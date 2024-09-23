✕ Close The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

The Princess of Wales has been photographed in public for the first time since announcing that she has completed chemotherapy .

Kate, 42, was seen being driven to church yesterday (22 September) by Prince William on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

In a poignant video announcing the end of her treatment, the princess said she would be returning to light duty until the end of the year.

Expected engagements include the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall and the princess’s annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has arrived in New York alone for a series of engagements to promote his philanthropic projects.

The Duke of Sussex , 40, attended a high profile, glitzy dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation over the weekend in aid of survivors of childhood violence.

Other notable attendees included Queen Mathilde of Belgium, but Meghan Markle was absent.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.”