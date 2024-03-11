Royal news - live: Major photo agencies pull Mother’s Day picture of Kate over ‘manipulation’ fears
The photo of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day
Meghan opens up on bullying she faced on social media while pregnant
The first picture of the Princess of Wales after her surgery has been pulled by major picture agencies over fears it has been manipulated.
The image, taken by Prince William in Windsor this week, was released by the royal family to mark Mother's Day and showed Kate smiling surrounded by her three children.
But just hours after it was posted on social media, picture agencies including the Associated Press and Reuters issued a "kill notice" over the image and asked its clients to remove it from all platforms.
“At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” AP said. “Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used”.
Eagle-eyed royal fans had earlier claimed that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan did not line up and suggested it had suffered an editing fail.
A caption on the Instagram post, which has not been taken down, reads: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."
Questions raised over Kate photo
Questions have been raised that the first picture of the Princess of Wales to be released after her abdominal surgery may have been manipulated before it was posted on social media by Kensington Palace.
The photo of Kate, said by the palace to have been taken by the Prince of Wales in Windsor earlier this week, was posted to mark Mother’s Day and shows her sitting with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind.
The photograph was shared with media on Sunday but was withdrawn by international picture agencies later the same day because of concerns that the image had been manipulated. There was speculation that edits had been made to the left sleeve of Charlotte’s cardigan, and other areas of the picture also raised concerns about possible manipulation.
Confusion over the picture could fuel ridiculous online conspiracies about Kate which have been swirling on the internet since her surgery.
Kensington Palace has declined to comment.
ICYMI: The scandalous true story of Sky’s ‘Mary and George’: Orgies, murder and a king’s secret ‘husband’
The shocking scheming of Mary Villiers – who encouraged her beautiful son George to seduce King James I – is the subject of a new breeches-ripping TV drama. But how much of it is true? Author of ‘The Favourite’, Ophelia Field, takes a closer look at the sex and power plays of a time that makes ‘The Crown’ look pale by comparison...
Full report:
Orgies, murder and a King’s secret ‘husband’: The scandalous story of Mary and George
The shocking scheming of Mary Villiers – who encouraged her beautiful son George to seduce King James I – is the subject of a new breeches-ripping TV drama. But how much of it is true? Author of ‘The Favourite’, Ophelia Field, takes a closer look at the sex and power plays of a time that makes ‘The Crown’ look pale by comparison...
Kate Middleton’s uncle accuses Prince Harry of throwing royal family ‘under the bus’
Kate Middleton’s uncle has accused Prince Harry of throwing the royal family “under the bus” and said claims of racism against his niece were “bull****.”
Accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of “reinventing history”, Gary Goldsmith said: “My family is not racist and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous.”
Gary Goldsmith: The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle entering Celebrity Big Brother
The much-hyped expected entrance of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle into the Celebrity Big Brother house will likely be met with dread by the royal family’s already overloaded PR team.
It’s been an exhausting 12 months for “The Firm”, with everything from major health shocks such as King Charles’s cancer diagnosis to severe embarrassment caused by Prince Andrew’s much-publicised friendship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Full report:
The ups and downs of Kate Middleton’s playboy uncle Gary Goldsmith ahead of CBB
Self-made millionaire Gary Goldsmith is set to become Celebrity Big Brother’s most controversial entrant
In full: Palace silent after picture agencies pull first image of Kate after surgery over editing fears
Several major international picture agencies have pulled the first official photograph of the Princess of Wales post-surgery over concerns that it could have been manipulated.
Buckingham Palace remained silent last night after Getty, Associated Press, Reuters and AFP removed the image and advised clients to remove it from all their platforms.
Full report:
Major picture agencies pull first image of Kate after surgery over editing fears
Buckingham Palace remains silent amid speculation the image has been manipulated
ICYMI: Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith thinks Harry and Meghan should have their titles removed
Gary Goldsmith has hit out at Meghan and Harry again - saying he thinks their royal titles should be taken away.
Kate Middleton’s uncle has criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Fern Britton asked him if Prince William was “furious” over his brother’s decision to leave his royal duties.
Full report:
Kate Middleton’s uncle thinks Harry and Meghan should have their titles removed
The Celebrity Big Brother contestant has made more scathing comments about Meghan and Harry
Palace could have made conspiracy theories ‘100x worse’ - Piers Morgan
Buckingham Palace will have made conspiracy theories about Kate worse if it has manipulated the image, Piers Morgan has said.
“If, as this astounding @AP kill notice claims, the Palace manipulated that Kate photo to quash all the wild conspiracy theories about her, then they’ll have just made things 100x worse,” he wrote on X.
UK agency does not kill photo
A UK-based agency has not killed the photo of the Princess of Wales.
A spokesperson for the Press Agency said it would continue to distribute the image but was seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace.
Press Association ‘seeking urgent clarification’
A spokesperson for the Press Association news agency said it had not killed the picture on its service, but was seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace about the concerns raised about manipulation.
ICYMI: Princess Diana’s brother reveals he paid sex worker £15 to lose his virginity on family holiday aged 12
Princess Diana’s brother has revealed that he paid a sex worker £15 to lose his virginity while on a family holiday to Italy at the age of 12.
Earl Charles Spencer recalls the incident in his forthcoming memoir, A Very Private School, and links it to sexual abuse he says he suffered while at boarding school in the 1970s.
Full report:
Princess Diana’s brother says he paid sex worker £15 to lose his virginity aged 12
Earl Charles Spencer also says he was abused at boarding school
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies