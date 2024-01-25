Royal news – live: Kate Middleton’s hospital stay reaches a week as Queen ‘tells King to slow down’
Kate Middleton’s hospital stay has now reached the one-week mark as the Queen has urged the King to “slow down”.
The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday ahead of planned abdominal surgery and is expected to remain there for between 10 and 14 days in total as she recovers from the successful operation.
The 42-year-old princess is said to be “doing well” but is not set to return to official duties until after Easter.
Meanwhile, Camilla has urged her workaholic husband Charles to take it easy as he prepares for treatment for an enlarged prostate in hospital this week.
An insider told The Sun: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”
It comes as Sarah Ferguson said she is in “good spirits”, breaking her silence after it was revealed that she is battling an aggressive form of skin cancer.
In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York said she has been “taking some time to herself” at her home in Austria following the diagnosis – which came just months after she revealed she had breast cancer.
Everything we know about King’s prostate treatment
On Wednesday 17 January, Buckingham Palace announced that the King would get treatment for an enlarged prostate.
“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement said. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
The King was reportedly keen to share details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who might be experiencing similar symptoms to get themselves checked.
Benign prostate enlargement (BPE) is the medical term to describe an enlarged prostate, a condition that can affect how you urinate.
BPE is common in men aged over 50. It’s not a cancer and it’s not usually a serious threat to health but many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case.
Queen tells King to ‘slow down'
The King has cancelled engagements ready for his corrective procedure in hospital this week, with the Queen urging her workaholic husband to take it easy.
An insider told The Sun: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”
Meanwhile, Kate was last week said to be “doing well”, with William spending time at her bedside.
She is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.
Kate’s hospital stay passes one-week mark
The Princess of Wales has spent a week in hospital being cared for as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
Kate was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday ahead of her successful, planned operation.
The 42-year-old princess, whose seven-night stay in the private hospital has entered its eighth day, is expected to remain there for between 10 and 14 days in total.
The Prince of Wales has cleared his diary of official visits and meetings, with no mentions of William in the Court Circular – the daily record of royal engagements – since his wife was admitted.
Kate’s hospital stay passes one-week mark
The Princess of Wales is expected to spend 10-14 days in the private London Clinic, and to not return to official duties until after Easter.
What is malignant melanoma?
Sarah, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer.
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body. Any diagnosis of melanoma is cancer, even if the term “malignant” is not used before it.
The NHS states that the main cause of melanoma is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds.
Other factors that increase the chances of getting melanoma include having pale skin; red or blonde hair; blue or green eyes; a large number of freckles or moles and a family history of skin cancer.
The risk of melanoma increases with age, but compared to most other cancer types, it is also quite common in younger people, according to Cancer Research UK.
