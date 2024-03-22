Kate Middleton latest: Three suspended over medical breach as Archbishop warns over conspiracy theories
Hospital staff could face prosecution if found to have breached data rules while Kate was a patient
Three people have been suspended for allegedly accessing the Princess of Wales’s medical records while she was undergoing abdominal surgery.
They could potentially face disciplinary action for any breach of data, and may be charged with a criminal offence by the data-protection watchdog and face an unlimited fine if they are found to have unlawfully accessed her records.
The King’s personal data was not compromised during an alleged data breach at the London Clinic, according to the Daily Mirror.
Meanwhile Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, warned that society was becoming “obsessed with conspiracy” as he criticised those speculating about Kate’s health.
“We have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news,” he said.
“It does not matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day.”
Kate is understood be easing back into normal life by focusing on her campaign, dedicated to improving the lives of newborn babies, after having abdominal surgery in January.
Farm shops, medical breaches and lookalikes: How Kate Middleton's last week fuelled more conspiracy theories
Recently barely a day has gone by without the royal family appearing on a newspaper front page, and this week has been no exception.
Already this year Buckingham Palace has been rocked by a shock cancer diagnosis, and the scandal linking Prince Andrew to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has continued to rumble on.
Full report:
Farm shops to lookalikes: How Kate Middleton's last week fuelled more conspiracies
It’s been another busy week for the royal family as aides reportedly draw up a plan for Kate Middleton’s possible return to public duties this weekend
With the memory of their mother still casting a long shadow, both Harry and William are determined to do things their own way. But, asks Tessa Dunlop, after a week of turmoil and many questions left unanswered, does this spell trouble in a world where there are now more palaces than major royal players?
King Charles's medical records not accessed in alleged Kate data breach at London Clinic
The King’s personal data was not compromised during the alleged data breach at the London Clinic, it is understood.
Up to three people could have been involved in the alleged accessing of the Princess of Wales’s private medical records after Kate was discharged from hospital on 29 January, it has been reported.
Full report:
King's medical records not accessed in alleged Kate data breach at London Clinic
Up to three people could have been involved in the alleged accessing of the Princess of Wales’s private medical records, it has been reported
King welcomes top Tanzanian and Singaporean diplomats to Buckingham Palace
The King has held audiences with new high commissioners from Tanzania and Singapore.
The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, first met Mbelwa Kairuki at Buckingham Palace for the formal ceremony welcoming Tanzania’s top diplomat based in the UK.
Full report:
King welcomes top Tanzanian and Singaporean diplomats to Buckingham Palace
Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last month, held audiences with the two new high commissioners on Thursday.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has slammed conspiracy theories about Kate, saying it is “wrong” to “gossip” about people’s health.
Justin Welby also warned that society is becoming “obsessed with conspiracy” in an interview with Times Radio.
“We are obsessed with conspiracy and we have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news,” he said.
“It does not matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day.”
