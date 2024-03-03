Royal news – live: Thomas Kingston’s cause of death revealed as Prince William continues engagements
Inquest into Mr Kingston’s death underway at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court
Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly
Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband, died from a “traumatic head wound”.
A gun was found near his body in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds, an inquest heard. Mr Kingston was visiting his parents’ home in the Cotswolds on 25 February and had lunch but later he could not be found by his mother.
Mr Kingston’s father then forced entry to a locked-out building when there was no reply, and found his son inside.
It comes as a friend of Sarah Ferguson said that a further surgery following her skin cancer diagnosis found that the area around the mole and lymph nodes are “free of cancer”.
It is “good news” and a “huge relief for Sarah”, the friend told the Daily Mail, as doctors are still reluctant to use the term cancer free.
Earlier, Kensington Palace responded to concerns regarding the Princess of Wales’ health as Prince William returned to work two days after a memorial service for his godfather.
Who is Thomas Kingston? Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor found dead with ‘head wound’
Thomas Kingston was a financier who married into the royal family after a summer proposal on the island of Sark almost six years ago.
He became the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, 56th in line to the throne.
On Sunday the 45-year-old, known as Tom, died from a “traumatic head wound” with a gun found close to his body in an outhouse at his parent’s Cotswolds home, an inquest heard.
Read the full article here:
Who is Thomas Kingston? Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor found dead aged 45
Thomas Kingston, 45, was found dead in an outbuilding at his parent’s home in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening
With an embattled royal family, could Prince Harry return as the half-in, half-out Windsor?
It’s the culmination of everything they’ve been building since they cut away from the royal family in 2020. Yet the Sussexes’ newly launched website, sussex.com, suggests a couple who still haven’t fully worked out who they are.
It’s earnest and informal, with first names and laidback lifestyle images, whilst also being unashamedly regal, with a coat of arms and official titles, even though Prince Harry promised his grandmother he’d never use his royal name for commercialisation. Many royal watchers were furious to see them still brandishing their coat of arms as non-working royals – and using the wrong heraldry no less.
But it leaves the question hanging, if they are not royal, what are they?
Is it time for the Royal Family bring a ‘part-time’ Prince Harry in from the cold?
As Prince William is forced to pull out of the funeral of a beloved godfather due to a ‘personal matter’ and King Charles and the Princess of Wales still out of action due to medical issues, the idea of Prince Harry coming back into the family fold has been much discussed – and dismissed. But, says Anna Tyzack, there is precedent and, this time, a ‘Hybrid-Harry’ might make sense all round.
Where is Kate Middleton? Royals issue health update as curiosity grows about princess
Kate, the Princess of Wales, will return to royal engagements after Easter, Kensington Palace said in a new update amid concerns over her lack of public appearances following her surgery.
The princess was last seen attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk ahead of the planned abdominal surgery on 16 January at an undisclosed location.
Since her return home to Windsor in late January, the princess has not been seen in public, which has led to growing concerns about her health.
Read the full article here:
Where is Kate Middleton? Royals issue health update as curiosity grows online
Princess was last seen attending service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk ahead of planned abdominal surgery on 16 January
Sarah Ferguson cancer ‘hasn’t spread’ and prognosis is good, says friend
The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been told that there appears to be no further spread of her skin cancer, after two back-to-back health scares.
Ms Ferguson was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in January, just six months after treatment for breast cancer and undergoing breast reconstruction surgery.
The ex-wife of Prince Andrew underwent examinations of the skin in the area around the malignant mole, and learned that it was all “free of cancer”, the Daily Mail has reported, citing her friend.
Read the full article here:
‘Huge relief’ as Sarah Ferguson’s friend provides cancer update
Doctors still cautious of not using term ‘cancer free’ as more vigilance required
Meghan Markle’s former co-star reveals what he told her before royal wedding
Meghan Markle’s former co-star reveals what he told her before royal wedding
‘I know she would love to act again,’ actor Wendell Pierce says about Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry ‘faces legal bill of £1 million’ after High Court security battle
Prince Harry is facing an estimated legal bill of around £1m after losing a High Court challenge against the government over taxpayer-funded security while he is in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex had taken the Home Office to court after it cut spending on his personal security, with the 39-year-old claiming the decision, made in 2020, could put him at risk.
But retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the prince’s case in a ruling on Wednesday - and now the royal could also potentially be landed with a huge court bill as a result.
Read the full article here:
Prince Harry ‘faces legal bill of £1 million’ after High Court security battle
Prince Harry could be landed with a mammoth court bill after losing his court challenge
Kate Middleton’s health history after Prince William misses memorial service
Prince William missed a memorial for his godfather the late King Constantine sparking concerns for Kate Middleton’s health.
Constantine died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.
William, 41, called the Greek royal family to let them know he was unable to attend, and Crown Prince Pavlos stood in for the British heir to the throne who was due to give a Bible reading.
Read the full article here
Kate Middleton’s health history after Prince William misses memorial service
The royal family are facing a string of health battles amid Thomas Kingston’s sudden death
Prince William responds to question about Kate during meeting with Holocaust survivor
Prince William responds to question about Kate during meeting with Holocaust survivor
Prince William held the hand of a holocaust survivor after she asked about the Princess of Wales and spoke of how her family had been affected by a recent rise in antisemitism. Rennee Salt, 94, told the Prince of Wales how much she missed his wife as he paid a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday (29 February). Ms Salt said: “I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife would've been well, she would've been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please.” William said: “We were going to come closer to the Holocaust memorial day but unfortunately we had to move it but glad to be able to meet today.”
