Police have been asked to investigate a medical record breach at the clinic where the Princess of Wales had surgery.

At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private London Clinic in central London in January, according to The Mirror. The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

Maria Caulfield said there are “hefty implications” for accessing the notes without permission, including prosecution or fines.

Speaking on LBC radio on Wednesday, Ms Caulfield said: “My understanding is that police have been asked to look at it - whether they take action is a matter for them.

“So there are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at.”

A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office said: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

