✕ Close Princess of Wales receives standing ovation at Wimbledon as crowd welcomes her to final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

King Charles and Queen Camilla were suddenly pulled from an engagement over a security concern this afternoon, it has been revealed.

The Queen was eating an ice cream on the first day of their tour of the Channel Islands when news of the danger was whispered in her ear.

Following the alert, the couple were taken to the nearby Pomme d’Or hotel in Jersey.

Further investigation by the royal security team established that the threat was a “false alarm”.

In other royal news, King Charles sent a private message to former president Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch reportedly condemned gun violence and expressed a speedy recovery to those affected by the incident. Two spectators lost their lives, including the shooter, and another two were left critically injured.

The message came ahead of the King and Queen Camilla’s two-day whistlestop tour of the Channel Islands, which began today.