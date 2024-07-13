✕ Close Prince Harry condemns Diana photographers

The Princess of Wales will miss a major royal event today after announcing she hoped to attend “a few engagements” over the summer.

Kate, 42, returned to public life at last month’s Trooping the Colour but stressed she was not “out of the woods” yet with her cancer treatment.

Prince William will play in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup at Windsor Great Park today and will not be joined by his wife.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne has made a surprise return to duty by attending the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships in Gloucestershire this afternoon.

This comes almost three weeks after she was forced to step back from her work after she was kicked by a horse while on a walk on her Gatcombe Park Estate.

The Princess Royal, 73, sustained a concussion and minor injuries and was forced to postpone her upcoming engagements, missing the Japanese state visit and a planned trip to Canada.

It is believed that today marks the start of a “gradual” return to duty.