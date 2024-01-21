✕ Close King Charles to undergo surgery next week for enlarged prostate

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex was seen attending an awards ceremony in Los Angeles alone, hours after it was claimed he learned of King Charles’s health condition via a news alert.

Prince Harry attended a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, where he was inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.

The Duchess of Sussex, who had been expected to attend the event, was not present as one of their children became unwell, the PA news agency understands.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed he may have been informed of the King’s enlarged prostate via a news alert as it was 7.25am in California.

The royals informed all the senior members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, before broadcasting the news, say the publication. They reached out to the palace and the Sussex’s who declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery in the London Clinic following a successful abdominal surgery.

She is said to be “doing well” but will remain in the exclusive clinic for between 10 to 14 days, and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.