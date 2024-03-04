✕ Close Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen is set to take a week off after completing 13 official engagements alone since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, with royal observers suggesting the monarch will have insisted his “exhausted” wife Camilla should have a break.

The Queen has no royal engagements planned until the Commonwealth Day service on 11 March and will spend a few days of private downtime with her family before jetting off on a private flight tomorrow, the Daily Mail reports, with Prince William and Princess Anne reportedly set to undertake engagements as normal.

Nevertheless, a royal source told the Sunday Times that Camilla “has been buoyed by the public’s reaction” to her taking the reins in recent weeks, adding: “Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution.”

Camilla led the royal family at last week’s memorial service for King Constantine of Greece, after William was forced to suddenly pull out of the service for his godfather due to an unspecified “personal reason”.

Earlier, Kensington Palace responded to concerns regarding the Princess of Wales’ health.