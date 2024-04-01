Kate Middleton cancer news: King Charles’s surprise walkabout ‘meant a great deal’ as Princess of Wales absent
King Charles went on a surprise walkabout to greet members of the public after the Easter Sunday service
King Charles went on a surprise walkabout to speak to well-wishers outside Windsor Castle following the Easter Sunday service.
The service was the King’s most notable public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Afterwards, Charles surprised onlookers by greeting gathered members of the public, who later said he “looked good” and was in “high spirits”.
A Buckingham Palace source told The Telegraph that doctors had changed their guidance for the King after he had responded “very encouragingly” to cancer treatment.
The walkabout will have “meant a great deal” to the King, said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine.
He added: “It’s the first time that he’s been able to meet the public in such a way for several months, the first opportunity to do a walkabout this year, so it’s a very welcome milestone on the road to recovery.”
The King’s appearance will also be seen as an effort to reassure the public following the royal family’s double cancer scare, with the service marking just over a week since Kate revealed her own diagnosis.
The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend, but Charles was joined by the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.
King touched by public support
Perhaps it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that King Charles walked over to greet members of the public following the Easter matins service on Sunday.
We know that the monarch appreciates the support he has received from the public since his cancer diagnosis - and so the first opportunity to speak to members was perhaps too good to pass.
Not only did he shake the hands of around 60 people waiting at Windsor Castle on Sunday, he also spent three minutes engaging in short conversations, much to the delight of those in attendance.
Here’s a reminder of what the country’s support means to the King:
King has made a ‘significant step’ in his cancer treatment, Palace insider says
Following his Easter appearance, King Charles has made a “significant step” in his return to public duties, a source has said.
“Today was a significant step,” the Palace insider said.
“As can be seen, the King has responded to treatment very encouragingly over the past weeks and his doctors were thus able to adjust their guidance slightly on what His Majesty is now able to undertake, including attendance at the Easter Service and greeting well-wishers who had kindly turned out to show their support.”
The comment comes weeks after the Royals announced that the King was undergoing treatment for cancer.
The Palace had announced that the King will refrain from participating in any official public engagements during his treatment. He has instead been fulfilling all his official duties privately.
The road ahead is “looking very positive”, the source said.
Watch: King Charles meeting well-wishers
King Charles III greeted crowds as he departed Windsor Castle following an Easter Sunday church service.
The monarch waved as he stood beside the Queen outside St George’s Chapel earlier in the day, in his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer.
Watch our video of the King interacting with the public below:
King Charles shakes hands and chats with well-wishers as he leaves Windsor Castle
‘Really special event'
Well-wishers who waited at Windsor Castle to see King Charles as he attended the Easter matins service on Sunday have spoken of their joy at meeting the monarch.
One woman said the 75-year-old’s attendance showed he was “doing good” after starting treatment for cancer.
Another well-wisher, Henry Wood, said the King was in “good spirits”.
ICYM - King Charles’ future ‘looks very positive'
King Charles is said to be responding well to his cancer treatment, with his road to recovery looking “very positive”, as he appeared “looking well” on Easter Sunday.
The 75-year-old monarch was making his first major public appearance having been diagnosed with an unspecific form of cancer in January.
His attendance at the Easter matins service in Windsor, followed by greeting members of the public, was reportedly a result of a change in doctors’ guidance due to him responding “very encouragingly” to treatment.
Charles’ future ‘looks very positive’ as he sees ‘encouraging’ results from treatment
King Charles makes first major public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in January
Sarah Ferguson joins ex-husband Prince Andrew at Easter chuch service
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was among the royal family members to attend the Easter matins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
The 64-year-old arrived with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, with the pair dropped off in a car outside the church.
It came after she attended a thanksgiving memorial service for King Constantine II of Greece in February.
Fergie, like the Princess of Wales and King Charles, is facing her own health battle after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer earlier this year.
Full statement from palace source
Following the King’s first public appearance many media outlets ran a lengthy comment from a palace source, including The Sun, The Mirror and The Telegraph.
Here is the statement in full: “Today was a significant step. As can be seen, The King has responded to treatment very encouragingly over the past weeks and his doctors were thus able to adjust their guidance slightly on what His Majesty is now able to undertake, including attendance at the Easter Service and greeting well-wishers who had kindly turned out to show their support.
“To be clear, His Majesty’s treatment continues and caution is of course the watchword, but as diary plans are evolved towards summer, we hope to see more of these carefully-calibrated steps towards the resumption of some public facing duties for The King, with adjustments made where necessary.
“Nothing will be confirmed until nearer the time, plans remain in flux and are subject to medical guidance, but there is great hope and optimism from both doctors and the patient.
“While His Majesty has of course been undertaking all his official duties in private, and has been photographed at a number of smaller Palace engagements, hopefully today has offered wider public reassurance that His Majesty is doing well and that the road ahead is looking very positive.”
‘I’m doing my best'
It was interesting to hear parts of conversation between King Charles and members of the public he went to greet after the Easter martins service at Windsor Castle earlier today.
His walkabout to greet the well-wishers was a surprise and perhaps a reflection of his improving health after he started treatment for cancer.
One royal fan shook his hand and said “get well soon Your Majesty”.
The King replied: “I’m doing my best.”
Another said to him: “Keep going strong, never give in.”
In all, he shook the hands of around 60 members of the public who had patiently waited to see the monarch following the service.
Royals at the Easter matins service
Fewer members of the royal family appeared this year for the Easter matins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Notable absentees included the Princess of Wales, along with her husband and children, following her recent cancer diagnosis and beginning of preventative chemotherapy.
Those in attendance included Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and James, Earl of Wessex.
Prince Andrew arrived with Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Also present was Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who herself was received a diagnosis for breast cancer earlier this year.
