Liveupdated1709450182

Royal news – live: Thomas Kingston’s cause of death revealed as Prince William continues engagements

Inquest into Mr Kingston’s death underway at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court

Lydia Patrick,Athena Stavrou,Shweta Sharma
Sunday 03 March 2024 07:16
Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly

Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband, died from a “traumatic head wound”.

A gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds, an inquest heard. Mr Kingston was visiting his parents’ home in the Cotswolds on 25 February and had lunch but later he could not be found by his mother.

Mr Kingston’s father then forced entry to a locked-out building when there was no reply, and found his son inside.

It comes as a friend of Sarah Ferguson said that a further surgery following her skin cancer diagnosis found that the area around the mole and lymph nodes are “free of cancer”.

It is “good news” and a “huge relief for Sarah”, the friend told the Daily Mail, as doctors are still reluctant to use the term cancer free.

Earlier, Kensington Palace responded to concerns regarding the Princess of Waleshealth as Prince William returned to work two days after a memorial service for his godfather.

1709449200

1709443800

With an embattled royal family, could Prince Harry return as the half-in, half-out Windsor?

It’s the culmination of everything they’ve been building since they cut away from the royal family in 2020. Yet the Sussexes’ newly launched website, sussex.com, suggests a couple who still haven’t fully worked out who they are.

It’s earnest and informal, with first names and laidback lifestyle images, whilst also being unashamedly regal, with a coat of arms and official titles, even though Prince Harry promised his grandmother he’d never use his royal name for commercialisation. Many royal watchers were furious to see them still brandishing their coat of arms as non-working royals – and using the wrong heraldry no less.

But it leaves the question hanging, if they are not royal, what are they?

Is it time for the Royal Family bring a ‘part-time’ Prince Harry in from the cold?

As Prince William is forced to pull out of the funeral of a beloved godfather due to a ‘personal matter’ and King Charles and the Princess of Wales still out of action due to medical issues, the idea of Prince Harry coming back into the family fold has been much discussed – and dismissed. But, says Anna Tyzack, there is precedent and, this time, a ‘Hybrid-Harry’ might make sense all round.

Holly Evans3 March 2024 05:30
1709436600

Where is Kate Middleton? Royals issue health update as curiosity grows about princess

Kate, the Princess of Wales, will return to royal engagements after Easter, Kensington Palace said in a new update amid concerns over her lack of public appearances following her surgery.

The princess was last seen attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk ahead of the planned abdominal surgery on 16 January at an undisclosed location.

Since her return home to Windsor in late January, the princess has not been seen in public, which has led to growing concerns about her health.

Read the full article here:

Where is Kate Middleton? Royals issue health update as curiosity grows online

Princess was last seen attending service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk ahead of planned abdominal surgery on 16 January

Holly Evans3 March 2024 03:30
1709429400

1709421608

Meghan Markle’s former co-star reveals what he told her before royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s former co-star reveals what he told her before royal wedding

‘I know she would love to act again,’ actor Wendell Pierce says about Duchess of Sussex

Holly Evans2 March 2024 23:20
1709414425

Prince Harry ‘faces legal bill of £1 million’ after High Court security battle

Prince Harry is facing an estimated legal bill of around £1m after losing a High Court challenge against the government over taxpayer-funded security while he is in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex had taken the Home Office to court after it cut spending on his personal security, with the 39-year-old claiming the decision, made in 2020, could put him at risk.

But retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the prince’s case in a ruling on Wednesday - and now the royal could also potentially be landed with a huge court bill as a result.

Read the full article here:

Prince Harry ‘faces legal bill of £1 million’ after High Court security battle

Prince Harry could be landed with a mammoth court bill after losing his court challenge

Holly Evans2 March 2024 21:20
1709407717

Who is Thomas Kingston? Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor found dead with ‘head wound’

Thomas Kingston was a financier who married into the royal family after a summer proposal on the island of Sark almost six years ago.

He became the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, 56th in line to the throne.

On Sunday the 45-year-old, known as Tom, died from a “traumatic head wound” with a gun found close to his body in an outhouse at his parent’s Cotswolds home, an inquest heard.

Read the full article here:

Who is Thomas Kingston? Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor found dead aged 45

Thomas Kingston, 45, was found dead in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening

Holly Evans2 March 2024 19:28
1709404230

Kate Middleton’s health history after Prince William misses memorial service

Prince William missed a memorial for his godfather the late King Constantine sparking concerns for Kate Middleton’s health.

Constantine died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.

William, 41, called the Greek royal family to let them know he was unable to attend, and Crown Prince Pavlos stood in for the British heir to the throne who was due to give a Bible reading.

Read the full article here

Kate Middleton’s health history after Prince William misses memorial service

The royal family are facing a string of health battles amid Thomas Kingston’s sudden death

Holly Evans2 March 2024 18:30
1709402193

Prince William responds to question about Kate during meeting with Holocaust survivor

Prince William responds to question about Kate during meeting with Holocaust survivor

Prince William held the hand of a holocaust survivor after she asked about the Princess of Wales and spoke of how her family had been affected by a recent rise in antisemitism. Rennee Salt, 94, told the Prince of Wales how much she missed his wife as he paid a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday (29 February). Ms Salt said: “I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife would've been well, she would've been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please.” William said: “We were going to come closer to the Holocaust memorial day but unfortunately we had to move it but glad to be able to meet today.”

Holly Evans2 March 2024 17:56
1709366430

Sarah Ferguson cancer ‘hasn’t spread’ and prognosis is good, says friend

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been told that there appears to be no further spread of her skin cancer, after two back-to-back health scares.

Ms Ferguson was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January, just six months after treatment for breast cancer and undergoing breast reconstruction surgery.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew underwent examinations of the skin in the area around the malignant mole, and learned that it was all “free of cancer”, the Daily Mail has reported, citing her friend.

Read the full report.

‘Huge relief’ as Sarah Ferguson’s friend provides cancer update

Doctors still cautious of not using term ‘cancer free’ as more vigilance required

Shweta Sharma2 March 2024 08:00

