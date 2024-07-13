Royal news live: Kate to miss key event with William as Princess Anne makes surprise return
The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Princess of Wales will miss a major royal event today after announcing she hoped to attend “a few engagements” over the summer.
Kate, 42, returned to public life at last month’s Trooping the Colour but stressed she was not “out of the woods” yet with her cancer treatment.
Prince William will play in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup at Windsor Great Park today and will not be joined by his wife.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne has made a surprise return to duty by attending the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships in Gloucestershire this afternoon.
This comes almost three weeks after she was forced to step back from her work after she was kicked by a horse while on a walk on her Gatcombe Park Estate.
The Princess Royal, 73, sustained a concussion and minor injuries and was forced to postpone her upcoming engagements, missing the Japanese state visit and a planned trip to Canada.
It is believed that today marks the start of a “gradual” return to duty.
King to host Blenheim Palace reception for European leaders
The King is to host a reception at Blenheim Palace for European leaders next week.
More than 45 leaders from across Europe will gather at the historic location in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, for the European Political Community (EPC) meeting on Thursday.
The countries will engage in discussions which affect the continent and take part in meetings and round-table discussions.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be in attendance and greet the King on arrival at the palace.
The reception will be held in the Long Library, which has walls lined by more than 10,000 books and is home to the Willis Organ.
The UK-hosted EPC will have a focus on Ukraine, energy security and migration.
Blenheim Palace, the site of the reception, is a Unesco world heritage site and the birthplace of former prime minister Winston Churchill.
Meghan Markle ‘very pleased’ with response to lifestyle brand
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “very pleased” with the initial response to her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
While its products have yet to officially go on sale, the brand does have a website and social media presence.
Products including jams and dog biscuits have also been teased by Meghan’s celebrity friends and influencers on social media.
A source close to the royal told Us Weekly: “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched.
“Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
Wimbledon officials remain hopeful of Kate Middleton appearance
As the Wimbledon finals play out this weekend, officials remain hopeful that the Princess of Wales could present the trophies at the tournament.
Kate, 42, made a tentative return to public life last month and said she hoped to attend a few engagements over the summer, depending on her health.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport.
“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”
Royal couple ‘mean the world to each other’
A “glamorous” couple have been praised by one expert as an example of a healthy, thriving royal relationship.
Zara and Mike Tindall have been described as having an exemplary relationship and commitment to their roles by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.
She said it’s clear that they “mean the world to each other.”
“They are just brilliant, aren’t they? The modern, fun and extremely glamorous side of the Royal Family,” she told OK! magazine.
“Everyone loves how down to earth they are, how shrewdly they have navigated the tightrope of being royal and making a commercial living. Mike has somehow managed to take part in reality TV and have his rugby podcast without letting too much out of the bag… just enough to keep us tantalised.”
Princess Anne’s ‘gradual’ return announced
Princess Anne’s gradual return to duty has been announced after she was forced to take a temporary step back after being kicked by a horse.
She sustained a concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her estate and was forced to spend five nights in a Bristol hospital.
The Royal Family wrote on Twitter/X: “The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @RDAnational’s Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.”
Well-wishers were quick to flood the post with supportive messages.
“So happy to see the heartbeat of the British Royal family back, she’s awesome,” wrote one well-wisher.
A second added: “Thankful the Princess Royal has recovered.”
The Princess Royal began a gradual return to duties today with a visit to @RDAnational's Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College. pic.twitter.com/bOCPa7T5Mr— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 12, 2024
Prince Harry award acceptance dubbed ‘bad publicity’
The former head of the Royal Navy has slammed Prince Harry’s decision to accept the Pat Tillman Award for veterans amid intense backlash.
Admiral Lord Alan West described the acceptance as “rather bad publicity” following criticism of ESPN’s decision to give the Duke of Sussex the award.
Critics included the late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, who said she could not understand why such a “controversial and divisive” individual had been chosen.
“It doesn’t travel well with people in the military. And when the mother of the man who died doesn’t want him to get this award, he should think about that,” West said.
“My advice to him is to sit back and not accept any awards at the moment. They are going his way because he has such a high profile and people want to take advantage of that.”
First King Charles Royal Mail postbox celebrated
The first Royal Mail postbox bearing the cypher of King Charles III has been celebrated.
Emma Gilthorpe, Royal Mail’s chief executive, said: “More than 115,000 postboxes across the UK have recorded the succession of monarchs since the first box bore the cypher of Queen Victoria.
“We thank His Majesty for granting us the use of his personal cypher as we begin the next chapter in the story of the iconic Great British postbox in Great Cambourne.”
Located on the High Street in Great Cambourne, south Cambridgeshire, the postbox was first used today by local schoolchildren.
Meghan Markle ‘wants to make peace with Kate'
A royal insider has claimed that Meghan Markle wants to “make peace” with the Princess of Wales.
The pair’s relationship appears to have deteriorated since Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020.
“[Meghan] wants to make peace with Kate,” a source close to the situation told In Touch magazine.
“She doesn’t want any bad blood between them. Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate.
“Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time.”
King Charles hosts event to discuss issues faced by young people
King Charles has hosted an event with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and actor Idris Elba to gain an insight into the issues young people in the UK face today.
The trio listened to young people explain the difficulties they have faced in life at St James’s Palace, where a commitment was made alongside The Prince’s Trust to find suitable solutions.
The Monarch said: “It seems to me that the great ambition now should be to join up all the dots and bring everybody involved in to find the right solution.
“I am very grateful for you all coming today and helping with all of this, particularly for those who have been through the process and experienced so much in their lives.”
Elba, 51, was personally helped by the Prince’s Trust, who gave him a grant of £1,500 to attend the National Youth Music Theatre and described himself as “a product of intervention.”
The Prime Minister, meanwhile, said the new Labour government is “utterly determined” to tackle the issues raised.
Kate Middleton to miss key event
The Princess of Wales will miss a key event this afternoon as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
Prince William is set to play in a charity polo match this afternoon in Windsor Great Park, Kensington Palace confirmed, before adding that he will not be joined by his wife.
News of Kate’s absence from the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 comes amid hopes that she could still appear at Wimbledon this weekend to present the trophies.
