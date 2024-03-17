Royal news - live: Diana’s brother says her scrutiny more dangerous than Kate’s as princess mocked over photo
The King of Netherlands has poked fun at Kate Middleton in the wake of the Mother’s Day photo editing scandal
Princess Diana’s brother has claimed that the press attention his sister received was “more dangerous” than the current scrutiny surrounding the Princess of Wales.
Kate has been subject to unfounded conspiracy theories about her health in recent weeks as she recovers from abdominal surgery away from the public eye.
In an interview with the BBC, Earl Spencer compared the situation to the attention his sister faced and said: “I think it was more dangerous back in the day.”
The aristocrat became a vocal critic of the press after Diana died in a car crash while being pursued by photographers in Paris in 1997.
He told the broadcasters: “The circumstances of [Diana’s] death were so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do.”
It comes as the King of the Netherlands poked fun at Kate in the wake of the Mother’s Day photo editing scandal.
The monarch, Willem-Alexander, was speaking to members of the public when a girl said she had seen a photo of him with his whole family.
The monarch replied: “At least I didn’t photoshop it,” prompting laughter from the crowd.
Piers Morgan claims he has heard ‘alarming things’ about Kate Middleton
The outspoken presenter has given his verdict on the Kate Middleton photoshop saga
When will Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard products be available and what will they be?
Meghan Markle has unveiled her long-awaited lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
The soft launch saw Markle returning to Instagram (she deactivated her personal account shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry) for the first time in four years.
Daisy Lester takes a look at what you can expect from the brand:
When will Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard products be available?
The new brand will focus on home goods, from cookbooks and food to kitchenware
Friends of Kate say she may ‘address health on public engagements’
Friends of the Princess of Wales say she may speak about her health on public engagements, it has been reported.
Kate underwent surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, but details of her condition have been kept private, and she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.
Those close to Kate and the Prince of Wales say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after April 17.
A source told the newspaper: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”
A friend reportedly said: “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”
Meghan Markle reportedly returning to Netflix with American Riviera Orchard lifestyle series
Following the surprise launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, sources have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is set to return to Netflix with a new cooking show à la Martha Stewart or Barefoot Contessa.
In a report from the Daily Mail published on 15 March, insiders claimed that Meghan Markle “is starting to film her Netflix show in a few weeks’ time” to tie in with American Riviera Orchard.
“The brand is meant to coincide with the launch of a new cookery show for Netflix,” the source told the outlet. “Meghan will be making, and selling, products such as jams. And at some point there will be a book and blog.”
On Thursday, Meghan made her social media comeback with the launch of her lifestyle brand’s new Instagram page.
Piers Morgan has weighed in on the Kate Middleton photo-editing conspiracy saying he has heard “alarming things.”
The Princess of Wales has dominated the headlines following Kensington Palace’s decision to publish an edited family photograph on Mother’s Day.
Kate’s absence from the public eye since she underwent surgery in January led to a social media storm of speculation and wild conspiracy theories.
The outspoken broadcaster, 58, broached the matter on his show Uncensored yesterday, where he said Kate “could be fine and doing well” and said the Palace’s attempts to quash the conspiracy theories “got it wrong”, he later claimed “the Palace could be hiding something”.
Morgan said: “‘I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening. I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us – we’re not there.”
The presenter clarified he could not confirm if what he had been informed was true.
Watch - King of Netherlands makes cheeky dig at Kate photo row as he laughs with public
40% of public doesn’t back Harry return to royal family
Some 40 per cent of the public don’t want Prince Harry to return to the Royal Family, according to a poll.
The Ipsos survey, for the Evening Standard, also found that the Duke of Sussex is being blamed for the rift with his brother William.
Meanwhile, 55 per cent of the public thinks the royal family is divided.
