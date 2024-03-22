✕ Close Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer

Three people have been suspended for allegedly accessing the Princess of Wales ’s medical records while she was undergoing abdominal surgery .

They could potentially face disciplinary action for any breach of data, and may be charged with a criminal offence by the data-protection watchdog and face an unlimited fine if they are found to have unlawfully accessed her records.

The King’s personal data was not compromised during an alleged data breach at the London Clinic, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, warned that society was becoming “obsessed with conspiracy” as he criticised those speculating about Kate’s health.

“We have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news,” he said.

“It does not matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day.”

Kate is understood be easing back into normal life by focusing on her campaign, dedicated to improving the lives of newborn babies, after having abdominal surgery in January.