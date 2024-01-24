Royal news – live: Kate Middleton’s hospital stay reaches a week as Queen ‘tells King to slow down’
Comes as Sarah Ferguson says she is in ‘good spirits’ as she battles an aggressive form of skin cancer
Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer
Kate Middleton’s hospital stay has now reached the one-week mark as the Queen has urged the King to “slow down”.
The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday ahead of planned abdominal surgery and is expected to remain there for between 10 and 14 days in total as she recovers from the successful operation.
The 42-year-old princess is said to be “doing well” but is not set to return to official duties until after Easter.
Meanwhile, Camilla has urged her workaholic husband Charles to take it easy as he prepares for treatment for an enlarged prostate in hospital this week.
An insider told The Sun: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”
It comes as Sarah Ferguson said she is in “good spirits”, breaking her silence after it was revealed that she is battling an aggressive form of skin cancer.
In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York said she has been “taking some time to herself” at her home in Austria following the diagnosis – which came just months after she revealed she had breast cancer.
Prince Harry has proven once again he’s Meghan Markle’s biggest fan.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, attended the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on 19 January. The royal was being recognised for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot, and cracked a joke about his father King Charles III during his speech.
Among those in attendance included director Matthew Cole Weiss, who had previously directed the 2006 TV movie Deceit, in which Meghan appears in one scene. Taking to social media, Weiss recalled his encounter with Harry and revealed that the father of two has watched his wife’s small role in the film.
Meredith Clark reports:
Prince Harry has made a rare comment about his father King Charles III amid rumoured tension with the British royal family.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, reportedly cracked a joke about the British monarch during his speech at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, California. The father of two was being recognised at the 21st annual awards for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.
The royal was presented the honour by actor John Travola, who asked Harry to speak about his flight experience. He then recalled his very first flight with his father, the then-Prince of Wales. “I think I was maybe seven or eight years old in a Wessex helicopter, and I jumped into it so excited. And then my father jumped in behind the controls and I was terrified,” Harry told the audience, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Meredith Clark reports:
William steps back from royal role to care for Kate and children
The heir to throne is temporarily stepping back from his royal role to care for Kate and look after their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
William has been spending time at Kate’s bedside, while she was last week said to be "doing well".
The Prince of Wales has cleared his diary of official visits and meetings, with no mentions of William in the Court Circular - the daily record of royal engagements - since his wife was admitted.
Waleses switch to ‘100% family first, day job second’, according to source
The Waleses have switched to “100% family first, day job second”, according to a royal source.
Aides insist the princess will be out of sight over the next few months but is likely to be working behind the scenes.
"Her passion for the early years is clear - there will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible," the source told The Sunday Times.
Kensington Palace has not revealed further details of the princess's condition, but confirmed it was non-cancerous.
A spokesman said: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.
"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
A second cancer diagnosis could have left the Duchess of York reeling, but those closest to her tell Anna Tyzak that while ‘she’s the biggest softie you’ll ever meet, when it comes to her own life, she’s as tough as old boots’ – and that includes standing by those who have abandoned her
The cellist who performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has said “Rule, Britannia!” should be axed from the BBC’s Last Night of the Proms.
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 24, who performed at the royal wedding aged 19, has said some people “don’t realise how uncomfortable a song like that can make a lot of people feel”.
The song is often deemed controversial due to its associations with slavery and Britain’s colonial past.
Sarah Ferguson’s family have been rallying around the royal as she recovers from the shock at being diagnosed with skin cancer - and the one person likely providing support to the Duchess of York is her ex-husband Prince Andrew.
The former royal couple have been divorced for 28 years but still share a lasting bond despite both having endured a series of scandals that would have driven others apart.
Prince Harry has made a rare comment about his father King Charles III amid rumoured tension with the British royal family.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, reportedly cracked a joke about the British monarch during his speech at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills, California. The father of two was being recognised at the 21st annual awards for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.
The royal was presented the honour by actor John Travola, who asked Harry to speak about his flight experience. He then recalled his very first flight with his father, the then-Prince of Wales. “I think I was maybe seven or eight years old in a Wessex helicopter, and I jumped into it so excited. And then my father jumped in behind the controls and I was terrified,” Harry told the audience, according to Entertainment Tonight.
