The King of Netherlands has poked fun at Kate Middleton in the wake of the Mother’s Day photo editing scandal.

The Dutch monarch, Willem-Alexander, appeared to make fun of the Princess of Wales while meeting a group of school children.

King Willem-Alexander was speaking to members of the public in Zutphen when a girl proudly said she had seen a photo of him with his whole family.

The monarch replied “At least I didn’t photoshop it,” prompting laughter from the crowd.

Five days after the saga, the royal family continue to face a backlash, Piers Morgan now weighing in on the debate.

The controversial TV presenter said he had heard “alarming “ whispers relating to the Princess of Wales on his Uncensored show.

Morgan said: “‘I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening. I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us – we’re not there.”

The presenter clarified he could not confirm if what he had been informed was true.