Liveupdated1720674000

Royal news live: Camilla at Wimbledon amid Kate Middleton return hopes as Harry breaks silence over award row

The Queen took her seat in the royal box wearing a cream linen dress featuring giraffe motifs by Anna Valentine, with a Jack Russell brooch from Van Cleef and Arpels

Emma Guinness
Thursday 11 July 2024 06:00
Princess Kate announces cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla took her seat in the Wimbledon Royal Box today as officials remain hopeful of an appearance from the Princess of Wales on the final day of the tournament.

As patron of the All England Club, Kate, 42, would typically hand out the trophies, but it is not known if this will be possible due to her cancer treatment.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has spoken publicly for the first time since the backlash over his announcement as the recipient of an annual award named after a US war hero.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, who is set to be honoured for his work with the Invictus Games, wished good luck to the UK squad following their selection ahead of a forthcoming winter version of the competition.

“The games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges,” he said.

1720674000

Prince William ‘understands trauma'

Prince William has been praised for his empathy on the first anniversary of his homelessness project, Homeward.

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, chief fire officer for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, made the comments ahead of the heir to the throne’s visit to Tower Hamlets to mark the occasion today (11 July).

She was previously homeless as a teenager.

“He understands trauma, he does understand trauma,” Ms Cohen-Hatton said, appearing to reference the untimely death of William’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

“He can see echoes of it in himself I think, from that experience of trauma and how it affects you and how it affects the way you see things.”

Prince William lost his mother when he was still a teenager.
Prince William lost his mother when he was still a teenager. (via REUTERS)
Emma Guinness11 July 2024 06:00
1720666800

Meghan Markle worried 'Hollywood network is falling apart’

Meghan Markle is reportedly worried that her “Hollywood network is falling apart” following new revelations about her and Prince Harry’s soured relationship with the Beckhams.

As claimed in Tom Bower’s House of Beckham, the British power couple distanced themselves from the Sussex after they were accused of leaking information about the royals to the press.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly keen to maintain her friendship with Beyoncé, who is allegedly one of the few famous faces who remains in her circle.

A source told Heat magazine: “With practically every other famous friend distancing themselves from her and Harry, Meghan is understandably worried that their Hollywood network is falling apart, and Bey is the most well-known of the few stars who will still associate with her. She feels she needs her support to save the Sussex brand.”

Meghan is reportedly still friends with Beyoncé.
Meghan is reportedly still friends with Beyoncé. (Meghan Markle/Instagram)
Emma Guinness11 July 2024 04:00
1720659600

Prince William says homelessness ‘can be ended’

Prince William has expressed his belief that homelessness in the UK “can be ended”.

This comes on the first anniversary of his homelessness project, Homeward, which he will mark with a visit to the London borough of Tower Hamlets.

The prince is expected to say: “It’s fantastic to be back in Lambeth, where a year ago we launched Homewards and began our journey of working together to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness…

“Homelessness is a complex societal issue and one that touches the lives of far too many people in our society. However, I truly believe that it can be ended.”

Prince William has said that homelessness in the UK “can be ended”.
Prince William has said that homelessness in the UK “can be ended”. (AP)
Emma Guinness11 July 2024 02:00
1720652400

Prince William ‘moved on’ from Harry to protect the crown

It has been claimed that Prince William distanced himself from Prince Harry to protect the monarchy.

The pair’s relationship has grown increasingly strained since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

Omid Scobie wrote in Endgame: “I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view. These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook.

“One of them had to move on to also protect the crown.”

It is not known exactly when the brothers last saw each other in person.

Prince Harry’s relationship with his older brother and King Charles appears to be strained.
Prince Harry’s relationship with his older brother and King Charles appears to be strained. (Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Guinness11 July 2024 00:00
1720645203

Sarah Ferguson ‘taught’ Meghan Markle how to curtsy

The Duchess of York reportedly taught Meghan Markle how to curtsy when she joined the royal family.

Meghan, a former actress, reportedly met with Sarah Ferguson a number of times when she was a working royal living at Frogmore Cottage.

An insider told the Express: “They were neighbours.

“Royal Lodge is basically next door to Frogmore and the Yorks and Sussexes met quite often. Sarah taught Meghan how to curtsey and there have been other meetings.

“Both Harry and Meghan were quite surprised by Sarah’s comments and couldn’t understand why she would distance herself like that. It has caused a bit of distance between the families.”

Meghan Markle was reportedly taught how to curtsy by Sarah Ferguson.
Meghan Markle was reportedly taught how to curtsy by Sarah Ferguson. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Emma Guinness10 July 2024 22:00
1720638045

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘could move to London'

A royal expert has speculated that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “could move to London” under radical plans to slim down the monarchy.

This would see the youngest Wales children not become working royals at all.

Royal expert Kate Williams said they could “rent a flat in Shoreditch” instead of living in a palace down the line.

“On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations,” Williams told Hello! magazine. “On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit,”

“We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces.

“He doesn’t really live in Buckingham Palace at the moment, he’s renovating it and using it more as an office.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte and the King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte and the King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness10 July 2024 20:00
1720630803

Queen Camilla praised for supporting literacy

Queen Camilla has been praised for her efforts to encourage young people in the UK to read.

The royal family wrote on Twitter/X: “The National @Literacy_Trust’s Coronation Libraries initiative celebrates the role that The Queen has played in supporting literacy and encouraging children to embrace reading.

“The project has already created libraries in 50 primary schools in communities across the UK.”

Emma Guinness10 July 2024 18:00
1720627245

Royal family wish England squad good luck ahead of semi-final

The royal family have wished the England squad good luck ahead of tonight’s Euros semi-final against the Netherlands.

The occasion was marked at today’s Changing of the Guard by the Buckingham Palace band who played the Three Lions.

Taking to Twitter/X, the official Buckingham Palace account wrote: “Wishing the best of luck to @England in tonight’s game!”

Emma Guinness10 July 2024 17:00
1720623645

Queen Camilla enjoys ‘escape’ to Wimbledon

Queen Camilla has described Wimbledon as a welcome “escape” on her appearance this afternoon.

The Queen Consort, 76, enjoyed the best view of centre court from the famous Royal Box and said it was “so nice to be able to escape for a day.”

She also praised the set-up of the tournament’s gardens, telling head gardener Martyn Falconer: “It all looks fantastic. It always looks absolutely perfect.”

Camilla meets Camila, daughter of Mexican tennis player Santiago Gonzalez (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Camilla meets Camila, daughter of Mexican tennis player Santiago Gonzalez (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness10 July 2024 16:00
1720619669

Queen Camilla appears in Wimbledon Royal Box

Queen Camilla has appeared in Wimbledon’s Royal Box today to enjoy the best view of the centre court.

Her appearance comes amid officials’ continued hope that the Princess of Wales could attend the tournament to present the trophies later this week.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans toldTelegraph Sport.

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.

“I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

Queen Camilla was very expressive as she watched the goings-on at this year’s Wimbledon.
Queen Camilla was very expressive as she watched the goings-on at this year’s Wimbledon. (PA)
Officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could attend the tournament.
Officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could attend the tournament. (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Emma Guinness10 July 2024 14:54

