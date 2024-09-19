✕ Close The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

The Princess of Wales has undertaken her first work engagement since completing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate, 42, attended a meeting with her Early Years task force at Windsor Castle yesterday afternoon, marking her third appearance on the Court Circular of the year and her first work engagement.

It read: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

According to reports, the meeting likely concerned the Shaping Us campaign that aims to raise the profile of the importance of early childhood development and the impact it can have later in life.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK later this month as part of his charity work with WellChild, which supports seriously ill British children and young people.

The charity is hosting its annual awards on 30 September, and Harry, who turned 40 on Sunday, will attend the event in London in his capacity as patron.

It is not known if he will be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle.