King Charles went on a surprise walkabout to speak to well-wishers outside Windsor Castle following the Easter Sunday service.

The service was the King’s most notable public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Afterwards, Charles surprised onlookers by greeting gathered members of the public, who later said he “looked good” and was in “high spirits”.

A Buckingham Palace source told The Telegraph that doctors had changed their guidance for the King after he had responded “very encouragingly” to cancer treatment.

The walkabout will have “meant a great deal” to the King, said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine.

He added: “It’s the first time that he’s been able to meet the public in such a way for several months, the first opportunity to do a walkabout this year, so it’s a very welcome milestone on the road to recovery.”

The King’s appearance will also be seen as an effort to reassure the public following the royal family’s double cancer scare, with the service marking just over a week since Kate revealed her own diagnosis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend, but Charles was joined by the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.