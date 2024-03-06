✕ Close King Charles holds face-to-face audience with Chancellor before Budget

Doubt has been cast over the first official royal duty of Kate, Princess of Wales, since she underwent abdominal surgery.

The army has removed a claim on its website that the princess would review the Trooping the Colour in June. The army had prematurely announced on its website on Tuesday that Kate would attend the 8 June event without consulting Kensington Palace.

The news came as the princess was pictured being driven by her mother Carole Middleton near Windsor, according to gossip site TMZ.

The Palace earlier said Kate was "doing well" and would return to royal engagements after Easter.

Meanwhile, Gary Goldsmith, Carole Middleton’s younger brother who is currently in the Celebrity Big Brother house, predicted Prince Harry would return to the UK after accusing him and Meghan of ‘throwing his family under the bus’.

He told Sharon Osborne: “I have a feeling Harry was really loved – when they were a threesome [Harry, William and Kate] they looked really comfortable together.

“Then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in [Meghan], puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don’t genuinely think was there.”