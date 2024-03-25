✕ Close Princess Kate announces cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis through the announcement on television.

A source told The Times that the couple, who lead a strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales, were not informed in advance of Friday’s statement.

“Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public,” they said.

Shortly after the announcement, the Sussexes issued a short statement, saying: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Kate, 42, bravely shared her health battle with the world in a pre-recorded emotional video where she revealed her abdominal surgery on 14 January had led to the discovery of cancer.

The mother-of-three said the diagnosis had come as a “huge shock”, but she is “well and getting stronger every day” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

In a new statement released by Kensington Palace yesterday, Kate and William said: “The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”