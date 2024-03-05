✕ Close Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly

Kate Middleton has been seen for the first time since her abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales has been pictured being driven by her mother near Windsor today, according to gossip site TMZ.

The photograph shows the royal sporting sunglasses sat in the passenger seat beside her mother Carole Middleton in a black Audi 4x4.

It comes as King Charles is set to make his first foreign trip to Australia since his shock cancer diagnosis.

The news of the King’s planned trip comes as the Queen is set to take a week off after completing 13 official engagements alone since his diagnosis .

After her break, Camilla will represent the King at the annual Royal Maundy service and distribute unique coins to community stalwarts from across the country in an ancient ceremony at Worcester Cathedral on 28 March.

The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge said: “This is an immensely special service and I know it will mean a huge amount to those who have been chosen to receive the coins, all of whom will have given years of service to their local communities.”

Since his diagnosis, the King has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work.