Royal news - live: King Charles and Queen Camilla pulled from engagement in Jersey over security concern
The King and Queen were taken to a nearby hotel following the security scare.
Louise Thomas
Editor
King Charles and Queen Camilla were suddenly pulled from an engagement over a security concern this afternoon, it has been revealed.
The Queen was eating an ice cream on the first day of their tour of the Channel Islands when news of the danger was whispered in her ear.
Following the alert, the couple were taken to the nearby Pomme d’Or hotel in Jersey.
Further investigation by the royal security team established that the threat was a “false alarm”.
In other royal news, King Charles sent a private message to former president Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The monarch reportedly condemned gun violence and expressed a speedy recovery to those affected by the incident. Two spectators lost their lives, including the shooter, and another two were left critically injured.
The message came ahead of the King and Queen Camilla’s two-day whistlestop tour of the Channel Islands, which began today.
Meghan Markle nets six figures from Suits re-runs
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to earn six figures from the resurgence of the hit legal drama that brought her to fame, Suits.
As the actress behind one of the principal characters, Rachel Zane, she is reportedly entitled to “residuals” from global sales.
The show has now sold to over 240 territories worldwide after proving popular on Netflix last year, per the Daily Express.
This will likely be a welcome boost for Meghan, 42, as her $100 million deal with Netflix is up for renewal in 2025, and it has been strongly suggested that it will not be renewed due to a decrease in interest in both her and Harry’s lives following the conclusion of The Crown.
Richest royal child revealed
A new survey has revealed the richest royal child ahead of Prince George’s 11th birthday next week.
Despite not being a direct heir to the throne, Princess Charlotte actually had a higher net worth in a survey conducted by Outdoor Toys.
They estimated that the nine-year-old is worth around £4 million because of her status as a young fashionista, while George is worth a cool £3 million thanks to the lands he inherited at the time of his birth.
“The ‘Kate Middleton Effect’ has had a significant impact on recent fashion trends, with the senior Princess of Wales’ influence estimated to be worth £1 billion to the fashion industry,” Outdoor Toys explained.
“As Charlotte gets older, there’s no doubt that the world will be paying close attention to her clothing choices, paving the way for the emergence of the ‘Princess Charlotte effect’ which will undoubtedly surpass Kate’s influence.”
Prince George had an estimated net worth of around £98,0000, while Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were estimated to be worth just under £8,000.
Prince William ‘commands respect’ amid Harry fued
A royal commentator has claimed that Prince William “commands respect” amid his ongoing feud with his younger brother Prince Harry.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond described the heir to the throne as a “strong character” who has “always” been this way.
“I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute,” she told OK! magazine. “He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.
“He is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway.
“Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry.”
Camilla’s Wimbledon appearance points to royal tensions
Queen Camilla’s visit to Wimbledon last week has provided some insight into the royal family‘s particularly tumultuous year.
She made the revelation to former tennis player Laura Robson when she said it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day.”
Prince Harry 'hurt by the backlash over his award nomination’
Prince Harry is reportedly “hurt” by the backlash over his receipt of an award for veterans.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, accepted the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games at a ceremony in Los Angeles last week, telling the audience that it belonged to everyone involved with Invictus.
But before this, tens of thousands of people signed a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry the award.
The late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, also expressed her confusion at the decision to give it to the duke, describing him as a “controversial and divisive individual”.
“This has been such a tough few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is a lot to handle, they feel they are constantly under attack,” an insider revealed to OK! magazine.
“Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and she knows people want her to fail with her next project so there’s quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment.”
Video of Charles shooting resurfaces after Trump assassination attempt
A resurfaced video of what seemed at the time to be an assassination attempt on then-Prince Charles is going viral in the wake of the attempt on Donald Trump’s life this weekend.
The King, now 75, was unphased when he was fired at during an event in Sydney, Australia in 1994, and proceeded to fix his cufflinks while his assailant was tackled by security.
Video of apparent King Charles shooting resurfaces after Trump assassination attempt
The then-Prince Charles appeared unphased by what seemed to be an assassination attempt – and simply adjusted his cufflinks
Prince William’s heartfelt message to England team after Euros defeat
Prince William has shared a heartfelt message to the Three Lions after their loss in the Euros final to Spain last night.
The heir to the throne, 42, watched on with his eldest son, Prince George, 10, as the England squad put on a valiant display against the team that remained undefeated the entire tournament.
He later took to Twitter/X to express his pride despite the 2-1 loss.
“This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards England. W,” he wrote on the official Kensington Palace account.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘growing rift'
A rift is reportedly growing between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their plummeting popularity on both sides of the Atlantic, it has been claimed.
This comes just days after the Duke of Sussex, 39, accepted an award for veterans, despite widespread calls for him to decline.
Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned.
“She loves media attention and hates the fact that [it’s been suggested] she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla pulled from Jersey engagement over ‘false alarm’
King Charles and Queen Camilla were suddenly pulled from an engagement in Jersey over a “false alarm”, it has been revealed.
According to reports, news of the potential danger was whispered into the Queen’s ear as she ate an ice cream before the couple were taken to a nearby hotel.
However, further investigation by the royal security team found that it was a false alarm.
The couple are on the first day of a two-day whistlestop tour of the Channel Islands.
Charles and Camilla address a rainy Jersey
King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived on the Channel Island of Jersey.
The monarch gave a speech in celebration of the island’s longstanding relationship with the Crown.
“Jersey has one of the oldest connections to the Crown and we are delighted to be here once again to celebrate the special and close relationship which binds us together,” he said.
At Royal Square, Their Majesties joined a special sitting of the States Assembly, the island’s parliament comprising 49 elected members.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 15, 2024
Addressing the Assembly, The King said:
"Jersey has one of the oldest connections to the Crown and we are delighted to be here once again to… pic.twitter.com/ExNXAcwrOw
