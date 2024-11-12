Royal news live: Kate Middleton’s fans slam GMB star’s ‘disgusting’ remarks after return from cancer treatment
Last weekend marked a step up for Kate, 42, who has made just a handful of public appearances this year
A Good Morning Britain panellist has faced backlash after “disgusting” comments about the Princess of Wales’ appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service.
An emotional Kate completed a milestone in her return to duties on Sunday, as she joined other members of the royal family at the Cenotaph.
TV personality and former Big Brother contestant Narinder Kaur wrote on X: “Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn't she only 42? Is she a smoker? It's the only explanation.”
Ms Kaur then doubled down on her comments, adding: “My brother had cancer… he didn’t age like that.” She faced fierce backlash, with users calling her comments “dreadful” and “disgusting”.
The TV personality later apologised for the comments, saying: “I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn’t my intention, my intention was not to be malicious or nasty or anything.”
Last weekend marked a step up for Kate, 42, who has made just a handful of public appearances so far in 2024 after she underwent major abdominal surgery in January and then was diagnosed with cancer.
Health crises and conspiracy theories: How 2024 became Prince William's 'annus horribilis'
William has spoken candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, saying 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.
Both his father, King Charles and his wife, Kate, were diagnosed with cancer this year - putting considerable strain on the royals both mentally and physically.
As he attended the awards ceremony for his Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, William was asked to reflect on the year as it comes to a close by reporters, in which he said: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”
He added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.
“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess's year so far, from cancer diagnosis to royal return
Kate Middleton: A timeline of the princess’s year so far after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has had an intense year as she underwent cancer treatment
Watch: Princess of Wales joins King at major Remembrance event
King 'cuts financial ties to disgraced Prince Andrew after refusal to move out of home'
King ‘cuts financial ties to disgraced Andrew after refusal to move out of home’
Duke of York’s annual £1 million ‘living allowance’ withdrawn by Charles in claimed new low in brothers’ relationship
Charles and William face calls to dissolve private estates and back out of lucrative NHS deal
King Charles is facing calls to dissolve his lucrative private estates and refund the cash-strapped NHS after it emerged he is making millions from renting out ambulance parking spaces and sub-standard properties.
The monarch and Prince William have sparked uproar after it was revealed they are benefiting from rental deals with public services – including the armed forces and state schools – on their private estates, the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.
The two estates earned the royals upwards of £50m in the last financial year, with both being exempt from paying corporation tax or capital gains tax.
Charles has been asked to reconsider an £11.4m deal struck by the Duchy of Lancaster last year to store a fleet of electric ambulances, owned by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, in one of the estate’s warehouses for 15 years.
Campaigners described the deal as “disgraceful” and a “money-grabbing activity” which ought to be reconsidered by the King.
Late Queen's final diary entry written two days before death revealed
Queen’s final diary entry written two days before death revealed
Queen’s final diary entry written two days before death revealed
Watch: Tom Parker Bowles gives his verdict on the cooking of his mother, the Queen
Harry praises veterans for ‘vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security'
The Duke of Sussex praised veterans’ for having played a “vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security”, saying: “These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models.”
He added: “As you continue to serve making valued contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too.
“Your contributions do not stop because you no longer wear the uniform, and the collective sense of appreciation for what you have done for your countries should not stop either.
“Let today be a reminder that the true measure of gratitude is not in words alone, but in our actions and our ongoing efforts to build a world worthy of the sacrifices that those before us have made and to protect it for generations to come.
“To all those who have served – past and present – I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future.
“I am honored to stand with you.”
Harry pays tribute to veterans in rare statement
The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to veterans, reaffirming his “lifelong admiration and appreciation” for their “service and sacrifice”.
Former soldier Harry released a rare statement on Monday, marking Remembrance Day in the UK and Veterans Day in the US.
He said: said: “My Fellow Veterans, As we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made – both in times of conflict and peace.
“You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models.
“At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today’s challenges.
“Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us.”
What we know so far about the Queen’s chest infection
The Queen has been forced to withdraw from her engagements and is resting at home after being diagnosed with a chest infection.
Chest infections – an infection of the lungs or large airways – are common, especially after a cold or flu during autumn and winter.
Most chest infections are mild and clear up on their own, others can be severe and sometimes even life threatening.
Camilla, 77, is understood to be under doctors’ supervision.
The main types of chest infections are bronchitis and pneumonia.
According to NHS Inform, most bronchitis cases are caused by viruses while most pneumonia cases are due to bacteria.
If The Queen has been diagnosed with a bacterial chest infection, then she will be treated with antibiotics.
