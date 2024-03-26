✕ Close Peter Phillips says Kate is 'remarkable' and makes a 'fantastic team' with William

Sarah Ferguson has said she is full of admiration for Kate for speaking publicly about her cancer diagnosis following months of frenzied speculation over her health.

Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew and had daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with him, made the remarks in the wake of Kate’s brave video message to the nation on Friday.

The Duchess of York said: “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.”

She added: “I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

The duchess revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer around the same time King Charles announced his own diagnosis of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not told about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis as they are not trusted by the family, a royal expert claimed.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun he believed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t told about Kate’s battle with the disease due to “endless problems” caused for the Royal Family.

“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the Royal Family and so they can’t be trusted,” he said.