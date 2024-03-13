✕ Close Princess Kate ‘reassuring’ Mother’s Day image ‘done completely opposite’, says royal biographer

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales felt “awful” about releasing an edited family photo of herself and her three children for Mother’s Day, according to a royal insider.

Kate said she had just “tried to make it the best it could be” because she knew how important it was for it to be “a nice picture”, The Times reported.

The photo shows Kate Middleton smiling surrounded by Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in what is the first official picture of the princess since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

However, within hours of it being posted on social media, picture agencies began recalling the photo citing fears it had been “manipulated”.

Eagle-eyed royal fans pointed out a number of editing failures, including that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan did not line up.

It comes as Queen Camilla was pictured for the first time since the scandal marking International Women’s Day and the end of the Wow Girls Festival bus tour at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen was pictured in conversation with Helen Mirren and Spice Girl Mel B, among other inspiring women.