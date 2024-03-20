Royal news - live: Hospital staff ‘tried to access’ Kate Middleton’s medical records while she was patient
Kate is thought to be eyeing an Easter Sunday return as she continues to recover from her operation in January
An investigation has been launched at the clinic where the Princess of Wales had surgery over claims staff tried to access her private medical records, according to reports.
At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private London Clinic in central London in January, according to The Mirror. The princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.
It comes as royal aides have reportedly drawn up plans for Kate to make a “soft return” to public life over Easter weekend.
Kate has not undertaken any official engagements or been in the public eye since having a successful procedure on her abdomen in January and will not return until she has fully recuperated.
Palace officials have been discussing with Kate the possibility of her walking to church on Easter Sunday to join other family members for the annual Easter matins service which takes place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, according to The Times.
Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.
The UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report.
An Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”
Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”
King Charles III could break a Trooping the Colour tradition due to his cancer diagnosis. The monarch could opt to be driven from Buckingham Palace in a carriage as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II used to from 1987 onwards, and watch the military procession celebrating the British sovereign’s official birthday from a podium rather than on horseback. The King usually rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards. It comes as the 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing cancer treatment, continues with his head of state duties - including face-to-face audiences - despite not carrying out official engagements in public.
Nigel Farage has suggested that Prince Harry’s future in the United States could be compromised after an interview with Donald Trump. The GB News presenter sat down with the presidential hopeful at Mar-a-Lago this week and teased discussion around the Duke of Sussex, Mr Trump’s “bloodbath” comments and his “definitive” answer on Nato. “I wouldn’t fancy Prince Harry’s future in America if he lied on his visa form,” Mr Farage said, sharing a clip on social media. Harry is currently embroiled in a legal battle over his US visa application after he admitted to past drug use in his highly controversial memoir Spare. The full interview airs on GB News at 7pm on Tuesday 19 March.
Kate lookalike forced to deny conspiracy she is in farm shop footage with William
A Kate Middleton lookalike has been forced to deny a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming she stepped in for the Princess of Wales during a visit to a farm shop in Windsor with Prince William.
Heidi Agan even provided an alibi for where she was when the video was taken as she called on people to stop stirring up speculation that she says has sent her own social media channel “crazy”.
The 43-year-old, who has been impersonating Kate for 12 years, said that while the royal couple had been visiting Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, she had been working as a teacher at a dance and musical theatre group.
Alex Ross reports:
Recap: Meghan reportedly returning to Netflix with American Riviera Orchard series
Following the surprise launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, sources have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is set to return to Netflix with a new cooking show à la Martha Stewart or Barefoot Contessa.
In a report from the Daily Mail published on 15 March, insiders claimed that Meghan Markle “is starting to film her Netflix show in a few weeks’ time” to tie in with American Riviera Orchard.
“The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix,” the source told the outlet. “Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams. And at some point there will be a book and blog.”
Meredith Clark reports:
Is Meghan Markle making an American Riviera Orchard series for Netflix?
I’ve spent years trying to unravel the damage of boarding school
It is well known that British boarding schools are favoured by the aristocracy and deemed to confer social advantage on their alumni. It is also widely acknowledged that some have historically fostered a tradition of brutality and emotional deprivation among their pupils, with long-lasting effects.
With the publication of Charles Spencer’s courageous memoir A Very Private School, there is likely to be renewed debate around the neglect and privations that have haunted generations of children who were abandoned at the age of seven or eight to a childhood of institutional care.
Unlike those who are taken into the care of the local authority, however, children in boarding schools are considered to be privileged.
Read more here:
I’ve spent years trying to unravel the damage of ‘boarding school syndrome’
What royal commentators are saying about the Windsors
With its numerous health struggles, bitter fallouts, high-profile feuds and the never-ending rumour mill capturing the public’s imagination like no other, rarely has scrutiny on the royal family been so high.
King Charles being diagnosed with cancer following a routine prostate procedure was followed by the altogether more alarming news that Kate Middleton was to remain in hospital for 14 days following surgery on her abdomen.
The Princess of Wales has not attended any public engagements since undergoing surgery in January, opening up the floodgates to wild social media theories about her whereabouts.
Lydia Patrick reports:
Kate’s health and Charles’s cancer struggle: What royal commentators are saying
Kate to make a ‘soft return’ to public life
The Princess of Wales will make a “soft return” to public life over Easter weekend once she has fully recovered from her surgery, according to a report.
Kate has not undertaken any official engagements or been in the public eye since having a successful procedure on her abdomen in January.
Amid intense online speculation about Kate’s whereabouts, she and her husband William, the Prince of Wales, were spotted visiting a farm shop near where they live over the weekend and royal aides are now drawing up plans for the princess to return.
Palace aides have been discussing with Kate the possibility of her walking to church on Easter Sunday to join other family members for the annual Easter matins service which takes place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, according to The Times.
The paper said a team of palace officials was working to manage the “messaging” around Kate’s return to make her transition back to work as smooth as possible.
King Charles III could break a Trooping the Colour tradition due to his cancer diagnosis.
The monarch could opt to be driven from Buckingham Palace in a carriage as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II used to from 1987 onwards, and watch the military procession celebrating the British sovereign’s official birthday from a podium rather than on horseback.
The King usually rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards.
It comes as the 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing cancer treatment, continues with his head of state duties - including face-to-face audiences - despite not carrying out official engagements in public.
Holly Patrick reports:
