✕ Close Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton’s hospital stay has now reached the one-week mark as the Queen has urged the King to “slow down”.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic last Tuesday ahead of planned abdominal surgery and is expected to remain there for between 10 and 14 days in total as she recovers from the successful operation.

The 42-year-old princess is said to be “doing well” but is not set to return to official duties until after Easter.

Meanwhile, Camilla has urged her workaholic husband Charles to take it easy as he prepares for treatment for an enlarged prostate in hospital this week.

An insider told The Sun: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”

It comes as Sarah Ferguson said she is in “good spirits”, breaking her silence after it was revealed that she is battling an aggressive form of skin cancer.

In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York said she has been “taking some time to herself” at her home in Austria following the diagnosis – which came just months after she revealed she had breast cancer.