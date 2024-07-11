✕ Close Princess Kate announces cancer diagnosis

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Queen Camilla took her seat in the Wimbledon Royal Box today as officials remain hopeful of an appearance from the Princess of Wales on the final day of the tournament.

As patron of the All England Club, Kate, 42, would typically hand out the trophies, but it is not known if this will be possible due to her cancer treatment.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has spoken publicly for the first time since the backlash over his announcement as the recipient of an annual award named after a US war hero.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, who is set to be honoured for his work with the Invictus Games, wished good luck to the UK squad following their selection ahead of a forthcoming winter version of the competition.

“The games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges,” he said.