Princess Diana’s brother has claimed that the press attention his sister received was “more dangerous” than the current scrutiny surrounding the Princess of Wales.

Kate has been subject to unfounded conspiracy theories about her health in recent weeks as she recovers from abdominal surgery away from the public eye.

In an interview with the BBC, Earl Spencer compared the situation to the attention his sister faced and said: “I think it was more dangerous back in the day.”

The aristocrat became a vocal critic of the press after Diana died in a car crash while being pursued by photographers in Paris in 1997.

He told the broadcasters: “The circumstances of [Diana’s] death were so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do.”

It comes as the King of the Netherlands poked fun at Kate in the wake of the Mother’s Day photo editing scandal.

The monarch, Willem-Alexander, was speaking to members of the public when a girl said she had seen a photo of him with his whole family.

The monarch replied: “At least I didn’t photoshop it,” prompting laughter from the crowd.