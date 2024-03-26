Kate Middleton cancer - latest: Harry and Meghan ‘not trusted’ with diagnosis as Sarah Ferguson breaks silence
The Duchess of York, who revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer, added that her ‘prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment’
Sarah Ferguson has said she is full of admiration for Kate for speaking publicly about her cancer diagnosis following months of frenzied speculation over her health.
Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew and had daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with him, made the remarks in the wake of Kate’s brave video message to the nation on Friday.
The Duchess of York said: “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.”
She added: “I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”
The duchess revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer around the same time King Charles announced his own diagnosis of the disease.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not told about Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis as they are not trusted by the family, a royal expert claimed.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun he believed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t told about Kate’s battle with the disease due to “endless problems” caused for the Royal Family.
“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the Royal Family and so they can’t be trusted,” he said.
Piers Morgan mocked after criticising people who shared Kate Middleton health conspiracies
Piers Morgan mocked after criticising people who shared Kate health conspiracies
Broadcaster hit out at ‘shameless’ people who have commented on Princess’s whereabouts in recent weeks
How Charles and Kate supported each other in hospital before both were diagnosed with cancer
How Charles and Kate supported each other before both were diagnosed with cancer
The monarch was reportedly left ‘emotional’ after a lunch with the princess on Thursday
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith reveals six letter word he used when he first met William
Kate Middleton’s uncle reveals six letter word he used when he first met William
Gary Goldsmith spoke about the family before knowing about his niece Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis
Young girl who beat cancer in lockdown after support from Kate Middleton urges her to ‘fight like I did
Young girl who beat cancer in lockdown after support from Kate urges her to fight
The eight-year-old who is in remission plans to send a get-well-soon card to the Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton’s brother shares moving message of support
Kate Middleton’s brother’s shares moving childhood photo amid sister’s cancer news
He shared a childhood photograph of the two on Instagram with a caption promising unwavering support
I‘ve been revelling in Kate Middleton conspiracy theories. Now, I’m ashamed
I’m ashamed to have revelled in Kate Middleton conspiracy theories | Ryan Coogan
If there’s a bright spot in this whole episode, it’s that it might encourage us to think twice before we go running our mouths about the next ‘big mystery’
Blake Lively and Owen Jones among celebrities apologising for Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
Blake Lively and Owen Jones apologise for Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
Celebrities and social media users have shown remorse for joining in on ‘Katespiracy’
As a cancer patient, here’s my advice to Kate Middleton
As a cancer patient, here’s my advice to Kate Middleton | Nina Lopes
There is hope for those of us afflicted with this horrible disease, writes Nina Lopes. Some days are harder than others, but we must never stop cherishing every single moment
The celebrities called to apologise over Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
All of the celebrities who have apologised for Kate Middleton conspiracy jokes
Blake Lively told fans she was ‘mortified’ after partaking in online frenzy
‘The Princess of Wales holds a mirror up to our flawed reality and her own frailty’
‘Kate holds a mirror up to our flawed reality – and her own frailty’
Since the Princess of Wales’s revelation that she is undergoing chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis, many conspiracy theorists and high-profile figures who mocked her, have apologised for their behaviour. Here, Tessa Dunlop argues that if Kate can present herself with such poise after weeks of fevered speculation, the onus is now on the rest of us to think carefully about our role in what happens next...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies