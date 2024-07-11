Royal news live: Camilla at Wimbledon amid Kate Middleton return hopes as Harry breaks silence over award row
The Queen took her seat in the royal box wearing a cream linen dress featuring giraffe motifs by Anna Valentine, with a Jack Russell brooch from Van Cleef and Arpels
Queen Camilla took her seat in the Wimbledon Royal Box today as officials remain hopeful of an appearance from the Princess of Wales on the final day of the tournament.
As patron of the All England Club, Kate, 42, would typically hand out the trophies, but it is not known if this will be possible due to her cancer treatment.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has spoken publicly for the first time since the backlash over his announcement as the recipient of an annual award named after a US war hero.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, who is set to be honoured for his work with the Invictus Games, wished good luck to the UK squad following their selection ahead of a forthcoming winter version of the competition.
“The games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges,” he said.
Prince William ‘understands trauma'
Prince William has been praised for his empathy on the first anniversary of his homelessness project, Homeward.
Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, chief fire officer for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, made the comments ahead of the heir to the throne’s visit to Tower Hamlets to mark the occasion today (11 July).
She was previously homeless as a teenager.
“He understands trauma, he does understand trauma,” Ms Cohen-Hatton said, appearing to reference the untimely death of William’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
“He can see echoes of it in himself I think, from that experience of trauma and how it affects you and how it affects the way you see things.”
Meghan Markle worried 'Hollywood network is falling apart’
Meghan Markle is reportedly worried that her “Hollywood network is falling apart” following new revelations about her and Prince Harry’s soured relationship with the Beckhams.
As claimed in Tom Bower’s House of Beckham, the British power couple distanced themselves from the Sussex after they were accused of leaking information about the royals to the press.
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly keen to maintain her friendship with Beyoncé, who is allegedly one of the few famous faces who remains in her circle.
A source told Heat magazine: “With practically every other famous friend distancing themselves from her and Harry, Meghan is understandably worried that their Hollywood network is falling apart, and Bey is the most well-known of the few stars who will still associate with her. She feels she needs her support to save the Sussex brand.”
Prince William says homelessness ‘can be ended’
Prince William has expressed his belief that homelessness in the UK “can be ended”.
This comes on the first anniversary of his homelessness project, Homeward, which he will mark with a visit to the London borough of Tower Hamlets.
The prince is expected to say: “It’s fantastic to be back in Lambeth, where a year ago we launched Homewards and began our journey of working together to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness…
“Homelessness is a complex societal issue and one that touches the lives of far too many people in our society. However, I truly believe that it can be ended.”
Prince William ‘moved on’ from Harry to protect the crown
It has been claimed that Prince William distanced himself from Prince Harry to protect the monarchy.
The pair’s relationship has grown increasingly strained since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020.
Omid Scobie wrote in Endgame: “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view. These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook.
“One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”
It is not known exactly when the brothers last saw each other in person.
Sarah Ferguson ‘taught’ Meghan Markle how to curtsy
The Duchess of York reportedly taught Meghan Markle how to curtsy when she joined the royal family.
Meghan, a former actress, reportedly met with Sarah Ferguson a number of times when she was a working royal living at Frogmore Cottage.
An insider told the Express: “They were neighbours.
“Royal Lodge is basically next door to Frogmore and the Yorks and Sussexes met quite often. Sarah taught Meghan how to curtsey and there have been other meetings.
“Both Harry and Meghan were quite surprised by Sarah’s comments and couldn’t understand why she would distance herself like that. It has caused a bit of distance between the families.”
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘could move to London'
A royal expert has speculated that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “could move to London” under radical plans to slim down the monarchy.
This would see the youngest Wales children not become working royals at all.
Royal expert Kate Williams said they could “rent a flat in Shoreditch” instead of living in a palace down the line.
“On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations,” Williams told Hello! magazine. “On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit,”
“We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces.
“He doesn’t really live in Buckingham Palace at the moment, he’s renovating it and using it more as an office.”
Queen Camilla praised for supporting literacy
Queen Camilla has been praised for her efforts to encourage young people in the UK to read.
The royal family wrote on Twitter/X: “The National @Literacy_Trust’s Coronation Libraries initiative celebrates the role that The Queen has played in supporting literacy and encouraging children to embrace reading.
“The project has already created libraries in 50 primary schools in communities across the UK.”
Royal family wish England squad good luck ahead of semi-final
The royal family have wished the England squad good luck ahead of tonight’s Euros semi-final against the Netherlands.
The occasion was marked at today’s Changing of the Guard by the Buckingham Palace band who played the Three Lions.
Taking to Twitter/X, the official Buckingham Palace account wrote: “Wishing the best of luck to @England in tonight’s game!”
Queen Camilla enjoys ‘escape’ to Wimbledon
Queen Camilla has described Wimbledon as a welcome “escape” on her appearance this afternoon.
The Queen Consort, 76, enjoyed the best view of centre court from the famous Royal Box and said it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day.”
She also praised the set-up of the tournament’s gardens, telling head gardener Martyn Falconer: “It all looks fantastic. It always looks absolutely perfect.”
Queen Camilla appears in Wimbledon Royal Box
Queen Camilla has appeared in Wimbledon’s Royal Box today to enjoy the best view of the centre court.
Her appearance comes amid officials’ continued hope that the Princess of Wales could attend the tournament to present the trophies later this week.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans toldTelegraph Sport.
“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.
“I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”
