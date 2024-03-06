Royal news – live: Army removes claim Kate will attend event as uncle Gary Goldsmith speaks out about Meghan
Army did not consult Kensington Palace before announcing Princess of Wales would attend the ceremonial event
King Charles holds face-to-face audience with Chancellor before Budget
Doubt has been cast over the first official royal duty of Kate, Princess of Wales, since she underwent abdominal surgery.
The army has removed a claim on its website that the princess would review the Trooping the Colour in June. The army had prematurely announced on its website on Tuesday that Kate would attend the 8 June event without consulting Kensington Palace.
The news came as the princess was pictured being driven by her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor, according to gossip site TMZ.
The Palace earlier said Kate was "doing well" and would return to royal engagements after Easter.
Meanwhile, Gary Goldsmith, Carole Middleton’s younger brother who is currently in the Celebrity Big Brother house, predicted Prince Harry would return to the UK after accusing him and Meghan of ‘throwing his family under the bus’.
He told Sharon Osborne: “I have a feeling Harry was really loved – when they were a threesome [Harry, William and Kate] they looked really comfortable together.
“Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in [Meghan], puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there.”
The royal family are facing a string of health battles amid Thomas Kingston’s sudden death
Kate Middleton’s uncle has accused Prince Harry of throwing the royal family “under the bus” and said claims of racism against his niece were “bull****.”
Accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of “reinventing history”, Gary Goldsmith said: “My family is not racist and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous.”
The publication of Harry’s memoir Spare caused a wave of damaging global headlines for the royal family last year as the duke revealed intimate details of his relationships with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.
The Princess Of Wales’ uncle has said he believes she and the Prince of Wales will be the “saviour of the royal family”.
Gary Goldsmith, who entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night, said it is “difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times” and that loves that his niece is “putting family first”.
Goldsmith is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton.
Gary Goldsmith’s verdict on Meghan and Harry has not been revealed
Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star has disclosed what he said to her before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex rose to fame playing paralegal Rachel Zane in the USA network legal drama. Wendell Pierce - who played her father, Robert Zane, in the series - revealed in a forthcoming episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? what he told Markle after her final scene.
“It was the last night of working and I said, ‘Meghan, your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend - you have lots of friends,’” he recalled to host Chris Wallace, in a teaser obtained by People.
In pictures: King Charles meets with chancellor ahead of budget announcement
A royal expert has warned the public to ignore online speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
Kate, 42, had a planned operation on 16 January and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.
The future queen’s health has been the subject of online speculation after the Prince of Wales pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece due to a personal matter.
Jennie Bond told GB News: “ It is truly dangerous if we start reacting to whatever is written online.”
Kensington Palace said they would “only be providing updates when something was significant.”
A royal expert has revealed where the Queen could spend some time off after it was revealed that she is to take a break following 13 official engagements without King Charles III by her side.
Camilla does not have any engagements planned until the Commonwealth Day service on 11 March.
It comes after the King was diagnosed with cancer.
According to Daily Mail reports, Camilla will spend some time with her family before taking a private plane on Monday (4 March).
“She will probably spend a lot of time down at Ray Mill, her house down in Wiltshire,” royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News.
Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith predicts Harry will return to UK and royal family
Kate Middleton’s uncle has predicted Harry will return to the UK and the royal family in a series of fiery comments made about the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle.
Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton, also said he believed there was a “rewrite of history saying how unhappy” the Duke of Sussex was, as the businessman opened up to fellow housemates on this year’s rebooted Celebrity Big Brother.
Speaking to Sharon Osbourne on the reality show on Tuesday, the 58-year-old said of Harry: “I think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang – he might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation, I think everyone would give him a chance.”
Penny Mordaunt is selling viral dress she wore to King’s coronation
Penny Mordaunt has said that she will be selling the “iconic” caped teal dress she wore to King Charles’s coronation.
The leader of the House of Commons, 51, was the first woman to present a British monarch with the Sword of Offering at the ceremony last year, and the first woman in history to proclaim a new monarch.
For the occasion, Mordaunt wore a show-stealing teal caped gown, embroidered with a fern motif in a nod to the privy council, designed by luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa. The teal colour, called “Poseidon”, is a reference to her Portsmouth constituency.
Doubt cast over Princess of Wales’ first royal duty since surgery
Doubt has been cast over the Princess of Wales’ first official royal duty since she underwent abdominal surgery.
The Army announced on its website on Tuesday that Kate Middleton would attend a Trooping the Colour on 8 June. However, it did so without first consulting Kensington Palace. The Independent understands the website will soon be updated.
It is understood the event details were published by the Army based on the Princess’ role as Colonel of The Irish Guards. The colonel of the regiment reviews the parade each year, one week before Trooping The Colour, with the Irish Guards set to troop their colour this year.
