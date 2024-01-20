✕ Close King Charles to undergo surgery next week for enlarged prostate

Prince Harry may not have learned of King Charles’s health condition before it went public as Kate Middleton enters recovery after successful abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry may have been informed of the King’s enlarged prostate via a news alert as it was 7.25am in California, the Telegraph understands.

The royals informed all the senior members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, before broadcasting the news, say the publication. They reached out to the palace and the Sussex’s who declined to comment.

The Prince of Wales has visited the hospital where the Princess of Wales is recuperating after undergoing

William drove himself away from the London Clinic in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

It comes as the Queen yesterday said that the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles’ condition is said to be benign and part of a corrective procedure, Buckingham Palace said. However, all public engagements have been postponed as he recuperates.