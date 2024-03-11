✕ Close Meghan opens up on bullying she faced on social media while pregnant

The first picture of the Princess of Wales after her surgery has been pulled by major picture agencies over fears it has been manipulated.

The image, taken by Prince William in Windsor this week, was released by the royal family to mark Mother's Day and showed Kate smiling surrounded by her three children.

But just hours after it was posted on social media, picture agencies including the Associated Press and Reuters issued a "kill notice" over the image and asked its clients to remove it from all platforms.

“At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” AP said. “Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used”.

Eagle-eyed royal fans had earlier claimed that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan did not line up and suggested it had suffered an editing fail.

A caption on the Instagram post, which has not been taken down, reads: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."