Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband, died from a “traumatic head wound”.

A gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds, an inquest heard. Mr Kingston was visiting his parents’ home in the Cotswolds on 25 February and had lunch but later he could not be found by his mother.

Mr Kingston’s father then forced entry to a locked-out building when there was no reply, and found his son inside.

It comes as a friend of Sarah Ferguson said that a further surgery following her skin cancer diagnosis found that the area around the mole and lymph nodes are “free of cancer”.

It is “good news” and a “huge relief for Sarah”, the friend told the Daily Mail, as doctors are still reluctant to use the term cancer free.

Earlier, Kensington Palace responded to concerns regarding the Princess of Wales’ health as Prince William returned to work two days after a memorial service for his godfather.