his confusion at people who severely edit their images on dating apps and later have to explain why they do not look the same in real life.
He quickly chimed in saying “who edited your pictures? Kate Middleton”, referencing the controversy after the princess personally apologised for the “confusion” over the digitally altered family photograph released by Kensington Palace.
Hospital staff where Kate had surgery ‘tried to access her medical records’
An investigation has reportedly been launched at The London Clinic over claims staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.
At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private hospital in central London in January, The Mirror reported.
The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.
Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.
The UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report.
An Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”
Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”
Trump warning over Prince Harry visa if he becomes president
The Duke of Sussex could face consequences if he lied about taking drugs on his US visa application, former American president Donald Trump has said.
In a preview of an interview between Mr Trump and GB News presenter Nigel Farage on Tuesday evening, the Republican party’s presumptive nominee for the 2024 US presidential election said Harry should not receive preferential treatment.
Asked if Harry should have “special privileges” if he is found to have lied in his application, Mr Trump said: “No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”
However, Mr Trump refused to be drawn on whether Harry could be forced to leave the US, where he currently lives with his wife and children.
“Oh, I don’t know,” he said.
“You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”
It comes after Harry’s references to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare prompted a conservative Washington DC think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020.
