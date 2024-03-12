✕ Close Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer

The Princess of Wales has been pictured leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William just hours after she issued an apology for editing a family photo on Mother’s Day.

Kensington Palace confirmed Kate had left Windsor with William who is due to attend the Commonwealth Day service in London this afternoon.

Kate is not attending the service, but is understood to have a private appointment.

The palace has been put under pressure to release the original Mother’s Day photo after major news agencies pulled the image.

The photo shows Kate Middleton smiling surrounded by her three children in what is the first official picture of the princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

However, within hours of it being posted on social media, picture agencies began recalling the photo citing fears it had been “manipulated”.

Eagle-eyed royal fans pointed out a number of editing failures, including that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan did not line up.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Kate wrote: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”