The palace has addressed Kate Middleton’s health rumours after Gary Goldsmith hit out at Meghan Markle for ‘creating drama’.

The princess’s absence from the public eye, and Prince William performing fewer public duties in recent weeks, has sparked a series of unfounded conspiracy theories online that speculated on the royal’s whereabouts.

Referring to William, a royal spokesperson told People magazine: “His focus is on his work and not on social media.”

It comes as reality star Ekin-Su asked Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith about his niece’s health whilst in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

He said: “I spoke to her mum, she’s getting the best care in the world.”

When Ekin-Su then asked if Kate would be back, he responded: “She’s amazing, she will be back, of course she will.”

Yesterday, Mr Goldsmith came out with his first criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He first said Harry couldn’t “throw your family under the bus” referring to his memoir Spare and “expect to be invited round for Christmas.

Then he said Meghan’s entrance into the family had brought an extra dynamic that “puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama”.