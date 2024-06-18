✕ Close Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Piers Morgan has been slammed for saying the Princess of Wales “looked pretty thin” in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer.

The controversial host was also criticised for his suggestion that both Kate and King Charles should disclose the type of cancer they are suffering from.

“Respect their privacy,” demanded one viewer of Piers Morgan Uncensored while a second remarked that the Princess “has always been thin”.

Morgan’s comments come amid the revelation that Kate wanted to attend the Trooping the Colour after she was last seen in public on Christmas Day 2023.

“It was the princess’s decision and hers alone,” a family friend told Vanity Fair.

“Catherine discussed the idea with William and with the king after having the okay from her medical team. Thankfully, she has been feeling much better recently, and Trooping has been something of a goal for her to work towards.”