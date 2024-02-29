✕ Close Thomas Kingston smiles lovingly at Lady Gabriella Windsor in resurfaced wedding video following sudden death

An update on Kate Middleton’s health has been revealed by Kensington Palace as she recovers from successful abdominal surgery at home.

The Palace told The Independent that the Princess of Wales is “doing well” on Wednesday after she underwent the planned operation for an undisclosed condition on 16 January.

It comes as a friend revealed to the Mail that Thomas Kingston and his wife were “happy and positive” at an event at the National Gallery on Wednesday, just days before his shock death.

Buckingham Palace announced the 45-year-old, who is the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died suddenly on Sunday evening. His body was found at an address in Gloucestershire.

Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella, paid tribute to her financier husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him” and calling his death a “great shock”.

The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers”.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex will seek to appeal against a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge against the Home Office over a change to the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.