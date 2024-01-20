Royal news - live: Claims Harry heard about King’s illness from news alert as Kate starts recovery
Buckingham Palace says Charles’ procedure not cancer-related
Prince Harry may not have learned of King Charles’s health condition before it went public as Kate Middleton enters recovery after successful abdominal surgery.
Prince Harry may have been informed of the King’s enlarged prostate via a news alert as it was 7.25am in California, the Telegraph understands.
The royals informed all the senior members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, before broadcasting the news, say the publication. They reached out to the palace and the Sussex’s who declined to comment.
The Prince of Wales has visited the hospital where the Princess of Wales is recuperating after undergoing
William drove himself away from the London Clinic in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.
It comes as the Queen yesterday said that the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.
Charles’ condition is said to be benign and part of a corrective procedure, Buckingham Palace said. However, all public engagements have been postponed as he recuperates.
King Charles’ ‘concern’ for hospitalised Princess of Wales
King Charles will have spoken to the Princess of Wales as she recovers in hospital and will not want her back at work “any sooner than she feels she needs,” according to his biographer.
Robert Hardman told Newsweek he believed Charles will have been in touch with Kate since the operation: “Yes, I would certainly have thought so. He’s a huge fan of hers. He thinks she’s a great asset. He’ll be more worried than anyone other than Prince William about her.
“She’s fit, she’s young and she’s out of action for three months. That’s a cause for concern, not alarm, but he’ll definitely be taking the view ‘for God’s sake don’t make her feel she’s got to come back to duties any sooner than she feels she needs to.”
Who in the royal family is out of action?
With the King due in hospital next week for corrective treatment for his benign condition and William – the next in line to the throne – and Kate out of action for the immediate future, Charles’s slimmed down monarchy – with three of the most senior royals missing – has been put under pressure in a way not seen before during his reign.
Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said the health troubles have compounded the problem facing the small band of working royals.
Mr Little said: “The working members of the royal family have been under pressure to maintain the level of engagements undertaken by a much larger team in years gone by.
“Suddenly removing three of the most senior players because of health issues compounds the problem considerably, but at least the King will be out of action for only a relatively short period.”
The Queen is still carrying out engagements, joining the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra as the current working monarchy – with the latter two appearing increasingly frail in recent years.
Timing of King and Princess of Wales health updates a ‘coincidence’
According to the Telegraph, Kate was not rushed to the hospital but aides were still planning for her trips and future engagements as recently as the end of last week.
The paper added the timing of King Charles’s Wednesday health announcement, which was made 90 minutes after the palace revealed the princess had undergone surgery, was a coincidence.
The King only decided to announce his benign prostate condition just hours after receiving his diagnosis following a check-up appointment earlier this week.
Who else has been treated at the London Clinic
The Princess of Wales is spending her fifth day in the London Clinic after receiving a visit from her husband the Prince of Wales.
The London Clinic is the largest independent, private hospital in the country and was opened by Queen Elizabeth’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, when they were known as the Duke and Duchess of York in 1932.
A group of leading medical specialists united to plan a new facility with the highest specifications for medical and building standards, and there have been various royal ties to the facility ever since.
Queen Elizabeth’s uncle the Duke of Windsor had an eye operation at the clinic in 1960, and Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret was treated there to have a benign skin lesion removed in 1980.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, had abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in June 2013 and remained there for 11 days, the BBC reported.
Queen will carry on with royal duties
Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales was in hospital after abdominal surgery.
Camilla insisted the King was “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” when she visited an art gallery in Aberdeen on Thursday.
The Queen will carry on with her royal duties on Monday, visiting one of Swindon’s oldest family-run businesses – Deacon & Son Jewellers – in Wiltshire.
Meanwhile, Kate was spending her fourth day in hospital after being visited by the Prince of Wales on Thursday.
The princess, 42, is expected to remain in the private London Clinic for 10-14 days, and has been ordered to take up to three months to recuperate.
She is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter, and William has cleared his diary and temporarily stepped back from his royal role to look after their children and care for Kate.
King Charles diagnosis could lead to more men checking their prostate
The King has returned to Sandringham, ready to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week.
Ian Eardley, consultant urological surgeon in Leeds and national clinical director for NHS England, said the condition becomes more common with age and will affect up to four in five men aged 75.
“It’s very, very common, at that age you would expect upwards of 70 per cent to 80 per cent of men to have an enlarged prostate”, he told MailOnline.
“About half of them will have symptoms, and broadly speaking about half of them will become bothered to some extent by those symptoms.
“To some extent it is an inevitable part of ageing for just about all men.
“The nature of these things if it becomes public knowledge it will lead to more men seeking help. That’s a good thing.”
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ home
After leaving hospital the Princess of Wales is expected to return to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park.
This is everything you need to know about the cottage:
Princess of Wales warned by expert against recovering in Adelaide Cottage
The Princess of Wales is expected to return to the family home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park and will be being supported by their staff, including loyal, long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.
Speaking to GB News, royal correspondent Michael Cole said: “She going to be in hospital for up to two weeks as she improves, and I hope that she does very rapidly.
“After she fully recovers she will convalesce initially at Windsor at Adelaide Cottage where they have a house in the grounds. They will stay there I think because the children are at school and she will want to be close to her children.”
He added: “It’s not an absolutely ideal place. A former tenant of Adelaide Cottage was Mrs Rosemary Townsend, the wife of Group Captain Peter Townsend, who famously had an affair with Princess Margaret.
“And she wrote in her memoirs that it was the coldest place she’d ever encountered in the whole of her life.
“So maybe not the best place to start feeling better, particularly in this quite cold winter that we’re enjoying at the moment.”
