Prince William returned to royal duties today - two days since he withdrew at the last minute from a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine.

The Prince of Wales visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London where he met with Renee Salt, 94, a Holocaust survivor.

The symbolically significant visit comes at a time of heightened political tensions over the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, an update on Kate Middleton’s health has been revealed by Kensington Palace as she recovers from surgery at home.

The Palace told The Independent on Wednesday that the Princess of Wales is “doing well” on Wednesday after she underwent the planned operation for an undisclosed condition on 16 January.

The update follows the shock death of Thomas Kingston, the 45-year husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died suddenly on Sunday evening. His body was found at an address in Gloucestershire.

A friend revealed to the Mail that Thomas Kingston and his wife were “happy and positive” at an event at the National Gallery on Wednesday, just days before his shock death.