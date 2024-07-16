Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1721100564

Royal news - live: King Charles and Queen Camilla pulled from engagement in Jersey over security concern

The King and Queen were taken to a nearby hotel following the security scare.

Holly Bancroft,Emma Guinness
Tuesday 16 July 2024 04:29
Comments
Close
Princess of Wales receives standing ovation at Wimbledon as crowd welcomes her to final

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

King Charles and Queen Camilla were suddenly pulled from an engagement over a security concern this afternoon, it has been revealed.

The Queen was eating an ice cream on the first day of their tour of the Channel Islands when news of the danger was whispered in her ear.

Following the alert, the couple were taken to the nearby Pomme d’Or hotel in Jersey.

Further investigation by the royal security team established that the threat was a “false alarm”.

In other royal news, King Charles sent a private message to former president Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch reportedly condemned gun violence and expressed a speedy recovery to those affected by the incident. Two spectators lost their lives, including the shooter, and another two were left critically injured.

The message came ahead of the King and Queen Camilla’s two-day whistlestop tour of the Channel Islands, which began today.

Recommended
1721098800

Meghan Markle nets six figures from Suits re-runs

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to earn six figures from the resurgence of the hit legal drama that brought her to fame, Suits.

As the actress behind one of the principal characters, Rachel Zane, she is reportedly entitled to “residuals” from global sales.

The show has now sold to over 240 territories worldwide after proving popular on Netflix last year, per the Daily Express.

This will likely be a welcome boost for Meghan, 42, as her $100 million deal with Netflix is up for renewal in 2025, and it has been strongly suggested that it will not be renewed due to a decrease in interest in both her and Harry’s lives following the conclusion of The Crown.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits season 2
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits season 2 (BBC/NBC Universal/Open 4 Business Productions/Christos Kalohoridis)
Emma Guinness16 July 2024 04:00
1721091600

Richest royal child revealed

A new survey has revealed the richest royal child ahead of Prince George’s 11th birthday next week.

Despite not being a direct heir to the throne, Princess Charlotte actually had a higher net worth in a survey conducted by Outdoor Toys.

They estimated that the nine-year-old is worth around £4 million because of her status as a young fashionista, while George is worth a cool £3 million thanks to the lands he inherited at the time of his birth.

“The ‘Kate Middleton Effect’ has had a significant impact on recent fashion trends, with the senior Princess of Wales’ influence estimated to be worth £1 billion to the fashion industry,” Outdoor Toys explained.

“As Charlotte gets older, there’s no doubt that the world will be paying close attention to her clothing choices, paving the way for the emergence of the ‘Princess Charlotte effect’ which will undoubtedly surpass Kate’s influence.”

Prince George had an estimated net worth of around £98,0000, while Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were estimated to be worth just under £8,000.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte watched Wimbledon from the Royal Box on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte watched Wimbledon from the Royal Box on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness16 July 2024 02:00
1721084400

Prince William ‘commands respect’ amid Harry fued

A royal commentator has claimed that Prince William “commands respect” amid his ongoing feud with his younger brother Prince Harry.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond described the heir to the throne as a “strong character” who has “always” been this way.

“I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute,” she told OK! magazine. “He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.

“He is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway.

“Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry.”

The Prince of Wales reportedly ‘commands respect’.
The Prince of Wales reportedly ‘commands respect’. (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness16 July 2024 00:00
1721077220

Camilla’s Wimbledon appearance points to royal tensions

Queen Camilla’s visit to Wimbledon last week has provided some insight into the royal family‘s particularly tumultuous year.

She made the revelation to former tennis player Laura Robson when she said it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day.”

The Queen enjoyed the best view of Centre Court from the Royal Box.
The Queen enjoyed the best view of Centre Court from the Royal Box. (PA)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 22:00
1721070045

Prince Harry 'hurt by the backlash over his award nomination’

Prince Harry is reportedly “hurt” by the backlash over his receipt of an award for veterans.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, accepted the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games at a ceremony in Los Angeles last week, telling the audience that it belonged to everyone involved with Invictus.

But before this, tens of thousands of people signed a petition urging ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give Harry the award.

The late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, also expressed her confusion at the decision to give it to the duke, describing him as a “controversial and divisive individual”.

“This has been such a tough few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is a lot to handle, they feel they are constantly under attack,” an insider revealed to OK! magazine.

“Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and she knows people want her to fail with her next project so there’s quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment.”

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP) (AP)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 20:00
1721064654

Video of Charles shooting resurfaces after Trump assassination attempt

A resurfaced video of what seemed at the time to be an assassination attempt on then-Prince Charles is going viral in the wake of the attempt on Donald Trump’s life this weekend.

The King, now 75, was unphased when he was fired at during an event in Sydney, Australia in 1994, and proceeded to fix his cufflinks while his assailant was tackled by security.

Video of apparent King Charles shooting resurfaces after Trump assassination attempt

The then-Prince Charles appeared unphased by what seemed to be an assassination attempt – and simply adjusted his cufflinks

Andre Langlois15 July 2024 18:30
1721062820

Prince William’s heartfelt message to England team after Euros defeat

Prince William has shared a heartfelt message to the Three Lions after their loss in the Euros final to Spain last night.

The heir to the throne, 42, watched on with his eldest son, Prince George, 10, as the England squad put on a valiant display against the team that remained undefeated the entire tournament.

He later took to Twitter/X to express his pride despite the 2-1 loss.

“This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards England. W,” he wrote on the official Kensington Palace account.

The pair travelled to Germany for the hotly-anticipated final.
The pair travelled to Germany for the hotly-anticipated final. (AFP via Getty Images)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 18:00
1721059220

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘growing rift'

A rift is reportedly growing between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their plummeting popularity on both sides of the Atlantic, it has been claimed.

This comes just days after the Duke of Sussex, 39, accepted an award for veterans, despite widespread calls for him to decline.

Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned.

“She loves media attention and hates the fact that [it’s been suggested] she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public.”

Harry and Meghan took the joke in good spirits
Harry and Meghan took the joke in good spirits (ABC/ESPN)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 17:00
1721056937

King Charles and Queen Camilla pulled from Jersey engagement over ‘false alarm’

King Charles and Queen Camilla were suddenly pulled from an engagement in Jersey over a “false alarm”, it has been revealed.

According to reports, news of the potential danger was whispered into the Queen’s ear as she ate an ice cream before the couple were taken to a nearby hotel.

However, further investigation by the royal security team found that it was a false alarm.

The couple are on the first day of a two-day whistlestop tour of the Channel Islands.

Queen Camilla was eating an ice cream when the security scare took place.
Queen Camilla was eating an ice cream when the security scare took place. (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Emma Guinness15 July 2024 16:22
1721055172

Charles and Camilla address a rainy Jersey

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived on the Channel Island of Jersey.

The monarch gave a speech in celebration of the island’s longstanding relationship with the Crown.

“Jersey has one of the oldest connections to the Crown and we are delighted to be here once again to celebrate the special and close relationship which binds us together,” he said.

Emma Guinness15 July 2024 15:52

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in