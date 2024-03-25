Kate Middleton cancer – latest: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘discovered princess’ diagnosis on television’
Kate’s friend revealed “every word” of her emotional cancer diagnosis speech was written by the Princess herself
Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis through the announcement on television.
A source told The Times that the couple, who lead a strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales, were not informed in advance of Friday’s statement.
“Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public,” they said.
Shortly after the announcement, the Sussexes issued a short statement, saying: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”
Kate, 42, bravely shared her health battle with the world in a pre-recorded emotional video where she revealed her abdominal surgery on 14 January had led to the discovery of cancer.
The mother-of-three said the diagnosis had come as a “huge shock”, but she is “well and getting stronger every day” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.
In a new statement released by Kensington Palace yesterday, Kate and William said: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”
Young girl who beat cancer in lockdown after support from Kate urges her to ‘fight like I did’
A young cancer survivor who met the Princess of Wales while being treated for the disease has sent Kate an inspiring message of hope.
Kate met Mila Sneddon in 2021 after her story touched the princess. Now eight years old and in remission, Mila urged the princess: “You will be brave because I was and you will fight it like I did.”
Mila, from Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk in Scotland, met the future queen after her picture was included in Kate’s photography project during the coronavirus pandemic. She had come to symbolise isolation during lockdown after being pictured kissing the kitchen window in her home as her father stood outside.
King frustrated recovery taking ‘longer than he would want it to’, says nephew
The King’s nephew Peter Phillips has said Charles is “frustrated” that his recovery is taking longer than “he would want it to”.
The son of the Princess Royal said the King was “in good spirits”, but was “pushing” his staff to be able to return to his duties after beginning treatment for cancer last month.
In a televised interview, Mr Phillips told Sky News Australia: “I think ultimately he’s hugely frustrated.
Online trolls still targeting Kate ‘for not revealing cancer diagnosis sooner’
The Princess of Wales has been “revictimised” by online trolls, who have blamed her for not revealing her cancer diagnosis sooner, a leading social media expert has said.
On Friday evening, Kate released a pre-recorded video statement and told the public she had begun preventative chemotherapy treatment after cancer was discovered following her major abdominal surgery in January.
It came after weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories regarding her absence from public duties.
Former royal spokerson said media speculation ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
Paddy Harverson, who was previously the official spokesman of Kate and the Prince of Wales, was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme where the responsibility for the pressure lay: social media or mainstream media.
“Well, it feeds off itself,” he said.
“It’s a sort of permanent doom loop. And it’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”
However, he said the royal family still would have done the announcement in the same way, even without the pressure.
“I’m absolutely convinced that if we hadn’t had all the madness and social media, if we hadn’t had the Mother’s Day photo mistake, they would have still done it like this,” he said of Kate’s video statement on Friday.
“They would have still waited till this last Friday when the schools are breaking up to make the announcement.”
Everything we know about Kate’s cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, she has told the nation in a video message.
Kate, speaking from Windsor, described the development as a “huge shock”, but vowed “I am going to be ok”.
Kate’s cancer diagnosis: What happens next?
Kate reveals she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer in emotional video message
‘The Princess of Wales holds a mirror up to our flawed reality and her own frailty’
In years to come historians will pore over the Princess of Wales’s modest, pitch-perfect video announcement that she has cancer, and hail it as an epoch-defining moment for the royal family.
In a carefully choreographed appearance, Kate sat poised and graceful amidst the spring daffodils and shared her story. She told us it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months”, and that her cancer diagnosis had come as a “huge shock”. The princess talked of being in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy treatment and reminded us of her “young family”, name-checking each of her children, as well as her “fantastic medical team” before signing off with a call out to all those with cancer, “you are not alone” she assured them.
Kate Middleton: Blake Lively and Owen Jones among celebrities apologising for conspiracy jokes
Celebrities and public figures have shared their regret for partaking in online “Where’s Kate?” speculation following the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.
In an emotional video released on Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she’d been undergoing chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery in January led to a cancer diagnosis.
Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly discovered Kate diagnosis on TV
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly discovered Kate’s medical condition at the same time as the public, when it was announced on television.
A source told the Times: “It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan.
“Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”
Shortly after the Princess of Wales announced she had begun preventative chemotherapy treatment, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”
Watch - US royal commentator breaks down discussing Kate cancer diagnosis
How Charles and Kate supported each other in hospital before both were diagnosed with cancer
With the royal family facing a string of health setbacks, the close relationship between King Charles and his “beloved daughter-in-law” has become increasingly apparent.
Since both have been diagnosed with unspecified forms of cancer, the two senior royals have begun their respective treatments and are supporting one another as they take a step away from public duties to recover.
Charles is said to have driven to Windsor Castle to have lunch with Kate on Thursday, just one day before she announced that she had been diagnosed with the illness.
