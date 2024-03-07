Royal news – live: Palace breaks silence on Kate health rumours as her uncle says she has ‘best care in world’
It comes as Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith spoke out about the Duchess of Sussex in the Celebrity Big Brother house
King Charles holds face-to-face audience with Chancellor before Budget
The palace has addressed Kate Middleton’s health rumours after Gary Goldsmith hit out at Meghan Markle for ‘creating drama’.
The princess’s absence from the public eye, and Prince William performing fewer public duties in recent weeks, has sparked a series of unfounded conspiracy theories online that speculated on the royal’s whereabouts.
Referring to William, a royal spokesperson told People magazine: “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”
It comes as reality star Ekin-Su asked Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith about his niece’s health whilst in the Celebrity Big Brother house.
He said: “I spoke to her mum, she’s getting the best care in the world.”
When Ekin-Su then asked if Kate would be back, he responded: “She’s amazing, she will be back, of course she will.”
Yesterday, Mr Goldsmith came out with his first criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He first said Harry couldn’t “throw your family under the bus” referring to his memoir Spare and “expect to be invited round for Christmas.
Then he said Meghan’s entrance into the family had brought an extra dynamic that “puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama”.
Palace breaks silence on Kate Middleton health conspiracy theories on social media
The Palace has broken its silence over unfounded conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s health being shared on social media.
The Princess of Wales, 42, was seen for the first time in public two days ago after she was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery in January for an unspecified condition. Gossip website TMZ snapped the princess in an Audi 4x4 near Windsor, alongside her mother Carole Middleton.
The exact details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.
Palace breaks silence on Kate Middleton health conspiracy theories on social media
Kate’s absence from the public has led to wild and unfounded speculation on social media
More on King Charles’s diplomatic audience
Earlier in the day, the King received incoming Algerian ambassador Nourredine Yazid and the ambassador for Mauritania, Samba Mamadou Ba, who presented their credentials.
The diplomatic audiences were the King’s first this year, and the first since his diagnosis.
He was pictured in a smart morning suit – his customary attire for the traditional face-to-face meetings with new ambassadors.
Charles smiled broadly as he greeted and chatted with his guests in Buckingham Palace’s grand 1844 Room.
The King also sent a written message expressing his deepest sympathies following the death of former Tanzania president Ali Hassan Mwinyi, calling him a “true friend” of the UK.
Charles praised Mr Mwinyi, who died last week at the age of 98, for being a “leading figure” in Tanzania’s economic and political development.
He recalled his mother the late Queen hosting the president for lunch at Buckingham Palace with then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1988.
Charles said in his message to the president of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Mwinyi.
“He was a true friend of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and a leading figure in Tanzania’s economic and political development. I can only offer you my deepest sympathy at his passing.”
Justin Trudeau’s longstanding relationship with the royals
Charles is also King of Canada, and Mr Trudeau has a long-standing bond with the royal family.
As a young child in the 1970s, Mr Trudeau met the late Queen several times through his father, Pierre Trudeau, who was one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers.
King video-calls Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on day of behind-the-scenes duties
The King held a video call with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau as he carried out a flurry of behind-the-scenes duties.
The monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, spoke with Mr Trudeau on Wednesday, as well as conducting two diplomatic audiences and writing a message of condolence to Tanzania over the death of the country’s former president.
Charles, who is continuing his head of state duties from behind palace walls, has postponed all public-facing engagements following his diagnosis.
He was pictured sat in front of a computer screen during the virtual audience with Mr Trudeau, in scenes reminiscent of his mother the late Queen, who adopted the mode of communication during the Covid-19 pandemic and in her later years.
It is the first time they have spoken since the King’s cancer diagnosis.
The pair are understood to have discussed current national and international matters, with personal well-wishes given by both the King and Mr Trudeau.
A folder of printed notes was open in front of the monarch on the wooden desk, with two red pens and a pad of notes ready for his use.
ICYMI - King returns to duty for first time since diagnosis
The King has returned to his royal duties for the first time since his cancer diagnosis today as he carried out diplomatic audiences behind palace walls.
Charles, who is undergoing treatment for an unknown form of cancer, met with Algerian ambassador Nourredine Yazid and the ambassador for Mauritania, Samba Mamadou Ba at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
The diplomatic audiences were the King’s first this year, and the first since his diagnosis.
He was pictured in a smart morning suit – his customary attire for the traditional face-to-face meetings with new ambassadors.
Charles smiled broadly as he greeted and chatted with his guests in the Palace’s grand 1844 Room.
The King also sent a written message expressing his deepest sympathies following the death of former president of Tanzania Ali Hassan Mwinyi, calling him a “true friend” of the UK.
ICYMI - Penny Mordaunt is selling viral dress she wore to King’s coronation: ‘I can never wear it again’
Penny Mordaunt has said that she will be selling the “iconic” caped teal dress she wore to King Charles’s coronation.
The leader of the House of Commons, 51, was the first woman to present a British monarch with the Sword of Offering at the ceremony last year, and the first woman in history to proclaim a new monarch.
For the occasion, Mordaunt wore a show-stealing teal caped gown, embroidered with a fern motif in a nod to the privy council, designed by luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa. The teal colour, called “Poseidon”, is a reference to her Portsmouth constituency.
She arrived at the ceremony wearing ballerina flats with studded bows, and later changed into a pair of nude stilettos.
The look went viral on social media with royal fans admiring her ensemble. “Who had ‘Penny Mordaunt overshadowing everything’ on their bingo card?” wrote one person on X/Twitter at the time.
Read the full story here...
Penny Mordaunt is selling viral dress she wore to King’s coronation
The politician said she wouldn’t wear the dress again – unless she was going to a costume party dressed as herself
Watch - Kate’s uncle Gary describes Meghan as ‘stick in the spokes’ of royal family
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith thinks Harry and Meghan should have their titles removed
Kate Middleton’s uncle thinks Harry and Meghan should have their titles removed
The Celebrity Big Brother contestant has made more scathing comments about Meghan and Harry
Women’s Aid condemns Celebrity Big Brother’s decision to include Gary Goldsmith
Women’s Aid has criticised Celebrity Big Brother’s decision to include Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith as a contestant on the show.
In 2017, Goldsmith was fined and given a community order after admitting he had assaulted his wife in a drunken argument in which she accused him of taking drugs.
It comes as the businessman and podcast host is set to be put up for the public vote by fellow housemate Sharon Osbourne in Wednesday’s episode of the ITV1 series.
Read the full story here...
Women’s Aid condemns Celebrity Big Brother’s decision to include Gary Goldsmith
In 2017, the businessman admitted to assaulting his wife in a drunken argument.
In focus - Gary Goldsmith shows every family has a black sheep – even the Middletons
Every family has one: that relative with habits best described as “eccentric” and a history – personal, professional, legal – that can only be summed up as “complicated”. The one who is referred to, in euphemistic terms, as “an acquired taste”. For most of us, though, this character remains the preserve of whispered conversations and the odd fraught festive dinner. The odds of them, say, making a much-heralded appearance on an ITV reality show alongside Sharon Osbourne and Nikita off Strictly are relatively slim.
Read the full story here...
Uncle Gary proves every family has a black sheep – even the Middletons
Kate Middleton’s scandal-prone Uncle Gary has just made his debut on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. The royals are unlikely to be tuning in, says Katie Rosseinsky – it’ll be far too stress-inducing
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies