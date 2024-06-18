Royal news - live: Piers Morgan slammed for ‘insensitive’ Kate Middleton comments about her appearance
Kate Middleton hopes to attend more events this summer
Piers Morgan has been slammed for saying the Princess of Wales “looked pretty thin” in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.
The controversial host was also criticised for his suggestion that both Kate and King Charles should disclose the type of cancer they are suffering from.
“Respect their privacy,” demanded one viewer of Piers Morgan Uncensored while a second remarked that the Princess “has always been thin”.
Morgan’s comments come amid the revelation that Kate wanted to attend the Trooping the Colour after she was last seen in public on Christmas Day 2023.
“It was the princess’s decision and hers alone,” a family friend told Vanity Fair.
“Catherine discussed the idea with William and with the king after having the okay from her medical team. Thankfully, she has been feeling much better recently, and Trooping has been something of a goal for her to work towards.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla ‘likely’ to attend Royal Ascot
Today marks the start of the 2024 Royal Ascot and King Charles and Queen Camilla have several horses running.
The pair are “likely” to attend the popular event which spans five days, PA reports, after the Monarch returned to work in April amid his ongoing cancer battle.
Prince Harry absent from Prince William’s Father’s Day post
Prince William shared a heartfelt Father’s Day post in celebration of King Charles and the absence of Prince Harry in the picture did not go unnoticed.
This comes amid tense relations between the Duke of Sussex and his immediate family, which are seemingly so strained that he saw none of them on his recent trip to the UK.
“Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W,” the Prince of Wales wrote on Twitter (X) alongside a picture of just himself and his father.
Reacting to Harry’s absence from the picture on Lorraine, royal expert Russell Myers said it could suggest that relations between the brothers are worse than ever.
Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W pic.twitter.com/pjGuB2iLQ1— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 16, 2024
Cancer charities praise Princess of Wales’s return to public life
Charities have praised the Princess of Wales for stepping back into the public eye amid her cancer battle.
Kate made her first public appearance of the year at the King’s official birthday on Saturday, announcing that she has made significant progress in her treatment on Friday but is “not out of the woods” yet.
She added in the poignant statement that she hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer.”
A spokesperson for Macmillan Cancer Support said: “It [was] an absolute pleasure to see her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales’ at Trooping the Colour today.
“As her Royal Highness said in her comments [on Friday], cancer treatment can come with both good days and bad days, and I’m sure her attending the event will inspire so many people around the world who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment.”
Chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, Dame Laura Lee, similarly added: “By highlighting that there are good days and bad days, the Princess is helping to draw attention and normalise the reality of living with cancer.
“Our experts in our centres can help people navigate how to manage each day at a time and to live with the unexpected, just as the Princess is clearly doing – helping us all understand that cancer is not a straight line or a linear process.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very much in love'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “very much in love”, claims the Duchess of Sussex’s Suits co-star.
Wendell Pierce, 60, made the revelation at the 2024 Tony Awards in New York, where he reflected on meeting the couple last year and being struck by their happiness and affection for each other.
He told PEOPLE: “When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well.
“They look very much in love and were very happy, so that’s the most important thing.”
Kate Middleton wanted to attend Trooping the Colour
A source close to the royal family has said that the Princess of Wales personally chose to attend Trooping the Colour.
Kate, 42, made her long-awaited first appearance of 2024 at the event last weekend as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed type of cancer.
“It was the princess’s decision and hers alone,” a family friend toldVanity Fair.
“Catherine discussed the idea with William and with the king after having the okay from her medical team. Thankfully, she has been feeling much better recently, and Trooping has been something of a goal for her to work towards.”
Kate announced her surprise appearance on Friday in a heartfelt message thanking the public for their well-wishes but admitting that she is not out of the woods yet.
Watch: Famously cheeky Prince Louis plays with Buckingham Palace curtains during Trooping the Colour parade
New dog biscuits teased under Meghan Markle’s brand
Meghan Markle appears to have ventured away from jam and towards pet food as her friends tease new dog biscuits sent by the duchess.
The new product is the second confectionary launched by the Duchess of Sussex under her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
Fans spotted the new product as her friends took to social media to share their pictures of their dogs enjoying the treat on Saturday.
Polo player and good friend of Meghan and Prince Harry Nacho Figueras shared images of a new flavour of American Riviera Orchard jam to his Instagram story.
He later shared a picture of his dog next to a jar of bone-shaped treats adorning the same marketing as Meghan’s jam.
The label container displated the same typography and the two products shared the same beige coloured bow.
Who was honoured at today’s service?
Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.
Garter Day sees Ladies and Knights of the Order of the Garter – the country’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry – process down the hill from the Berkshire castle’s State Apartments to St George’s Chapel, dressed in white plumed hats and dark blue velvet robes, watched by crowds of onlookers.
The installation of new Companions of the Order took place during the service.
Composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Lord Kakkar and emeritus professor of surgery at University College London were both invested as Knight Companions, alongside the Duchess of Gloucester as a Royal Lady of the Garter.
‘Happy Father’s Day, Pa’ – William’s message to King marks break of tradition
The Prince of Wales has shared a photo of him playing football with the King to mark Father’s Day in a break from tradition.
The photo of William and Charles together in the gardens of Kensington Palace was taken on June 12 1984.
“Happy Father’s Day, Pa,” the social media post, personally signed by William, said.
The photo shows an almost two-year-old William in short dungarees and a stripey blue top and the King in a grey double-breasted suit kicking a small football.
Later that same year William would gain a younger brother, with the Duke of Sussex born in September.
