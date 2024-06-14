New picture of Kate Middleton released as she makes emotional statement on cancer battle
Kate Middleton will make her first appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour on Saturday
A new picture of the Princess of Wales has been issued as she gave an emotional update on her fight against cancer.
Kate, 42, was photographed standing beside a willow tree, looking up, with her long hair in large waves, as usual.
At the same time, she confirmed she would be at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, her first public appearance since Christmas last year.
The picture, issued by Kensington Palace, was taken this year by photographer Matt Porteous, who is known for his environmental portraits and work with The Prince and Princess of Wales.
The princess revealed that she has good and bad days as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease.
She has said she had been “blown away” by the well wishes she and her family have received since she announced her diagnosis in March.
“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she wrote.
“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”
Admitting that she is “not out of the woods yet”, Kate said she had returned to light duties and helping her three children with her schoolwork when she feels well enough.
“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she wrote.
“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.
“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.
“Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”
