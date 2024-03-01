Royal news – live: Kate Middleton recovery update as William seen for first time since pulling out of memorial
Tributes pour in as King and Queen send ‘heartfelt prayers’ to daughter of Prince and Princess of Kent
Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly
Prince William returned to royal duties today - two days since he withdrew at the last minute from a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine.
The Prince of Wales visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London where he met with Renee Salt, 94, a Holocaust survivor.
The symbolically significant visit comes at a time of heightened political tensions over the war in Gaza.
Meanwhile, an update on Kate Middleton’s health has been revealed by Kensington Palace as she recovers from surgery at home.
The Palace told The Independent on Wednesday that the Princess of Wales is “doing well” on Wednesday after she underwent the planned operation for an undisclosed condition on 16 January.
The update follows the shock death of Thomas Kingston, the 45-year husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died suddenly on Sunday evening. His body was found at an address in Gloucestershire.
A friend revealed to the Mail that Thomas Kingston and his wife were “happy and positive” at an event at the National Gallery on Wednesday, just days before his shock death.
Prince William responds to question about Kate during meeting with Holocaust survivor
Prince William held the hand of a holocaust survivor after she asked about the Princess of Wales and spoke of how her family had been affected by a recent rise in antisemitism. Rennee Salt, 94, told the Prince of Wales how much she missed his wife as he paid a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday (29 February). Ms Salt said: “I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife would've been well, she would've been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please.” William said: “We were going to come closer to the Holocaust memorial day but unfortunately we had to move it but glad to be able to meet today.”
Prince Harry’s endgame is to be treated fairly - expert
It was revealed at the High Court that Harry said he faced a greater risk than his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with “additional layers of racism and extremism”, in a letter he previously wrote to the then-Cabinet Secretary expressing his “disbelief” over his security arrangements.
And it emerged that US authorities concluded there was enough evidence to arrest two people for “reckless endangerment” after the Sussexes said they experienced a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York involving paparazzi in 2023.
Speaking on TalkTV, US-based journalist and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said: “I think his endgame is to be treated, what he would say, fairly. Just look at his book title Spare, I think he wants the same treatment that other members of his family receive and I think that’s what I think he’s fighting for.”
Harry’s team is set to appeal against the latest ruling. Ms Schofield added: “He’s said throughout his battle that he also believes he’s in more jeopardy than his mother was. So I do think that he is legitimately fearful for his family.”
Duke of Sussex will appeal against High Court ruling dismissing challenge over security
The Duke of Sussex will seek to appeal against a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge over a change to the level of his personal security when he visits the UK, a spokesperson has said.
Following the ruling on Wednesday, a legal spokesperson for Prince Harry said: “The Duke of Sussex will appeal today’s judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police.
“Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories – as revealed during the litigation – comprise the ‘Ravec cohort’: the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category.
“The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec’s own written policy.
“In February 2020, Ravec failed to apply its written policy to the Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis.
“The duke’s case is that the so-called ‘bespoke process’ that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis.
“The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing.”
Why it might be time for Hybrid Harry – but would a half-in, half-out royal ever work?
Could Hybrid Harry – the half-in, half-out royal – ever work?
From his 24-hour dash to see his father to his controversial ‘rebrand’, the idea of Prince Harry coming back into the family fold has been much discussed – and dismissed. But, says Anna Tyzack, there is precedent for such a move...
History of Kate Middleton’s health history
Prince William missed a memorial for his godfather the late King Constantine sparking concerns for Kate Middleton’s health.
The palace reported the Prince of Wales missed the memorial service due to a personal matter, however, they did not elaborate further.
In January, the Princess of Wales, 42, entered the London Clinic to have abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.
Read the full article here
Kate Middleton’s health history after Prince William misses memorial service
The royal family are facing a string of health battles amid Thomas Kingston’s sudden death
‘William stands with Jewish community'
William visited a London synagogue to meet young people representing Jewish students and others helping to combat antisemitism among the next generation to “reassure you all that people do care”.
Karen Pollock, Holocaust Educational Trust’s chief executive, who joined the royal visit said: “I think it is an extremely powerful message to hear the Prince of Wales say that he stands with the Jewish community and says there’s zero tolerance for this anti-Jewish hate – and he wants to help and he wants to listen.
“The time he gave to these young people, who have experienced antisemitism, and the encouragement he gave to our young ambassadors is something they’ll never forget.”
Prince William told of antisemitism faced by young Jewish students on synagogue visit
Edward Isaacs, president of the Union of Jewish Students UK and Ireland, told William his organisation represented 9,000 students, adding: “Very sadly since October 7 we’ve truly seen an explosion of antisemitism on campus that we’ve never seen before.
“We’ve seen not only the number of incidents increase but the severity too. We’ve seen Jewish students receive death threats, we’ve seen Jewish students physically assaulted on campus, we’ve seen Jewish property desecrated as well on campus.
“But just because Jewish students haven’t been a victim of antisemitism doesn’t mean you don’t feel the anxiety, because if you haven’t been a victim you know somebody who has been, really sadly, and that creates, and has created, a climate of fear that we’ve never known before.”
Princess of Wales misses synagogue visit
The Princess of Wales was due to join William for the synagogue visit earlier on Thursday but she is still recovering from an abdominal operation.
He spent time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, 94, and held her hand after she recounted her fears about the rise in hatred and told her: “It must be horrible for all of you worrying about this and I’m sorry it’s got to this…it will get better.”
She told the prince how she was moved from “ghetto to ghetto” during the Second World War and he expressed his condolences when she said her mother died 12 days after they were liberated from Bergen-Belsen concentration camp by the British Army in 1945.
William suggested it was important those who experienced the Holocaust continued to talk to the next generation, Mrs Salt replied “some of the young people don’t even believe it ever happened.”
Comment - Read the room, Prince Harry: you walked away from the UK – why should we pay for your security?
Another day, another ego blow for the supercilious Sussexes.
Prince Harry has lost the legal challenge he brought against the Home Office over its decision to deny him and his family automatic police protection whenever he is in the UK. It would take a heart of stone not to chuckle, or at least give tut and eyeroll. “What was he thinking…?”
This ruling is not just a triumph for common sense, it shows once again quite how out of touch Harry – now fully Californicated – is with the public mood.
It’s nearly four years since Harry and Meghan opted to leave these shores for ones where every Joe Schmoe carries a gun. Perhaps they have been bitten by the personal protection bug?
Read the full piece by Paul Clements here...
Read the room, Prince Harry: you walked away – why should we pay for your security?
As the Duke of Sussex loses his High Court challenge over the Home Office downgrading his security detail, why are Harry and Meghan so obsessed with their personal safety… and getting taxpayers to stump up for it, asks Paul Clements
Harry and Meghan were ‘recklessly’chased by paparazzi through New York, police confirm
Paparazzi did chase Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “recklessly” through New York last year, police have confirmed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said at the time that they and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland narrowly avoided a “catastrophic” crash while being pursued by paparazzi after leaving the Women of Vision Awards at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on 16 May.
In a statement that was an echo of the 1997 chase through Paris that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, a spokesperson for the royal couple said in the wake of the incident: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two [police] officers.”
But authorities gave a different account of events at the time. The New York Police Department, which assisted the couple’s private security, said the journey had been “challenging” but “there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests.”
Read the full story here...
Harry and Meghan were ‘recklessly’chased by paparazzi in New York, police confirm
Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they narrowly avoided ‘catastrophic’ crash leaving event last year
