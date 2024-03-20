✕ Close Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer

An investigation has been launched at the clinic where the Princess of Wales had surgery over claims staff tried to access her private medical records, according to reports.

At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private London Clinic in central London in January, according to The Mirror. The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

It comes as royal aides have reportedly drawn up plans for Kate to make a “soft return” to public life over Easter weekend.

Kate has not undertaken any official engagements or been in the public eye since having a successful procedure on her abdomen in January and will not return until she has fully recuperated.

Palace officials have been discussing with Kate the possibility of her walking to church on Easter Sunday to join other family members for the annual Easter matins service which takes place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, according to The Times.