Up to three staff at the private hospital where the Princess of Wales had surgery are being investigated for allegedly accessing her medical records, it’s been claimed.

Sources said three workers at the London Clinic could have tried to read her notes, according to The Mirror.

They could potentially face disciplinary action for any breach of data, and could be charged with a criminal offence by the data-protection watchdog and face an unlimited fine if they are found to have unlawfully accessed her records.

The hospital’s chief executive has promised a thorough investigation. Kate was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

The King’s personal data was not compromised during the alleged data breach at the London Clinic, it is understood.

The King and Kate were separately discharged from the clinic just hours apart on January 29.

In a statement, chief executive of the London Clinic Al Russell said: “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”