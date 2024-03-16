Royal news - live: Kate teased by Dutch king over photo as Piers Morgan warns Palace may be ‘hiding something’
The King of Netherlands has poked fun at Kate Middleton in the wake of the Mother’s Day photo editing scandal.
The Dutch monarch, Willem-Alexander, appeared to make fun of the Princess of Wales while meeting a group of school children.
King Willem-Alexander was speaking to members of the public in Zutphen when a girl proudly said she had seen a photo of him with his whole family.
The monarch replied “At least I didn’t photoshop it,” prompting laughter from the crowd.
Five days after the saga, the royal family continue to face a backlash, Piers Morgan now weighing in on the debate.
Prince William jokes ‘we could be here a while’ as he plays pool
Prince William jokes ‘we could be here a while’ as he plays pool and basketball
The Prince of Wales played pool and shot basketball hoops with children as he visited a new £12 million youth club opening in west London. Picking up the pool cue, William joked “We could be here a while” as he tried to pocket a yellow ball. He then tried his hand at basketball, missing his first four shots before sinking a bucket on his fifth attempt. The youth centre in Shepherd’s Bush, which officially opens in April, provides a wealth of facilities for eight to 18-year-olds. It is named “West”, which stands for “Where Everyone Sticks Together”.
Watch: Meghan ‘launches’ luxury lifestyle brand with glitzy Instagram video
Meghan Markle has launched a luxury lifestyle brand with a glitzy Instagram video.
On Thursday 14 March, a new website and Instagram page for American Riviera Orchard went live, and its bio page simply reads: “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”
The first Instagram Story shows Meghan, 42, picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.
On the same profile, nine separate images make up the new logo alongside the name: “American Riviera Orchard Montecito”.
The brand is expected to focus on home, garden, food and general lifestyle wares.
40% of public doesn’t back Harry return to royal family
Some 40 per cent of the public don’t want Prince Harry to return to the Royal Family, according to a poll.
The Ipsos survey, for the Evening Standard, also found that the Duke of Sussex is being blamed for the rift with his brother William.
Meanwhile, 55 per cent of the public thinks the royal family is divided.
Harry and William separately praise Diana’s legacy
The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales made separate addresses to honour those working to further their mother’s legacy at the Diana Legacy Award.
The brothers avoided each other, with William appearing in person for the London ceremony and Harry speaking to the young people present afterwards via a livestream on Thursday.
Harry said: “Thank you very much for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy, I really appreciate that.
“And Tessy (Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award), again, well done on this fantastic group of individuals.”
William earlier said that his mother taught him that “everyone has the potential to give something back”.
William took to the stage to AC/DC’s song Thunderstruck, telling the audience that he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, have sought to focus on Diana’s legacy through their work.
“This evening’s Legacy Award is particularly special as it marks the 25th anniversary year of The Diana Award, a charity set up to reflect my mother’s belief that young people can change the world,” he said.
“I know that she would have been honoured to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe.”
He said that his mother taught him that “everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life”.
“She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life,” he said.
ICYMI - Everything ‘wrong’ with Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo as princess admits it was edited
A family photo released for Mother’s Day is at the centre of a royal row sparked over concerns it had been “manipulated”.
The picture of Kate Middleton and her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, was released on Sunday but then pulled by news agencies after apparent errors in the image were spotted.
Initially, the palace refused to comment, but on Monday the Princess of Wales apologised as she admitted to editing what was the first official picture of her since she underwent abdominal surgery in January. Said to have been taken by Prince William in Windsor this week, the photo shows the mother smiling surrounded by her children.
Piers Morgan claims he has heard ‘alarming things’ about Kate Middleton
Piers Morgan has weighed in on the Kate Middleton photo-editing conspiracy saying he has heard “alarming things.”
The Princess of Wales has dominated the headlines following Kensington Palace’s decision to publish an edited family photograph on Mother’s Day.
Kate’s absence from the public eye since she underwent surgery in January led to a social media storm of speculation and wild conspiracy theories.
The outspoken broadcaster, 58, broached the matter on his show Uncensored yesterday, where he said Kate “could be fine and doing well” and said the Palace’s attempts to quash the conspiracy theories “got it wrong”, he later claimed “the Palace could be hiding something”.
Morgan said: “‘I’ve been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it’s pretty alarming what is happening. I don’t know what to believe, nor do any of us – we’re not there.”
The presenter clarified he could not confirm if what he had been informed was true.
Watch: Prince Harry tells young people at Diana Legacy Award they are 'protecting his mother's legacy'
Prince William praises Kate while decorating biscuits with children
Prince William paid tribute to his wife Kate’s creativity during a trip to a youth group in London.
He said: “My wife is the arty one,” when he decorated biscuits with a group of children at a centre in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.
In pictures: Royals at the races
ICYMI - Comment: Harry and Meghan: A year of redemption for ‘Hollywood’s biggest losers’
It is four years since the drama of Megxit, but after ceaseless family turmoil and career false starts, the time has come to admit what they got wrong and rebuild bridges, say those closest to the couple.
Polly Dunbar predicts a year of ‘redemption’ and looks at what the controversial couple needs to do to set a new course…
