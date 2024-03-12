Royal news – live: Kate pictured leaving Windsor with William after apology over edited Mother’s Day photo
Kensington Palace has refused to reissue the original unedited photo despite calls to do so
Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer
The Princess of Wales has been pictured leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William just hours after she issued an apology for editing a family photo on Mother’s Day.
Kensington Palace confirmed Kate had left Windsor with William who is due to attend the Commonwealth Day service in London this afternoon.
Kate is not attending the service, but is understood to have a private appointment.
The palace has been put under pressure to release the original Mother’s Day photo after major news agencies pulled the image.
The photo shows Kate Middleton smiling surrounded by her three children in what is the first official picture of the princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.
However, within hours of it being posted on social media, picture agencies began recalling the photo citing fears it had been “manipulated”.
Eagle-eyed royal fans pointed out a number of editing failures, including that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan did not line up.
In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Kate wrote: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”
Why the controversy over editing and manipulation could be just the beginning
Kate photo: Why this controversy could be just the beginning
Concern over misleading images is not new – but it is now so easy to make them that people might not even know they are doing it
Comment: Kate's apology over THAT photo has only made things worse
With a heart-warming portrait of the Princess of Wales and her family, Kensington Palace has contrived to turn a ‘good news’ story into one about trust and truth in the monarchy – and has only fuelled the conspiracy theories it was supposed to shut down, says Sean O’Grady.
Read the full voices article below:
Kate’s apology over THAT photo has only made things worse
With a heart-warming portrait of the Princess of Wales and her family, Kensington Palace has contrived to turn a ‘good news’ story into one about trust and truth in the monarchy – and has only fuelled the conspiracy theories it was supposed to shut down, says Sean O’Grady
Full article: Kate apologises over editing family photo as royals under pressure to released undoctored image
The Princess of Wales has been forced to apologise after she admitted editing a Mother’s Day photo at the centre of an escalating royal row.
Six picture agencies, including the UK’s most respected news agency PA Media, took the unprecedented step of withdrawing the family photograph through so-called Kill notices amid suspicions it had been manipulated.
It prompted Kate – who has been at the centre of conspiracy theories over her health since having abdominal surgery in January – to make a rare personal statement on the furore, admitting that she sometimes “experiments with editing” and apologising for any “confusion”.
My colleague Tara Cobham reports:
Royals under pressure to released undoctored Mother’s Day potrait
The Princess of Wales was forced to apologise after editing the first image released of her since her abdominal surgery in January
Watch: King Charles shares message of togetherness on Commonwealth Day
Kate apologises and admits editing Mother’s Day picture
The Princess of Wales has personally apologised for the “confusion” over the digitally altered family photograph released by Kensington Palace as she admitted to editing the picture.
Kate in a statement released on social media said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.
“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”.
The photograph of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales, was the first to be issued since the princess’s abdominal surgery and was released by the Palace to mark Mother’s Day.
But it was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later – and the UK’s PA news agency on Monday – because of suspicions it had been manipulated.
Royal author Omid Scobie accuses Kensington Palace of ‘long history of lying’
Royal author Omid Scobie, seen as cheerleader for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accused Kensington Palace of having a “long history of lying”, and said gaining back public trust was now “an almost impossible task”.
Scobie wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that if the manipulated Mothers’ Day photograph was an isolated incident, it was an “unfortunate error”.
He added: “But with the Palace’s long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share.
“Gaining that back at this point is an almost impossible task.”
Photo saved twice in Adobe Photoshop over weekend, reveals meta data
An examination of the Princess of Wales’ photo’s metadata revealed it was taken on Friday at their home in Windsor.
It also shows that the picture was saved in Adobe Photoshop twice on an Apple Mac on Friday evening and Saturday morning on an Apple Mad.
The data analysed by Sky News also showed the picture was taken on a Canon Camera.
Everything 'wrong' with Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo
A family photo released for Mother’s Day is at the centre of a royal row sparked over concerns it had been ‘manipulated’.
The image, of Kate Middleton and her three children, was released on Sunday but then pulled by news agencies after apparent errors in the image were spotted.
Initially, the palace refused to comment, but on Monday the Princess of Wales apologised as she admitted to editing what was the first official picture of her since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.
Below, my colleague Tara Cobham has complied every part of the photo that has raised concerns:
Everything ‘wrong’ with Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo
Princess of Wales has now personally apologised as she admitted to editing the picture
Mother’s Day photo exposes PR problem for monarchy, says expert
The Mother’s Day photo of Kate Middleton has exposed a public relations problem for the monarchy, an expert has said.
Public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski said: “There doesn’t seem to be that much joined up strategic thinking at the heart of the royal family at the moment, which leads to these problems where it’s a very difficult organisation to manage in terms of PR.”
He added: “It’s a nightmare, even the softer stories of Edward turning 60 this week haven’t really resonated at all because no one’s interested in them, they’re interested in the stars they’re not interested in the supporting cast and that is a problem at the moment. They are under pressure, massively under pressure, this is a massive own goal.”
Speaking about Kate’s statement, he said: “It’s plausible she’s at home playing with the computer and using an AI tool, but if they’re really going to regain any sort of trust they should release the unedited photo, it can’t be that bad if they just made a few tweaks.
“I find they have risen to the challenge, provided the statement as an explanation – the question is with all the conspiracy theories running around, is whether people believe it and I’m not sure that they will.”
Protesters gather outside of Commonwealth Day service
Protesters from the Republic campaign group gathered near Westminster Abbey on Monday as the Queen and Prince William attended the Commonwealth Day service.
The demonstrators carried bright yellow placards bearing the slogan “Down with the Crown”.
Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “The royals need to stop using the Commonwealth as a vehicle for their own PR.
“The platitudes we hear from Charles and Camilla only serve to paper over serious concerns about human rights abuses and a lack of democracy in many Commonwealth countries.”
He added: “The royal family funded, promoted and defended slavery for centuries, and then presided over an empire that caused untold damage to people’s lives that continues to have an impact to this day.
“Reparations are a reasonable demand. As a hereditary monarch, Charles can hardly argue that what his ancestors did has nothing to do with him.”
