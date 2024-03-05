Royal news - live: Kate seen for first time since surgery as Charles plans Australia trip despite cancer shock
Camilla has been ‘buoyed by public reaction’ to her taking the reins since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, says royal source
Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly
Kate Middleton has been seen for the first time since her abdominal surgery.
The Princess of Wales has been pictured being driven by her mother near Windsor today, according to gossip site TMZ.
The photograph shows the royal sporting sunglasses sat in the passenger seat beside her mother Carole Middleton in a black Audi 4x4.
It comes as King Charles is set to make his first foreign trip to Australia since his shock cancer diagnosis.
The news of the King’s planned trip comes as the Queen is set to take a week off after completing 13 official engagements alone since his diagnosis .
After her break, Camilla will represent the King at the annual Royal Maundy service and distribute unique coins to community stalwarts from across the country in an ancient ceremony at Worcester Cathedral on 28 March.
The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge said: “This is an immensely special service and I know it will mean a huge amount to those who have been chosen to receive the coins, all of whom will have given years of service to their local communities.”
Since his diagnosis, the King has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work.
Sophie urges world to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with those raped during war
The Duchess of Edinburgh has urged nations to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with those raped during conflicts and to secure for them “justice and holistic redress”.
Sophie denounced rape as “pure evil” and said it was a “tactic of war” and “not just an unfortunate casualty”, during a video address at a conference on conflict-related sexual violence.
The event was held in Ukraine where the duchess said the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine had recorded more than 120,000 incidents of alleged war crimes committed during the conflict with Russia.
In her video address the duchess said: “Survivors here and around the world have spoken out so bravely about their experiences.
“They are the most powerful advocates who remind us all that we must not turn our backs on the horrors of this crime, we must never forget the survivors.
“Rather, we must stand shoulder to shoulder with all survivors to secure justice and holistic redress, and ensure that this crime isn’t an accepted part of conflict.
“Their rights and their voices must be at the heart of all our efforts to consign conflict-related sexual violence to the history books.”
Queen Camilla taking time off from royal duties after filling in for Charles
Queen Camilla is taking a break from royal duties after she stepped up official visits following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
It appears that Camilla has no engagements in the royal diary this week and will not resume engagements until March 11, when she will lead the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Camilla, 76, is currently the most senior royal undertaking duties as her husband postpones all public-facing engagements as he undergoes treatment for an unknown form of cancer.
She has carried out 13 official engagements since Charles’ diagnosis including hosting Ukraine’s first lady and leading the royal family at a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, last week.
Queen Camilla taking taking time off from royal duties after filling in for Charles
Camilla is currently the most senior royal undertaking duties as her husband postpones all public engagements as he undergoes treatment for an unknown form of cancer
ICYMI - Kate photographed for the first time since abdominal surgery
The Princess of Wales has been photographed for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery.
Kate was pictured near Windsor Castle on Monday in the passenger seat of a car, according to TMZ.
The news site said she was wearing dark sunglasses in the black Audi which was being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.
The photo is understood to have been taken by unauthorised paparazzi.
Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on January 16.
King Charles set to visit Australia despite cancer shock
King Charles is set to make an official visit to Australia this year despite his recent cancer diagnosis.
The visit will be the first from a reigning monarch since 2011 and is set to happen later this year, according to Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese.
“The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis,” Mr Albanese said on Sunday.
“The King, Queen and members of the royal family are always welcome in Australia,” he added.
Buckingham Palace has not confirmed plans, but royal sources told The Mirror that the trip would probably happen in October to coincide with a visit to New Zealand and would include the Queen.
King Charles set to visit Australia despite cancer shock
Charles is not carrying out public duties while he has treatment but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on state papers
Watch - Royal expert warns public to ignore theories on Princess of Wales’s health
Royal expert warns public to ignore theories on Princess of Wales’s health
A royal expert has warned the public to ignore online speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health as she recovers from abdominal surgery. Kate, 42, had a planned operation on 16 January and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter. The future queen’s health has been the subject of online speculation after the Prince of Wales pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece due to a personal matter. Jennie Bond told GB News: “ It is truly dangerous if we start reacting to whatever is written online.” Kensington Palace said they would “only be providing updates when something was significant.”
Watch - Royal expert reveals where Queen may stay during ‘break’ from royal duties
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith joins Celebrity Big Brother
Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is officially a contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, following much speculation over whether he would be competing.
The younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton entered the house in the first episode on Monday, as the reality show makes a comeback for 2024.
The 58-year-old businessman is appearing in what is Big Brother’s first Celebrity edition in six years and its first run since ITV rebooted the show.
Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith joins Celebrity Big Brother
Following much speculation, the businessman enters the house as the reality show makes a comeback
Kate Middleton seen for the first time since January
The Princess of Wales has been seen for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.
A picture of Kate featured on TMZ showing the Princess sitting in the passenger seat of an Audi 4x4 sporting sunglasses as her mother Carole Middleton drives.
The appearance has come after the internet has speculated about the Princess’s whereabouts and health for over a week.
Penny Mordaunt is selling viral dress she wore to King’s coronation: ‘I can never wear it again’
Penny Mordaunt has said that she will be selling the “iconic” caped teal dress she wore to King Charles’s coronation.
The leader of the House of Commons, 51, was the first woman to present a British monarch with the Sword of Offering at the ceremony last year, and the first woman in history to proclaim a new monarch.
For the occasion, Mordaunt wore a show-stealing teal caped gown, embroidered with a fern motif in a nod to the privy council, designed by luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa. The teal colour, called “Poseidon”, is a reference to her Portsmouth constituency.
She arrived at the ceremony wearing ballerina flats with studded bows, and later changed into a pair of nude stilettos.
Penny Mordaunt is selling viral dress she wore to King's coronation
The politician said she wouldn’t wear the dress again – unless she was going to a costume party dressed as herself
