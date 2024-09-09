✕ Close Meghan Markle shares the moment from royal life that ‘changed everything’

Fresh light on the Princess of Wales’s return to public life has reportedly emerged as she continues her treatment for cancer.

Kate, 42, has attended just two engagements this year – the Trooping the Colour in June and presenting the men’s final trophy at Wimbledon in July.

The Times reports that she is now hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in November and host her Christmas carol concert the following month.

She retreated from public life in January for planned abdominal surgery before revealing she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s 40th birthday on 15 September could see the Duke of Sussex inherit a reported £8m from his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

She is said to have left a larger part of her fortune to Harry, 39, because he was not destined to become king.

A former palace aide told The Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time. It was a way for the Queen Mother to set aside money for her great-grandchildren when they were older, and a way of passing a portion of her estate down in a tax-efficient manner.”

The trust fund contained a reported £19m, which was gifted to the late Queen Mother’s grandchildren on the occasions of their 21st and 40th birthdays.