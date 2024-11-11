Royal news live: Kate Middleton’s ‘emotional’ Remembrance Day appearance with King Charles sparks reaction
Camilla was unable to join royals at service at Cenotaph due to chest infection
An emotional Princess of Wales completed a milestone in her return to duties on Sunday, as she joined other members of the royal family at the Cenotaph.
The appearance marks the first time Kate has carried out commitments on two consecutive days since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
King Charles laid the first wreath in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War. Kate viewed the Remembrance Sunday service from a government building balcony overlooking the Cenotaph.
Dressed in black, Kate wore a netted hat with her hair in a twisted chignon and a military-style coat featuring black epaulettes, which was embellished at the neck with a black velvet bow.
Body language experts said the princess’s emotional appearance seemed “sombre yet stoic”.
Expert Judi James told MailOnline: “Kate’s body language and even her styling today showed a return to what looked like full regal form.
“Her facial expression became sombre once we heard the chimes of Big Ben and there was a more contained version of her clearly emotional signalling that we saw at the concert the evening before.”
King Charles and Prince William lay wreaths at Remembrance Day Cenotaph ceremony
ICYMI: Bereaved girl ‘proud’ to march on Remembrance Sunday for RAF father
A teenage girl whose father died after serving in the RAF said she was “proud” to march past the Cenotaph to “honour” him on Remembrance Sunday.
Lexie Pallett, 16, marched with the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports hundreds of bereaved military children and young people.
Lexie, who also marched in 2022, said: “I’m immensely proud of me being here today, but I’m also proud of the fact that I’m here to honour my dad and honour the things that he did while he was in service.”
Her father Sergeant Oliver Pallett died in 2020 by suicide and Lexie joined the charity two months later.
Throughout her time at Scotty’s, Lexie and her family have been supported through respite breaks, emotional bereavement support, group events and grants to help towards their education and development.
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess's year so far, from cancer diagnosis to royal return
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has had an intense year as she underwent cancer treatment
King to mark 76th birthday by opening food distribution hubs
The King will open two hubs designed to save and circulate tonnes of surplus food as he marks his 76th birthday.
The opening of the distribution centres will also mark the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project, an initiative to support charities feeding the nation with unwanted food.
Charles, who celebrates his birthday on Thursday, will open the initiative’s first two Coronation Food Hubs – one in person and one virtually.
It is hoped the hubs will help charities like FareShare and the Felix Project to support communities in need.
The hub the King is visiting will host a “surplus food festival”, with meals created from food which would otherwise have gone to waste.
Charles will tour the new facility, meeting beneficiaries and representatives of food banks, schools and community groups.
William to carry out duties with ‘smaller r in the royal’
The Prince of Wales has defined his role as heir to the throne, saying he wants to carry out his duties with a “smaller r in the royal”.
William spelled out his philosophy at the end of a major visit to South Africa where he mixed the informal with traditional elements of the monarchy, and said he was trying to do things “differently” and wanted to be a prince for his “generation”.
The future king said what mattered to him was “impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people” and stressed “empathy” was also important “because I really care about what I do”.
He said he hoped to carry out overseas tours with the Princess of Wales, who this autumn returned to royal duties after completing a course of cancer treatment.
The hidden message in Kate’s Remembrance Sunday outfit
The Princess of Wales wore a traditionally sombre black outfit as she appeared at the Cenotaph war memorial for Remembrance Sunday.
Kate’s diamond and pearl drop earrings belonged to the late Queen and she wore her silver Queen’s Dragoon Guards brooch – in a nod to her role as the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief – beneath three red poppies.
Some have suggested that each poppy represents a different branch of the military, while others have said that a cluster of flowers is simply more visible than a single one.
Another theory speculates Kate wears the poppy trio to honour her great-grandmother’s three brothers, who died in the First World War.
King Charles and Prince William lay wreaths at Remembrance Day Cenotaph ceremony
Pictured: Royals pay tribute to war dead at Cenotaph
Emotional Kate reaches milestone in return to duty
An emotional Princess of Wales completed a milestone in her return to royal duties on Sunday, as she joined other members of the royal family at the Cenotaph.
The appearance marks the first time Kate has carried out commitments on two consecutive days since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
Kate looked on at the Remembrance Sunday service as the King, who is still undergoing treatment for his own cancer diagnosis, led the nation in a two-minute silence to honour fallen servicemen and women.
Dressed in black as is the tradition, Kate wore a netted hat with her hair in a twisted chignon and a military-style coat featuring black epaulettes, which was embellished at the neck with a black velvet bow.
On the princess’s coat were three red poppies, often rumoured to be in honour of her great-grandmother’s three brothers, who all lost their lives in the First World War.
As the Queen was forced to stay at home after falling sick with a chest infection, Kate was instead joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as they oversaw the ceremony on the Foreign Office balcony.
