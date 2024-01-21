Royal news - live: Harry seen without Meghan after Charles prostate news as Kate recovers in hospital
The Duke of Sussex was seen attending an awards ceremony in Los Angeles alone, hours after it was claimed he learned of King Charles’s health condition via a news alert.
Prince Harry attended a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, where he was inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.
It comes after The Telegraph revealed he may have been informed of the King’s enlarged prostate via a news alert as it was 7.25am in California.
The royals informed all the senior members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, before broadcasting the news, say the publication. They reached out to the palace and the Sussex’s who declined to comment.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery in the London Clinic following a successful abdominal surgery.
She is said to be “doing well” but will remain in the exclusive clinic for between 10 to 14 days, and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.
Full report: Prince Harry drops libel case against Daily Mail after damaging pretrial ruling
Prince Harry on Friday dropped his libel lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid following a ruling in which a judge cast doubt on his case.
Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex told the High Court in London that he was withdrawing the suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd.
No reason was given, but it came the day he was due to hand over documents in the case and after a punishing ruling last month in which a judge ordered Harry to pay the publisher nearly 50,000 pounds in legal fees after he failed to achieve victory without going to trial.
Prince Harry may have been unaware of King’s condition
Prince Harry may not have been informed about King Charle’s enlarged prostate before the news was announced to the public, say the Telegraph.
The announcement was made in the UK at 3.25pm which is 7.25am in the Duke of Sussex’s Californian home, and the Prince may have been informed via a news alert, the paper understands.
It was early in the morning for Prince Harry when the announcement was made so he could have missed direct messages, report the Telegraph.
The royals informed all the senior members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, before broadcasting the news, say the publication.
The publication reached out to the palace and the Sussex’s who declined to comment.
King Charles’ ‘concern’ for hospitalised Princess of Wales
King Charles will have spoken to the Princess of Wales as she recovers in hospital and will not want her back at work “any sooner than she feels she needs,” according to his biographer.
Robert Hardman told Newsweek he believed Charles will have been in touch with Kate since the operation: “Yes, I would certainly have thought so. He’s a huge fan of hers. He thinks she’s a great asset. He’ll be more worried than anyone other than Prince William about her.
“She’s fit, she’s young and she’s out of action for three months. That’s a cause for concern, not alarm, but he’ll definitely be taking the view ‘for God’s sake don’t make her feel she’s got to come back to duties any sooner than she feels she needs to.”
Who in the royal family is out of action?
With the King due in hospital next week for corrective treatment for his benign condition and William – the next in line to the throne – and Kate out of action for the immediate future, Charles’s slimmed down monarchy – with three of the most senior royals missing – has been put under pressure in a way not seen before during his reign.
Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said the health troubles have compounded the problem facing the small band of working royals.
Mr Little said: “The working members of the royal family have been under pressure to maintain the level of engagements undertaken by a much larger team in years gone by.
“Suddenly removing three of the most senior players because of health issues compounds the problem considerably, but at least the King will be out of action for only a relatively short period.”
The Queen is still carrying out engagements, joining the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra as the current working monarchy – with the latter two appearing increasingly frail in recent years.
Who else has been treated at the London Clinic
The Princess of Wales is spending her fifth day in the London Clinic after receiving a visit from her husband the Prince of Wales.
The London Clinic is the largest independent, private hospital in the country and was opened by Queen Elizabeth’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, when they were known as the Duke and Duchess of York in 1932.
A group of leading medical specialists united to plan a new facility with the highest specifications for medical and building standards, and there have been various royal ties to the facility ever since.
Queen Elizabeth’s uncle the Duke of Windsor had an eye operation at the clinic in 1960, and Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret was treated there to have a benign skin lesion removed in 1980.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, had abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in June 2013 and remained there for 11 days, the BBC reported.
King Charles diagnosis could lead to more men checking their prostate
The King has returned to Sandringham, ready to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.
Ian Eardley, consultant urological surgeon in Leeds and national clinical director for NHS England, said the condition becomes more common with age and will affect up to four in five men aged 75.
“It’s very, very common, at that age you would expect upwards of 70 per cent to 80 per cent of men to have an enlarged prostate”, he told MailOnline.
“About half of them will have symptoms, and broadly speaking about half of them will become bothered to some extent by those symptoms.
“To some extent it is an inevitable part of ageing for just about all men.
“The nature of these things if it becomes public knowledge it will lead to more men seeking help. That’s a good thing.”
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home
The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.
Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.
What are the symptoms of an enlarged prostate?
The King is set to go to hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.
“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Queen Camilla opens new domestic abuse initiative in Scotland as King prepares for prostate procedure
Queen Camilla visited Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday, 18 January to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.
Her Majesty made the solo visit as King Charles III awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.
On His Majesty’s health, the Queen told the Lord Provost: “He’s fine, thank-you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”
The 75-year-old monarch is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire as he prepares for a corrective procedure.
The duke, 39, completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot, having flown countless training missions in the UK, US and Australia.
The event’s website also praised the duke for his work with charities and organisations including Travalyst, Sentebale, African Parks and WellChild.
A statement on it’s website said: “Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist.
“He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places.”
Harry, who was sporting a black velvet tuxedo, was inducted alongside US navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton, as well as Lauren Sanchez – who is engaged to Amazon founder Bezos.
