Royal news – live: ‘Exhausted’ Camilla to take break as Prince William and Princess Anne step up
Camilla has been ‘buoyed by public reaction’ to her taking the reins since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, says royal source
Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly
The Queen is set to take a week off after completing 13 official engagements alone since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, with royal observers suggesting the monarch will have insisted his “exhausted” wife Camilla should have a break.
The Queen has no royal engagements planned until the Commonwealth Day service on 11 March and will spend a few days of private downtime with her family before jetting off on a private flight tomorrow, the Daily Mail reports, with Prince William and Princess Anne reportedly set to undertake engagements as normal.
Nevertheless, a royal source told the Sunday Times that Camilla “has been buoyed by the public’s reaction” to her taking the reins in recent weeks, adding: “Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution.”
Camilla led the royal family at last week’s memorial service for King Constantine of Greece, after William was forced to suddenly pull out of the service for his godfather due to an unspecified “personal reason”.
Earlier, Kensington Palace responded to concerns regarding the Princess of Wales’ health.
Meghan makes dumplings with Afghan refugees in newly-released video
A royal expert has warned the public to ignore online speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health as she recovers from abdominal surgery. Kate, 42, had a planned operation on 16 January and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter. The future queen’s health has been the subject of online speculation after the Prince of Wales pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece due to a personal matter. Jennie Bond told GB News: “ It is truly dangerous if we start reacting to whatever is written online.” Kensington Palace said they would “only be providing updates when something was significant.”
Prince William held the hand of a holocaust survivor after she asked about the Princess of Wales and spoke of how her family had been affected by a recent rise in antisemitism. Rennee Salt, 94, told the Prince of Wales how much she missed his wife as he paid a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday (29 February). Ms Salt said: “I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife would've been well, she would've been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please.” William said: “We were going to come closer to the Holocaust memorial day but unfortunately we had to move it but glad to be able to meet today.”
With an embattled royal family, could Prince Harry return as the half-in, half-out Windsor?
It’s the culmination of everything they’ve been building since they cut away from the royal family in 2020. Yet the Sussexes’ newly launched website, sussex.com, suggests a couple who still haven’t fully worked out who they are.
It’s earnest and informal, with first names and laidback lifestyle images, whilst also being unashamedly regal, with a coat of arms and official titles, even though Prince Harry promised his grandmother he’d never use his royal name for commercialisation. Many royal watchers were furious to see them still brandishing their coat of arms as non-working royals – and using the wrong heraldry no less.
But it leaves the question hanging, if they are not royal, what are they? The late Queen declined Harry’s request to be a part-time royal, and yet, reading his website you’d think this is exactly what he is. Which leads to another question: in times of need, could a hybrid Harry ever work?#
Read the full article here:
Is it time for the Royal Family bring a ‘part-time’ Prince Harry in from the cold?
As Prince William is forced to pull out of the funeral of a beloved godfather due to a ‘personal matter’ and King Charles and the Princess of Wales still out of action due to medical issues, the idea of Prince Harry coming back into the family fold has been much discussed – and dismissed. But, says Anna Tyzack, there is precedent and, this time, a ‘Hybrid-Harry’ might make sense all round.
Queen Camilla is taking a break from royal duties after she stepped up official visits following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
It appears that Camilla has no engagements in the royal diary this week and will not resume engagements until March 11, when she will lead the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Camilla, 76, is currently the most senior royal undertaking duties as her husband postpones all public-facing engagements as he undergoes treatment for an unknown form of cancer.
Read the full article from Athena Stavrou here:
Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star has disclosed what he said to her before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex rose to fame playing paralegal Rachel Zane in the USA network legal drama. Wendell Pierce – who played her father, Robert Zane, in the series – revealed in a forthcoming episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? what he told Markle after her final scene.
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been told that there appears to be no further spread of her skin cancer, after two back-to-back health scares.
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew underwent examinations of the skin in the area around the malignant mole, and learned that it was all “free of cancer”, the Daily Mail has reported, citing her friend.
“She’s undergone further surgery following the melanoma diagnosis to examine the area around the mole that was found to be malignant and her lymph nodes,” said the friend of the duchess, who was not named.
“The good news is that these have all been found to be free of cancer so it looks like there has been no spread of the disease and the prognosis is good, though she’ll have to have regular check-ups going forward.
A royal expert has revealed where the Queen could spend some time off after it was revealed that she is to take a break following 13 official engagements without King Charles III by her side, reports my colleague Holly Patrick.
Camilla does not have any engagements planned until the Commonwealth Day service on 11 March. It comes after the King was diagnosed with cancer.
According to the Daily Mail, Camilla will spend some time with her family before taking a private plane on Monday.
“She will probably spend a lot of time down at Ray Mill, her house down in Wiltshire,” royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News.
A royal expert has revealed where the Queen could spend some time off after it was revealed that she is to take a break following 13 official engagements without King Charles III by her side. Camilla does not have any engagements planned until the Commonwealth Day service on 11 March. It comes after the King was diagnosed with cancer. According to Daily Mail reports, Camilla will spend some time with her family before taking a private plane on Monday (4 March). “She will probably spend a lot of time down at Ray Mill, her house down in Wiltshire,” royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News.
Orgies, murder and a king’s secret ‘husband’: The scandalous true story of ‘Mary and George’
Endless candlelit orgies will be most viewers’ takeaway impression of King James I’s court when they start watching the racy new Sky Atlantic costume drama, Mary & George, writes Ophelia Field.
Starring Nicholas Galitzine as the king’s adored secret lover, George Villiers (the 1st Duke of Buckingham), and Julianne Moore as his social-climbing mother, Mary, the series was “inspired by” Benjamin Woolley’s 2017 non-fiction book, The King’s Assassin, and maybe also by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-winner film, The Favourite. This means that facts aren’t allowed to get in the way of a good story.
Which is fine. As the author of The Favourite, the non-fiction story of Sarah Churchill’s relationship with Queen Anne, I know that real life doesn’t always give you the pace and compact drama that successful fiction needs.
And no one can incontrovertibly prove or disprove how much transgressive royal sex was had in the shadows of such distant history.
But having researched the relationship between the real George Villiers and King James over the past five years, what I find striking is how the superstar casting of Moore hits upon a larger truth: namely, that the women surrounding that famous same-sex relationship were by far its most interesting characters.
Orgies, murder and a King’s secret ‘husband’: The scandalous story of Mary and George
The shocking scheming of Mary Villiers – who encouraged her beautiful son George to seduce King James I – is the subject of a new breeches-ripping TV drama. But how much of it is true? Author of ‘The Favourite’, Ophelia Field, takes a closer look at the sex and power plays of a time that makes ‘The Crown’ look pale by comparison...
